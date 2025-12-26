Hit the Road, Dot, and don't you come back to dem reptiles no more, no more ....

The pond was grateful that Apple dropped the last episode of the first season of Pluribus before Xmas ... it had a zinger of a hook for the next season, and there's something in the constant talk of the hive mind which echoes the pond's voyages through the collectivist, jihadist lizard Oz mind - though frankly it's not so much a blissful group who've achieved a group think nirvana, as a bunch of hysterical, screeching Carols lacking the charms of Rhear Seehorn (talk of Pluribus is not a pond endorsement for dropping bucketloads of cash on assorted US streaming services).
Speaking of the latest jihad, the reptiles were still boxing away this day, though there were a few chinks in the armour ...
The Lynch mob was to hand to maintain the rage ...
Bondi Beach has produced much more evasive indictments of anti-Semitism. For too many on the left, Islamophobia is the thing and anti-Semitism just a natural consequence of whatever the Israeli government does.
... so it was off to the intermittent archive with him.
The pond has done all the work it intends to do on that matter.
You want to suffer? Follow the link and hope the intermittent archive is working.
There were pearls of wisdom too, (*archive link), for those yearning for a serve of Dame Groan lite ...
All the pond could think was how typical was the Groaning, and the illustrations, featuring the usual downcast look, or a surly aggressiveness ...
Thank the long absent lord that this groaning dispenser of pearls of wisdom is now a former Treasury assistant secretary.
Curiously the craven Craven broke ranks, with a piece which was as ancient in tone as the aged prof is absent of wisdom ...
The pond decided that all that was needed was a reminder that the reptiles don't do humour ...
Perhaps reading the craven Craven was even more dysfunctional than enduring a family Xmas dinner, even worse than hunkering down with rellies ...
Reading him trying to be funny about rellies induced a profound sympathy in the pond for anyone who had him for a relative and had to endure his company at Xmas... and as for those illustrations, the long absent lord have mercy on the ghost of long departed lizard Oz graphics department.
Off to the intermittent archive with him ...
The lizard Oz editorialist also tried a walk on the wild side, with one of three featured editorials stepping outside the current jihad to contemplate Vlad the sociopath ...
Strange how the reptiles always fail to mention that it's King Donald and his minions that have enabled Vlad the sociopath ... and that it's the likes of Faux Noise that helped give King Donald and his minions to the world.
And speaking of the King, strangely the reptiles overlooked the stunning Xmas spirit emanating from the disunited states, far more noble than that other King's Xmas message ...
That's more than enough of that, before the pond hits the rellie-laden road, and the reptiles disappear over the horizon ...
Before hitting the road, the pond would like to end on an up note ... words, and more specifically, dictionaries containing words ...
This strand was triggered by Louis Menand, scribbling a few days ago in The New Yorker ...
The print edition of Merriam-Webster was once a touchstone of authority and stability. Then the internet brought about a revolution. (*archive link).
Only Ted Cruz?
Carol would have a lot more Backpfeifengesichts in her sights ...why, the pond can think of a parade of reptiles who show their Backpfeifengesichts to the world.
The pond was dragged back to the days when a bloody good time was had by all ...
This seems unexceptionable today, when even popular language columnists, such as the Times’ John McWhorter, are manifest descriptivists. Language is what people say, not what they ought to say. But Web. III was brutally attacked. This was not too surprising. The people who attacked it were professional writers, and their attacks appeared in leading publications. No groups could have had a greater proprietary interest in Standard English. Verbal punctilio was the very basis of their livelihood. If anything goes in the realm of usage, they go, too.
So the Times attacked Web. III for “permissiveness” and “informality.” “Intentionally or unintentionally,” the paper said, “it serves to reinforce the notion that good English is whatever is popular.” Let the Times decide what’s fit to print, please. The Atlantic called Web. III “a scandal and a disaster.” It was ridiculed at entertaining length by Dwight Macdonald in these pages and, some forty years later, at equally entertaining and longer length, by David Foster Wallace, in Harper’s. (The proximate target of Wallace’s article was A Dictionary of Modern American Usage, but he devoted a lot of his piece to attacking Web. III. Some of his claims about it were erroneous.) In 1964, the Times saw fit to run a story with the headline “Outdated Webster II Still Sells; Educators Like Old Dictionary Better Than New One.”
