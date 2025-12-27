Greetings from the Hume highway ...

Devastated ...
That's the only word for it.
The pond was hoping to provide incontrovertible proof that the whale-killing machines located near the Hume highway had done bumper seasonal business killing stray whales and assorted wildlife ... while grazing creatures fled in stark, abject terror from the hideous death machines, more threatening than a bunch of Martians in a bad Spielberg re-make.
The pond produced nil visual results.
Rumour has it that a team based in Goulburn is sent down each day early in the morning to clean away the blood and guts of hundreds of dead whales...so that clueless city dwellers passing by have no idea of the carnage that's been committed.
The pond is offering a reward for a Hume highway dead whale sighting ... some visual alternative to this dreadful banality ...
And now just because the logarithms wanted to remind the pond of the lettuce's travails ...
The Liz Truss Shown - just another example of how rampant the Trump Derangement Syndrome is ... that's the syndrome that makes lesser lifeforms want to behave like Trump.
But then if so many homo sapiens sapiens didn't want to behave like Trump, maybe we wouldn't have had so many wars, massacres, famines and such like happenings. So we just wouldn't be human, would we.
Thanks for the update, DP. The Great Hume Highway Conspiracy clearly requires the attention of the Reptiles, just as soon as they realise they need to supplement the Likud content.
Dear pond, this admirer was on the Hume this very day, travelling to Melbourne for the third day of a test match that will never be and also spotted the whale killing machines and pondered the lack of gutsy slime on the giant blades. Clearly a very clever and efficient cleaning crew.
Hi Anony. Is this the cleaning crew you were thinking of...?
The windmills that cover the plains
Keep slaughtering whales with their vanes
But each night the elves
Jump down from their shelves
And dispose of the hacked up remains!
Just for fun, here's some more silliness on the theme of airborne whales…
A skywhale, unhitched from its guy
Was adrift in the blue Goulburn sky
When a huge turbine rotor
Took hold of the floater
And flung it halfway to Dubai!
Oh to be an airborn whale, Kez. 😄
Kez, and GB - I recall something in the 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' series about whales suddenly materialising in mid air. A vignette that was rather well done in the TV series.
"The pond is offering a reward for a Hume highway dead whale sighting ... some visual alternative to this dreadful banality" ...
No sightings as They have been buried by the sneeky kleen up (news we don't like) krew!
You can hear them from their underground graves... if you listen, hard, après la koolaid.
They are obviously, as seen in DP's evidential images, SHOUTING at clouds!
Soooo Cetacean!
In the absence of the Henry to respond, y'r ev'r h'mbl went back a couple of centuries, and took down a volume of Dean Swift, where he found 'The wits of the present age being so very numerous and penetrating, it seems the grandees of church and state begin to fall under horrible apprehensions, lest these gentlemen, during the intervals of a long peace, should find leisure to pick holes in the weak sides of religion and government.'
But what to do about those apprehensions - as real today as they were those centuries back? Swift offered a response - 'To this end, at a grand committee some days ago, this important discovery was made by a certain curious and refined observer–that seamen have a custom, when they meet a whale, to fling him out an empty tub by way of amusement, to divert him from laying violent hands upon the ship. This parable was immediately mythologised, the whale was interpreted to be Hobbes' Leviathan, which tosses and plays with all schemes of religion and government.'
So perhaps the Hume has had some interplay of grandees with real, and mythological whales, triggered by what the grandees see as mythological energy.
Y'r h'mbl is now well into re-reading 'A Tale of a Tub', for further revelations appropriate to our time. Those who come here, and have read Swift, will be familiar with his habit of dropping Latin phrases into his English, so the spirit of Henry is at least assuaged.
Centuries back ? Nay, millennia back sir; religions are a very long established human frailty.
Thanks DP.
I hope no clouds will be yelled at in 2026.
And no censorship.... of Kez!
Bouquet....
Hi Anony. Happy New Year. Just letting you know that DP never "censored" me. That was simply me removing my first post because I thought of a better line as soon as I saw it on the Pond and removed it. This is something any author of a post can do on Blogger. Dorothy has never censored any of my posts. Cheers.