In which the pond once again flees the lizard Oz hive mind, and seeks some other distractions...

The rats are leaving the lurching ship ...
Could January become a colourful month for departures, shifts and shuffles?
And the Hitler comparisons keep coming ... (archive link)
But none of that will compensate for the pond having to give up Our Henry this day.
The pond knew what would be coming, and thought of a compromise ...
Devotees can still find him at the intermittent archive:
A Prime Minister unwilling to plainly accept responsibility for his government’s failures after the Bondi killings cannot learn from them – or protect Australians in the future.
Correspondents will be relieved to note that even in the matter of a slaughter of innocents, the pontificating pundit managed to retain his ability to parade his book of quotations...
That contrast did more than shape theology; it forged the political imagination of the West – and of our country with it. It informed George Buchanan and John Knox when the Scottish Protestants articulated the covenant that had to underlie a true commonwealth. It lay behind John Milton’s and the English Puritans’ insistence on accountable government. And it stood at the centre of John Dunmore Lang’s influential sermons in colonial Australia, which placed responsibility for – and accountability to – the people at the heart of our commonwealth.
In lectures delivered in Sydney in April 1850 Lang proclaimed his republicanism for the Australian colonies. This republicanism was due partly to his belief in the necessity of local self-rule, because he thought all government from a distance was bad government, and partly to his recent treatment by the British government and his dislike of aristocratic influences in English society and politics. Usually he chose to express his republicanism in his published writings, but ignored it at elections, preferring instead to cheer enthusiastically for the Queen when his opponent called for this show of loyalty.
Much more about this insufferable barking mad fundamentalist cavorting Calvinist - the Fred Nile of his time - at the ADB, but at least there was a shard of levity in the suffering of innocents thanks to Our Henry ...as the infallible Pope came immediately to mind ...
Our Henry was just part of the seemingly never ending ratpack of hysterics, black winged birds of prey, which have made the lizard Oz unreadable ..
Not even a Killer Creighton or a bromancer addressing worldly affairs to save the pond's day?
Seeing all that reminded the pond of Michael Bradley yesterday in Crikey ...
That’s not a quote from any of the politicians, lobbyists, opinion columnists or social media warriors who have all felt no compunction about laying their hot takes and urgent demands on the pile of bodies, none of whom have their families had a chance to bury or mourn.
They are the words of a young Jewish woman I know, whose family was directly impacted. Video of her and her friends, grieving near the scene of the mass murder, has been published by almost every media outlet without their consent. Nobody asked because nobody thinks to.
I can’t quite comprehend that it’s not been a week since two killers murdered 15 people in the first racially targeted mass-death terror attack in this country’s history. The targets were Jews, because they were Jews.
Yet, already, while we still don’t even know all their names, these innocent victims of the worst human instinct of all — the desire to dehumanise and exterminate other humans on the basis of a label — are fading into the background, collateral incidents of an apparently far more important war.
Everyone, apparently, has the answers. I’m going to resist name-checking any of them, because my disgust for their lack of decency is total and I won’t excuse them by omission...
Well yes, and the pond isn't going to pile on, and add to the lack of decency ... but here was Michael Bradley in Crikey way back in February of this year, Antisemitism definition will be devastating for academic freedom and equality itself, Of all the panicked silencing measures executed by Australian institutions in defence of Israel over the past year, this is the worst. Yet. (sorry, paywall).
Thanks to a couple of barking mad fundamentalist Islamic sociopaths in the grip of a cult, that fight is likely now over ...
As a result, the pond has sought distractions elsewhere until the hysteria subsides, though the reptiles are likely to keep going long after the pond has gone off on its holyday season Xmas break...
Bill Wyman made a feeble attempt to distract with As media moguls show Warner Bros the money, keep an eye on CNN – and US democracy
As if anybody should care about CNN, or CBS for that matter, what with CBS having gone down the Kirk rabbit hole, no thanks to Bari Weiss ...
Based on Nielsen’s final ratings, the Erika Kirk sitdown declined 11 percent in total viewership compared to the network’s standard programming in that time slot year to date – and was down 41 percent in the key demo.
And again ...