The flash point was the inclusion in Web. III of “ain’t.” (The president of Merriam-Webster had ruled out “f*ck,”(*amazingly this has to be google bot approved) over the objections of the dictionary’s editor-in-chief, Philip B. Gove.) The “ain’t” taboo is a little odd; the word is just a contraction of “is not,” “are not,” or “am not.” But, in 1961, the use of “ain’t” in the United States was a very clear marker of social class, like saying “I seen him at the mall.” The “ain’t” controversy laid bare the stakes in lexicography: language use as an indicator of status.
This was, after all, the era of “My Fair Lady,” which is entirely about language and class. The setting of the musical is British, but that may be why it was so popular in America. Americans didn’t see themselves being lampooned. The 1956 Broadway production won six Tonys, including Best Musical, and had the longest run of any musical at the time. The cast album reached No. 1 on Billboard and remained in the Top Two Hundred for four hundred and eighty weeks—nine years. “My Fair Lady” touched a cultural nerve, and it prepared the way for the hostile reception of Web. III. The New Yorker, itself a cynosure of proper usage in those days, ran a cartoon showing a receptionist at Merriam-Webster telling a visitor, “Sorry. Dr. Gove ain’t in.” That was no doubt enjoyed by the magazine’s “My Fair Lady” fans.
The war over Web. III was, in short, a culture war, and culture wars are really class wars. Which group is up or down, top or bottom, in or out? Who is calling the shots for whom? In a review for The American Scholar, Jacques Barzun, the Columbia historian, called Web. III “the longest political pamphlet ever put together.” According to the editors of the new edition, Barzun complained, “whatever ‘the people’ utter is a ‘linguistic fact’ to be recorded, cherished, preferred to any reason or tradition.” He made it clear that this was not a cultural dispensation of which he could approve. Is the latitudinarian, post-humanist, post-standard world that Barzun dreaded the world we are living in today?
Remember that Dwight Macdonald reference - what a right royal dweeb he was, the pond will dare to go there - but not before before being startled ...
It does have an entry in Wikipedia, whose policy of giving entries to everything helps it keep ahead of the dictionaries. It can also operate quickly because it’s crowdsourced. It does not employ experts. Having found the definition for “groyper” somewhere, you might care to know how to spell it. In Wikipedia, the word is capped as a proper noun, but the Washington Post lowercases it in most uses. Normally, you’d look to a dictionary to tell you which is correct, but, since most popular online dictionaries do not recognize “groyper” as a word, this can’t be done. Welcome to the desert of the virtual.
On the other hand, the free Merriam-Webster online does list “cheugy,” a word meaning uncool, used especially as a put-down of trends associated with millennials. It is possibly related to the excellent Australian word “daggy,” but the coinage is credited to one Gaby Rasson, who is supposed to have used it with her friends at Beverly Hills High School in 2013. Not exactly Dr. Johnson territory. “Cheugy” has no etymology. It’s a nonsense word. Rasson said it just sounded right. “Cheugy” is pretty niche. It’s missing from Cambridge, the O.E.D., and even the American Heritage Dictionary, and it seems to have lapsed into disuse. It is also missing from the latest print edition of Merriam-Webster—the twelfth, which was released in November—and will presumably proceed to disappear down a lexical memory hole.
Scientific and medical terms are a problem, partly because there are so many but mainly because nonspecialists almost never use them. The standard edition of Merriam-Webster does not give us a lot of help with even the brand-name versions of these terms. It defines “Prozac” as “a preparation of fluoxetine”—technically correct, but not what people are thinking when they use the word. Merriam-Webster admits “Lipitor” as a word online; the O.E.D. does not.
Product names generally are an area of oversupply. Merriam-Webster has “Kleenex,” but not “Triscuit,” even though Triscuits have been around longer. American Heritage does not have “Triscuit,” though it does have “Kleenex” and “Coke.” The O.E.D. has all three brand names, plus “Guinness.” Speaking of brands, “OED” is a word in the O.E.D.
