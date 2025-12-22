In which the pond exits stage far right for the year, with seasonal Saturnalia greetings to all ...
This is the last serious pond post for the year - the pond knew the jig was up the minute the venerable Meade abandoned her reptile watch to take it easy in the silly season. (As for Media Watch, and derelict cardigan wearers taking an extended break from hive mind duties, don't get the pond started).
The pond will drop in intermittently, especially if a reptile actually veers away from the current jihad - or for holyday snaps purposes - and in in the spirit of the season, the pond would like to begin with an incredibly stupid New York Times' headline ...
Just think about that headline for a moment. A nanosecond should suffice.
(1) If Jesus is, as is sometimes alleged, the son of, and a trinitarian section of, an all-knowing, omniscient deity, nothing about Xmas 2025 would surprise him (her if you will).
Just like Santa, he'd know everything, including the 'who's been naughty or nice' list detailing the thoughts and deeds of the 8.2 billion or so currently on the planet. Just like the Dominican nuns used to remind a naughty pond on a daily basis.
(2) if Jesus was just the son of a carpenter, incapable of earning a living from his trade, and instead turning to speechifying and garnering disciples, with monomaniacal delusions of grandeur and a penchant for faking miracles, including a faux resurrection, pretty much everything about the last few thousand years would surprise him, including new strategies for goat herding, sheep tending, and fisheries management (not to mention ways of baking leavened bread. Did they have baguettes in the French style in AD 25? From what the wiki says it was an 18th century thing).
The pond gets it, it's that time of year, and if you want to, you can follow the intermittent archive link to see who's asking and answering the questions, so that you can get to this sort of splendid insight ...
Q: If Jesus were to time-travel and show up for Christmas 2025, what would surprise him the most? A: I don’t think Jesus would recognize Christianity today. The idea that he was a pre-existent divine being who came into the world as a newborn is not found in any of his own teachings in our earliest Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, and I think he would be flabbergasted to hear it.
So Brian's mum had it right: "He's not the Messiah. He's a very naughty boy! Now, p*ss off!" (*blogger bot approved).
And with seasonal reflections done, it was time to look at this day's lizard Oz line up and frankly it wasn't a pretty sight.
Mass murder of any kind is a terrible thing, and anti-Semitism led to one of the worst obscenities of the generally dire twentieth century, and in its current form (come on down Nick Fuentes) is completely offensive, but this relentless politicisation of a tragedy is also offensive in its own way ...
Golding put it one way ....
The infallible Pope in another way ...
The pond recognises it has an obligation to those too lazy to take an URL and head off to the intermittent archive, so for what it's worth here is pond regular Caterist joining in the jihad ...
The irony is considerable, what with the pond dealing each week with the imported malice of the Caterist.
Sadly his imported malice has passed the probation period where we could summarily send him back to Pom land to teach the lads how to play cricket ... not that he could help them, what with them seemingly beyond help, and what with him being a prize maroon n'all.
Those who chant ‘from the river to the sea’ with understanding and intent: I despise you. Those who join the chant, perhaps without such understanding and real intent: you are misbegotten fools. Those who say ‘globalise the intifada’: look what you have wrought.
By Steve Hawke
Labor by blood?
Does the gormless twit have the first clue how that phrasing echoes the worst of the worst kind of thinking, the Deutschblütigkeitserklärung, or German notion of a blood certificate...
For the sake of the long absent lord, forget about blathering on about blut, it's one of the reasons we keep on ending up in the same mindless mess ....
And does he have the first clue how anti-Semitic he sounds, what with "from the river to the sea" deployed by all sorts?
Sorry, it seems it's optional for the Major and the lizards of Oz, what with the Major preferring to do a bleeding heart routine about the triumphs of a war criminal ... rather than focus on the mess that was left behind.
But then it's hardly news that the pond despises religious fundamentalists of all stripes.
Delusional pedlars of any kind of cult or religion are bad enough; fundamentalists more so ...
There's a reason the immortal Rowe included this shameless bird ...
... in his portrait of carrion eaters eyeing off a dove ...
And with all that, there's no chance to provide a final end of year celebration of Dozy King Don ... though next year is going to be a doozy with the demented dozy one and his drooling minions, so there'll be plenty of chances to come ...
In the meantime, thanks and best wishes to all the pond's correspondents, the only reason the pond gets out of bed these days ...
You can say Merry Xmas if you like (remembering that "X" is an entirely legitimate symbol), or you can just talk of seasonal Saturnalia greetings, but whatever, the pond wishes all the best for the holydays and for the New Year to all those who drop in and drop the odd note ...
It would be invidious to mention by name the most die hard contributors, the ones that make the pond's day by shouting "yiippee ki yah motherf*fucker" at the hive mind with regular posts, but you know who you are, and the pond appreciates you all ... (*blogger bot approved)
And so to close, and while it's already old, it's in the spirit of the season ...