Making the low viewership for the Erika Kirk town hall even more striking is that CBS pulled in a large audience for the annual Army-Navy game that afternoon, drawing 7.3 million viewers per Nielsen’s early measurement. The post-game show, which served as a lead-in for the Kirk-Weiss chat, attracted a viewership of 3.5 million and 901,000 in the advertising demo, according to Nielsen.
Online, the interview didn’t attract all that much interest either, despite the social media hype the network put behind it, along with preview airings on CBS Mornings and multiple digital writeups of the town hall – including a listicle titled “7 highlights from Erika Kirk's CBS News town hall.”
As of publication, the video of the event has tallied just 105,000 views on CBS News’ YouTube channel – which boasts nearly 7 million subscribers.
And again...
“It doesn’t get more toe-curling than this,” one staffer said. “David Ellison must be mortified by his $150 million investment in someone who’s so quickly revealed themselves to be the most shallow, least interesting person in TV news.”
Meanwhile, Variety reported that blue-chip advertisers appeared wary of airing their commercials during Weiss’ special, noting that CBS News hasn’t typically hosted “town halls or debates on trending issues or with newsmakers.” Throughout the broadcast, commercial airtime was filled by direct-response advertisers, such as the dietary supplement SuperBeets.
The following hour, though, when a rerun of the investigative crime series 48 Hours aired, larger companies like Procter & Gamble and Amazon provided ads.
In the end, reviews for Weiss’ turn as a broadcast network moderator were less than kind.
“The broadcast was entirely deferential and incurious. Charlie Kirk’s critics were painted in broad strokes as badly motivated,” MS NOW opinion editor Anthony Fisher noted, adding: “The event revealed next to nothing about Erika Kirk that we didn’t know before. It wasn’t journalism, it was public relations.”
Think of Scott Jennings - yet another dissolute wretched Jennings to add to the local one - and say no more.
Trolling for the sake of rage bait.
A takeover by either side isn't in the interests of competition and diversity of voices, but it looks like Paramount has been sold a pup by King Donald, and so likely Warners will be swallowed by the Netflix python ...
In a sane world, either take over would be stopped, but this isn't a sane world ...
What else then?
Well the childish antics in the White House continue ...
White House adds plaques below Biden and Obama portraits, calling them ‘the worst President in American history’ and ‘divisive’
It's trolling of the most feeble and pathetic kind ...
The pond couldn't summon the energy to bite on the rage bait slop...but Guv Gav did provide a relieving distraction.
What else? Well the reptiles did catch up with the latest Epstein news ...
The 68 photos from the sex offender’s estate include images of people’s passports, powerful men with Epstein and a screenshot of a text message in which a person is discussing sending girls. (archive link)
It was breaking at the time the pond looked at it, with a promise of more to come, but the pond won't be following up, with tabloids of the Beast kind full of it ...
PANDORA'S BOX
The images were released as the Trump administration faces a deadline to release files about the notorious child predator. (archive link)
You could also read about it in the Graudian, with the disclaimers coming thick and fast ...
Other images show Woody Allen, the director; Steve Bannon, Trump’s former adviser; and David Brooks, the author and New York Times opinion columnist, among others. In November of this year, Brooks wrote a column headlined “The Epstein Story? Count Me Out”.
Again, no context for these photographs has been provided, and the appearance of these people in the photos is not evidence of wrongdoing.
In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the New York Times said that “as a journalist, David Brooks regularly attends events to speak with noted and important business leaders to inform his columns, which is exactly what happened at this 2011 event. Mr Brooks had no contact with him before or after this single attendance at a widely-attended dinner.”
Ah Mr Brooks, Mr Brooks, can we count you in? And for those wanting The Epstein Story? Count Me Out, follow the link to the intermittent archive.
It's as if he knew it was coming, but didn't have the courage to 'fess up ...
More fuss, more bother ...
No wonder King Donald was seeking distractions, with Guv Gav helping ...
While on the matter of the war on Xmas, there should be an honourable mention for David Smith in Washington evoking its imagery in Trump’s ‘Bah! Humbug!’ address suggests he is feeling the chill of opinion polls
It's a variant on the war on Xmas, but is of course a distraction, one of many planned distractions...