The pond has been startled to note of late that the Daily Beast has taken to referring to King Donald's minions as "goons" and as members of assorted "goon squads", a sad traducing of a noble BBC comedy show which introduced the notion of excellent bacon that could only be had before the war ...
It got darker, because bringing up the goons reminded the pond of an outing by Daniel Kolitz in Harpers:
Endless masturbation? That reminded the pond of the lonely business of looking at the reptiles, hunched over and going hard at it ...
Malone’s death was covered widely in the tabloids and trended on social media, where it was described as the “Goonicide.” His vigil, meanwhile, was an ironic, livestreamed stunt that came to be known as the “Gooneral.” Remarkably, this language—Goonicide, Gooneral—was broadly legible to hundreds of thousands of people who engaged with it online. The implication, unmistakable, was that the verb “to goon,” the root of these terms, had broken containment. By the time you read this article, a full definition might be needless, but in the sincere hope that that day has yet to—will never—arrive, I will provide one.
Sorry, Mr Kolitz, TMFI, and you can call that a word ...
Back to Dwight, and one of the joys of the intertubes is that you can visit long lost times ...
A review of Webster’s “New International Dictionary, Third Edition, Unabridged,” edited by Philip Gove, in comparison with Webster’s Second and the Oxford English Dictionary. (*archive link)
If you happen to subscribe to The New Yorker, you can read the text in situ, and at that point the advertisements offer a real distraction.
But that's for later ...sharpies ready at the noggin, with the lizard Oz reptiles sublimely unaware of what their US kissing cousins helped unleash on the world ...
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
“Lexico'grapher. n.s. [λεξιϰὸν and γϱάφω; lexicographe, French.] A writer of dictionaries; a harmless drudge, that busies himself in tracing the original, and detailing the signification of words.”
A Dictionary of the English Language compiled by Samuel Johnson 1755.
Whilst I’m generally comfortable with the variation between British and American spelling and the differences between how Johnson and Noah Webster decided to spell various words.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_and_British_English_spelling_differences
I do however have one bugbear with American spelling. How can you logically have the possibility to build a FENCE around the Department of DEFENSE.
Most entertaining DP - a much more entertaining than the continued rage of the Daily Likud and the Craven One channeling the “ humour” of a 1950s issue of “Punch”.ReplyDelete
The term “goon” actually originated back in the early 1940s when cartoonist E C Segar introduced an island race of strange creatures into his “Popeye / Thimble Theatre” comic strip - the Goons. One of them, Alice the Goon, ended up as a regular member of the supporting cast. Looking at the originals, I see something of a likeness to Steven Miller https://popeye.fandom.com/wiki/Goons
Have a great break! I’ve spent Xmas in hospital due to a hand infection that blew up a couple of days ago, requiring minor surgery. All good now, but it’s tricky typing with one finger of my non-dominant hand…..
No, fuller marks to the Daily Likud and calling the Craven One a 1950s issue of Punch. If only the pond had the wit.Delete
And ta for the link ... another bit of comic book history the pond needed to be reminded of ...
The Oxford gave this as the history ...
mid 19th century: perhaps from dialect gooney ‘booby’; influenced by the subhuman cartoon character ‘Alice the Goon’, created by E. C. Segar (1894–1938), American cartoonist.
Such a rich history for a word ...
goon(n.)
1921, in U.S. humorist Frederick J. Allen's piece "The Goon and His Style" (Harper's Monthly Magazine, December 1921), which defines it as "a person with a heavy touch," one who lacks "a playful mind;" perhaps a made-up word, or from gony "simpleton" (1580s), which was applied by sailors to the albatross and similar big, clumsy birds. Goons were contrasted with jiggers, and the columns about them had some currency in U.S. newspapers c. 1921-25.
A goon is a person with a heavy touch as distinguished from a jigger, who has a light touch. ... Most Germans are goons; most French jiggers. ["A 'Goon' and His Style," in Lincoln State Journal, Dec. 9, 1921]
The word turns up in various places early 20c.: As a mythical monster in a children's serialized story in the U.S. from 1904, as the name of a professional wrestler in North Carolina in 1935. The goons were characters in the "Thimble Theater" comic strip (starring Popeye) by U.S. cartoonist E.C. Segar (1894-1938); they appeared in Segar's strips from mid-1930s and, though they reportedly gave children nightmares, enjoyed a burst of popularity when they appeared in animated cartoons in 1938.