Such a perfect end to the journalistic year - the Major provides an alternative to to the current rubbish by serving up some alternative rubbish.ReplyDelete
Many thanks for all your efforts in 2025, DP and others. I expect 2026 to be just as bleak and depressing, if not worse, and for the Reptiles to continue scraping their way to the bottom of a seemingly bottomless barrel. Not to mention the NineFax mob, who appear to have decided that if you can’t beat the Reptiles, then you may as well join them.
"... thanks and best wishes to all the pond's correspondents, the only reason the pond gets out of bed these days".ReplyDelete
And thanks from the Pond's correspondents (at least this one, anyway) for providing the only reason we get out of bed these days. Well, that and our failing renal excretionary system.
And, Thanks DP & Mrs P for putting up with us.Delete
"The pond gets it, it's that time of year, and if you want to, you can follow the intermittent archive link to see who's asking and answering the questions, so that you can get to this sort of splendid insight ...ReplyDelete
Q: If Jesus were to time-travel and show up for Christmas 2025, what would surprise him the most?"
He'd head for the vending machine...and try to...
dorothy parker Dec 22, 2025, 7:58:00 AM
Mystical Shit.ReplyDelete
Jesus said " "yiippee ki yah motherf*fucker"s, listen up homeez, (I'm way cool **in 2025!) the new new testy-ment will be available in the new old year, via the "jesus words and deeds " vending machines.
JWAD Vending Co (tm)
As soon as we get the ai ghost out of the shell, and I call Daddy to smite you bloody smart arse prompt engineers at the wsj!
And wow! A sycophantic song... about me! 2025 makes me want to rise from the dead... again!
** ""Jesus Was Way Cool" is a song by avant-garde band King Missile. It appears on the band's 1990 album Mystical Shit."
Jesus told people to eat his body and drink his blood.
That's so cool.
Jesus was so cool.
But then some people got jealous of how cool he was,
So they killed him.
But then he rose from the dead!
He rose from the dead,
Danced around and went up to heaven.
I mean, that's so cool.
Jesus was so cool.
No wonder there are so many Christians
King Missile - Jesus was way cool
Merry exmass all, and a Trump free new year.
The Great Australian Balm, "The Royal Commission!" apply liberally whenever there is sign of a disorder in the Body Politic! It Soothes the Nerves! Cures All Ills! Helps you Sleep at Night! (even after horrors inflected by your friends). Caution: to avoid severe side effects, do not follow the recommendations. Can be expensive.
Thanks for all your good work, DP.
A Merry Yule/Saturnalia/Solstice to the Pond and all who sail in her. I’m no Xian but I offer up this invocation for saurian salvation in all sincerity.ReplyDelete
An Xmas Prayer
Repent ye whoring NewsCorp hacks
Who profit from dismay
Remember nought can save you
From your sins on Judgment Day
So wrest your souls from Rupert's pow'r
And earn no more your pay
Relying on conflict and war
Conflict and war...
Incite no more conflict and war!
Oh c'mon Kez, if there's no more conflict and war what will the majority of the 8.2 billion (and rapidly increasing) of us do for recreation ?Delete
Can't go for love and charity - if we tried that we'd exhaust the need for charity in no time at all, and then what would we all do with our time ?
An excellent Xmas jingle, Kez - many thanks. May every Reptile hack find nothing more than a lump of coal in their stocking - they should be happy with that.Delete
I can think of a multitude of things to do for recreation GB...and Anony, I think the reptiles would actually like a lump of coal in their stocking so I propose a small pellet of polonium instead.Delete
We have fooled ourselves... well myself anyway. Perhaps X Musk is the christos and is X, and 'anointed, covered in oil' ewww!ReplyDelete
"Xmas (also X-mas) is a common abbreviationof the word Christmas. It is sometimes pronounced /ˈɛksməs/, but Xmas, and variants such as Xtemass, originated as handwriting abbreviations for the typical pronunciation /ˈkrɪsməs/. The 'X' comes from the Greek letter Chi, which is the first letter of the Greek word Christós (Ancient Greek: Χριστός, romanized: Khristós, lit. 'anointed, covered in oil'), which became Christ in English.[1] The suffix -mas is from the Latin-derived Old English word for Mass.[2][3]
A 1922 advertisement in Ladies' Home Journal for Biberman Bros.: "Give her a L'Aiglon for Xmas"
There is a common misconception that the word Xmas stems from a secularizingtendency to de-emphasize the religious tradition of Christmas,[4][5] by taking the 'Christ' out of "Christmas". Nevertheless, the term's usage dates back to the 16th century, and corresponds to Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran and Anglican liturgical use of various forms of chi-rho monogram.[6] In English, "X" was first used as a scribal abbreviation for "Christ" in 1100; "X'temmas" is attested in 1551, and "Xmas" in 1721.[7]
Style guides and etiquette
"The term Xmas is deprecated by some modern style guides, including those at The New York Times,[8] The New York Times Manual of Style and Usage, The Times, The Guardian, and the BBC.[9] Millicent Fenwick, in the 1948 Vogue's Book of Etiquette, states that Xmas "should never be used" in greeting cards.[10][11] The Cambridge Guide to Australian English Usage states that the spelling should be considered informal and restricted to contexts where concision is valued, such as headlines and greeting cards.[12] The Christian Writer's Manual of Style, while acknowledging the ancient and respectful use of Xmas in the past, states that the spelling should never be used in formal writing.[13]
"History
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xmas
X says, this will happen! By Xmas...Delete
" Musk wrote, “Mars will be green with life one day”, hinting at his vision of the Red planet’s as humanity’s next frontier"
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/elon-musk-makes-another-mars-prediction-mars-will-be-/articleshow/126090883.cms
My prediction... one day x will be x. Again.
