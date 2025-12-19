David Brooks: hold the ice ...just drink the twerp straight, no chaser ...

Mention of David Brooks earlier in the day reminded the pond of an ancient desire to open a twerp file for him, including but not limited to this classic ...
Click on that "context" link and you land on the NY Post ...
NY Times columnist’s gripe about $78 Newark Airport tab goes viral: ‘Keep drinking buddy’
The pond isn't a big fan of Murdoch tabloid trash, but is willing to make an exception for Brooks...
Oh they had a field day with the prize loon ...
It all happened way back in September 2023, but that little misrepresentation, that bit of disinformation, that disingenuous distortion, that fabricated falsehood, that colourful adulteration, that phoney whining about the cost of living, that pathetic attempt to pander to populist sentiment ...
... why, it was no better than dopey Don, peddling cheap burgers and dope as the health food of a nation ...
Donald Trump appeared unable to keep his eyes open during an Oval Office presser as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the administration’s rescheduling of marijuana. The 79-year-old president looked glassy-eyed and worn down throughout his executive order signing ceremony on Thursday, with his drowsiness seeming to deepen as Kennedy began to speak. Slumped over in his chair at the Resolute desk, Trump’s face slackened—eyes drooping, the corners of his mouth sagging—as he fought off sleep.
In its own Brooksian way, it was a portent of all that was to follow, a premonition of the king of hamburger and fries himself ...
If you wonder why the Fanta Menace is nodding off during the daytime meetings but then rage tweeting all through the night maybe this is an explanation;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sundowning
In Trump's case I'm not sure about the "sundown" timing, DW, unless it's possible to "sundown" for the entire 24 hours of every day.
Yes, DW, though the pond takes GB's point that in this case, sundowning is a daylight event, followed by demented posting well into the wee hours ...