Smith ended up back there, with those tiresomely childish plaques ...
The point was illustrated earlier on Wednesday when Trump’s presidential walk of fame at the White House unveiled plaques that called “Barack Hussein Obama … one of the most divisive political figures in American history” and said, “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history”.
Good luck with that. In truth Biden has been gone 11 months and people don’t think much about him any more. Trump needs a new punching bag but Democrats do not have an obvious leader for him to target.
When the remarks wrapped and the president was given the all clear, a pool report said, he turned to the press and said, “You think that’s easy?” and then took a swig of Diet Coke. He suggested that Wiles had told him to give the speech and asked, how did I do? Wiles assured him: “I told you 20 minutes and you were 20 minutes on the dot.”
But there were few tidings of comfort or joy. We are still in the arc of the story where Scrooge, the Grinch and Mr Potter are at their unrepentant worst, determined to crush the Christmas spirit. Friday, however, casts a long shadow: beware Epstein, the ghost of Christmas past.
The war on Xmas sputters back into life, and how right and just for King Donald to be the Grinch...
And so to wrap up proceedings with the rest of Bradley, way back in February ... if only so that those outside the paywall could finish the read ...
What to say?
Here, have an immortal Rowe for a concluding distraction ...
I’ve just read the Hole In the Bucket Man’s sermon; I don’t recommend that others do the same. Pretty much what I expected, if not quite as awful as it might have been. Oh, aevrn on Wycherley an occasion, he still manages to name-drop Thomas Hobbes.ReplyDelete
Annony; "I’ve just read the Hole In the Bucket Man’s sermon; I don’t recommend that others do the same."Delete
DP; "Correspondents will be relieved to note that even in the matter of a slaughter of innocents, the pontificating pundit managed to retain his ability to parade his book of quotations"...
... taken from, no doubt, as Henry is OLD... "In the first century, many books were written about Jesus' life and His teachings. However, many of them were not true. These were like fan-fiction novels of the account of Jesus's life."
https://discover.hubpages.com/religion-philosophy/ethiopian-bible-why-the-ethiopian-bible-got-banned
Our Henry's fan fiction, bordering on George Ward Price...
"And the Hitler comparisons keep coming" ...
"One UK journalist’s close access to Hitler carries a warning about Trump’s media restrictions"
Published: December 15, 2025
...
"The striking figure being described is 52-year-old George Ward Price. A star correspondent for the Daily Mail, he enjoyed unprecedented access to Hitler and other prominent Nazis throughout the 1930s. He cultivated it. He relied on it. He enjoyed it.
"As outlined by Evans, a former journalist, this left Ward Price standing on very slippery ethical terrain. He shows how journalism can be compromised through access, closeness, exceptional treatment – and the flattering idea that one has been invited, so to speak, into the room.
"This book about the past speaks directly to the present.
Donald Trump’s White House recently launched a web portal to spotlight what it deems media bias (or “fake news”), with an “Offender Hall of Shame”. In October, “dozens” of journalists relinquished their access passes and left the Pentagon rather than agree to restrictive new policies. And Trump has personally attacked journalists whose questions he disliked, calling them “piggy” and “ugly, inside and out”.
...
https://theconversation.com/one-uk-journalists-close-access-to-hitler-carries-a-warning-about-trumps-media-restrictions-265278
Just a small diversion:ReplyDelete
"Trump Media announces $6bn merger plan with fusion power company
TMTG, which owns president’s Truth Social platform, unveils link-up TAE Technologies to respond to AI boom
Donald Trump’s loss-making social media business has announced plans to merge with a fusion power company."
"TMTG intends to start building “the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant” next year, it said, in an effort to use the experimental technology to power the huge datacenters behind the development of AI."
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2025/dec/18/truth-social-merger-fusion-power-tae
Waiting with absolutely bated breath.
Grue, you beat me too...Delete
Domina Trix.
Not SMR, but SMFR "The "truck-sized" 100 MW reactors designed in TAE ..."
"Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican legislator, "a big step forward toward a revolutionary technology that will cement America's global energy dominance for generations."