Worth a trillion mars bux, eh.
X! HANDICAP!!! And note "go public", as opposed to 1 to many private investors.Delete
! "Elon Musk's Net Worth Nears $750 Billion After Tesla Stock Options Restored
"Earlier this week, the Tesla CEO became the first person ever to surpass $600 billion in net worth over reports that SpaceX was likely to go public"
Dec 21, 2025
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/elon-musks-net-worth-nears-750-billion-after-us-court-restores-tesla-stock-options-worth-139-billion-9857202
So if Mars will be "green with life one day", what will that 'life' do for water and carbon and minerals in general? There once was life on Mars so we think, but there hasn't been any now for a few billion years.Delete
Even were it possible to terraform Mars (as in Kim Stanley Robinson’s very entertaining “Red / Green / Blue Mars” trilogy), there’s the problem of the radiation that pummels the planet. A decent atmosphere might help somewhat there, but Mars also lacks a magnetic field. Even before that, there are such questions as “Why?” and “Who in their right mind would participate in any project spearheaded by Uncle Leon?”. Of course p, I’m more than happy for hm to mount a one man, one way expedition.Delete
I’ll once against cite SF writer Charles Stross’ article arguing that tech bros of the Musk variety are desperate to implement some of the SF dreams they read in their youths, without realising that’s not necessarily a good thing. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/tech-billionaires-need-to-stop-trying-to-make-the-science-fiction-they-grew-up-on-real/
Yes, very good point about Mars' lack of a magnetic field and hence vulnerability to solar flares. I'd overlooked that one.Delete
"Marine Le Pen, who first read it at 18 and keeps a signed first edition in her office. "ReplyDelete
Nuff said?
Sci Fi Musk Mars furure. Stupid.
Resurecring 'The Camp of the Saints" ... "The name of the book comes from a passage in the Book of Revelation depicting the apocalypse[2][6] in which Satan influences most of the nations of the Earth to gather for one final battle against "the camp of the saints" before being defeated for eternity. (20:7–9)"
"Jean-Yves Camus ... "even more radical than Renaud Camus' Great Replacement theory," Wikipedia...
"destruction of European civilization by barbaric migrant hordes that arrive, uninvited, by boat".
EVIL.
"What an apocalyptic French novel about a migrant invasion reveals about the worldview of nationalist conservatives – “Not long ago, a book party like this would have been unthinkable: a Washington celebration of one of the most notorious French novels ever written.
But on a frigid December night, some 50 people crammed into Butterworth’s, a Capitol Hill restaurant favored by the MAGA elite, to celebrate the rerelease of The Camp of the Saints, which had gone out of print in English decades ago.
The dystopian novel by the French author Jean Raspail depicts the destruction of European civilization by barbaric migrant hordes that arrive, uninvited, by boat. It has been mostly reviled since its publication, in 1973. But prominent figures of the French right have hailed it as prophetic, including Marine Le Pen, who first read it at 18 and keeps a signed first edition in her office.
...
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2025/12/camp-of-saints-jean-raspail/685213/?gift=UABFCv9wcedkDH-6g8sMn4pxKH_kT31HyDyWrhMG6YM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Camp_of_the_Saints
P.S. ala Vanta Black, Elon was tinkering with radioactive X (not christos) waste and anointed the new goo...
Green, with Life.
See. Easy!
Tried to follow my commission - to scan Sky Noise - but the unconcealed glee of the two female 'reporters' from Sky, as they reported the 'reception' for the Prime Minister at the event in Bondi, was just repellant. That - and that the cartoonists, again, have done it so much better.ReplyDelete
So I give thanks for the two Davids, and Ms Wilcox, for their regular appearances, and the others who still have the flash of inspiration, coupled with real skill in drafting. They offer a daily dose of sanity medication. Oh, and Kez adds truly memorable verse, for those who come here.
Thank you Esteemed Hostess for gathering all the good stuff for us. I would like to write 'perhaps the entire nation might show some benefit of the break, in a couple of weeks' - but I have chalked up enough birthdays to know that that would verge on - unprecedented.
So when the heckling of the PM was first reported on the ABC TV news it came across, IIRC, as a small number of hecklers who 'booed' him twice. Then this later became - with no indication of a change - as "Anthony Albanese was audibly booed...".Delete
So what was it ? A few hecklers twice or "audibly booed" ?
Besides, Albo isn't the first PM ever to have been "booed" is he - I think little Dishonest Johnny was at least once and I even have a vague thought that Menzies copped it at least once.