"In March 2017, the U.S. House intelligence committee, which Nunes chaired at the time, launched an investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections. In February 2018, Nunes publicly released a four-page memorandum alleging a Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) conspiracy against Trump. Nunes subsequently began an investigation of the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department for allegedly abusing their powers in an attempt to hurt Trump.[3][4] In January 2021, Trump awarded Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom.[5]"
"Trump Media group buys fusion power company for $9bn
... "what it calls the world's first utility-scale fusion power plant in 2026.
"Trump Media's share price has slumped by about 70 per cent in the past year but was up nearly 25 per cent after the announcement.
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes"...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-12-19/truth-social-buys-fusion-power-company/106161116
"TAE Technologies, Inc., formerly Tri Alpha Energy, is an American company based in Foothill Ranch, California developing aneutronic fusion power.
...
"Merger with Trump Media & Technology Group
"In December 2025, TAE Technologies announced a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) valued at $6 billion, and expected to take place in mid-2026.
...
"TAE Technologies plans to use the p-11B reaction in their commercial FRC for safety reasons and because the energy conversion systems are simpler and smaller: since no neutron is released, thermal conversion is unnecessary, hence no heat exchanger or steam turbine.
The "truck-sized" 100 MW reactors designed in TAE presentations are based on these calculations.[17]
...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TAE_Technologies
"Aneutronic fusion is any form of fusion powerin which very little of the energy released is carried by neutrons. While the lowest-threshold nuclear fusion reactions release up to 80% of their energy in the form of neutrons, aneutronic reactions release energy in the form of charged particles, typically protons or alpha particles. Successful aneutronic fusion would greatly reduce problems associated with neutron radiation such as damaging ionizing radiation, neutron activation, reactor maintenance, and requirements for biological shielding, remote handling and safety.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aneutronic_fusion
Baited breath too, and that's no small diversion, that's a major bit of grifting ...Delete
Grifting is for...ReplyDelete
"Inferior Men: Donald Trump and the I Ching
POSTED ON WEDNESDAY, DEC 17, 2025
The dark power at first held so high a place that it could wound all who were on the side of good and of the light. But in the end it perishes of its own darkness…
~ I Ching, #36, Ming
...
"[Trump] is what the Chinese so often call an inferior man—corrupt, cruel, and capricious. The inferior man avoids responsibility, blames others, and exploits chaos.
...
https://3quarksdaily.com/3quarksdaily/2025/12/inferior-men-donald-trump-and-the-i-ching.html
The White House stooges are all fair game, and there is a little more fun if you go toReplyDelete
petapixel.com
which is something of a photography geek site, but scroll down to
"Photographer Defends His Vanity Fair Photos of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt"
Just the fact of it being on 'Vanity Fair' is worth a couple of smiles.
ReplyDelete
From Jonathan Cook https://jonathancook.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-met-police-chief-let
"There will be more terror attacks on Jews in the West. However unjustified, however depraved, that is inevitable when a state claiming to represent Jews – and aided and abetted by western powers – keeps killing, maiming, jailing, torturing and humiliating peoples across the Middle East.
Such attacks won’t even necessarily come from an organised group, such as Islamic State or al-Qaeda. There will always be someone somewhere watching Israel kill and disfigure Muslim, Christian and Druze children – and see western capitals defend its right to do so – who will be so horrified and sickened by the spectacle that they will decide to improvise a form of vengeance.
And with Israel and every western politician telling them that there is no difference between the state of Israel and the Jewish people – that the two are identical – there will always be someone somewhere who decides to take out their fury on an easy Jewish target rather than a much harder Israeli military one.
However indefensible, there is nothing inexplicable about this."
In a few months time you will be thrown into jail for writing something like this.
ReplyDelete
Henry clearly didn't listen to his Bible Stories:
Solomon and David lived very wicked lives
They used to spend their afternoons with other people's wives
And then in the evenings when conscience gave them qualms
Solomon wrote The Proverbs and David wrote The Psalms.
"Bathsheba is best known for her appearance in the Book of Samuel, which recounts how she was summoned by David's royal messengers after he witnessed her bathing and lusted after her; David has Uriah killed and then marries Bathsheba (Wiki)" It's not a crime if a great man does it.
The divine right of great men, Joe.Delete