The most famous was Alice the Goon, slow-witted and muscular (but gentle-natured) character who began as the Sea Hag's assistant. Segar might have got the word directly from sailors' jargon.
Later 20c. senses of the word all probably stem from this: Sense of "hired thug" is first recorded 1938 (in reference to union "beef squads" used to cow strikers in the Pacific Northwest). She also was the inspiration for British comedian Spike Milligan's "The Goon Show." Also used among American and British POWs in World War II in reference to their German guards. What are now "juvenile delinquents" were in the 1940s sometimes called goonlets.
https://www.etymonline.com/word/goon
All the best with the gammy paw ...
Sympathies Anonymous. It is my feeling that the requirement to write (type) to comment here helps to make exchanges so much more civilised; so being one hand down is quite an affliction. That does raise a question - does anyone who comes here assemble their basic words with a speech translator? It is 40 years since I was grinding out a qualification in 'management', when we were assured by guest speaker from 'Wang' (GB - one from the past for you) that their technology was so advanced that within 5 years we could all be dictating everything we needed in print, only needed the odd correction.Delete
Then, over coffee break, he did concede that, well - anyone who really wanted to acquire touch-typing from one of those toy jobbies - Commodore 16 had just been announced - just might find it useful, but as a Wang man, he had to be quite firm that dictation to print was just a couple of years away.
Oh my, Chad, Wang is now so long ago (1980s) that I've just about completely forgotten it ever existed. But as to "dictating everything we needed in print", well I guess we are heading that way - though having the 'captions' turned on on my tv has reminded me that verbal to print 'transliterating' isn't infallible - have you perhaps noticed any "not see" signs of late.Delete
Which reminds me that some blind people I know communicate via email quite frequently. So getting the incoming email read out to them is fine, but what about sending emails: yes, they can probably speak to the computer and have it render their words, but how do they check that the computer has got it right ?
ReplyDelete
"a seemingly unquenchable thirst for grog": not any more: Bourbon maker Jim Beam stops production at Kentucky site for 2026
Back in the day, there were books collecting examples of "bad" English. One was "The Dictionary of Diseased English" (1977). It was "a crusading attempt to expose and pinpoint not simply the misuse of English, but its misuse in such a corrupt and meaningless form that, whether accidentally or deliberately, it confuses rather than enlightens the reader or listener."
Nowadays that is the whole point: flooding the zone...
Delete
"it matters because misinformation and disinformation are now rife within our society, and it is keenly felt in the energy and climate space.
It has become the biggest issue for the energy transition in the last year, and now – with the aid of AI and the complicity of the world’s increasingly powerful tech barons – it will multiply in the years ahead." https://reneweconomy.com.au/i-am-accused-of-being-a-global-funds-manager-and-half-my-age-but-facts-dont-matter-in-disinformation-war/
I have a 1970s facsimile reprint of aDelete
wonderful 19th century British volume, “The Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue”.
Many thanks for the good wishes, folks. Being discharged shortly!
Ah Dorothy - further wishes for a good break, away from the viruses cooked up somewhere in reptile labs. It looked encouraging that you ventured into the world where words exist for their own sake. In another season we might have had further discussion on what you have raised.ReplyDelete
My edition of 'The String Untuned' does not include adverts - it is in Dwight Macdonald's 'Against the American Grain essays on the effects of mass culture'. Which was published by Knopf's Vintage Press in 1962. I bought it partly because I still have, and use, my Webster II, and Macdonald's essay persuaded me that I had no particular need to seek a Webster III. In the pre-internet days, the supplements in Webster II were surprisingly useful for fact-checking, as I was never persuaded that the money for the supposedly 'great' encyclopaedias was justified.
As it happened, 'Against the American Grain' includes Macdonald's 'Updating the Bible'. That is largely a comparison of the 'Revised Standard Version' with 'King James', and I agree almost completely with Macdonald that RSV made significant historical corrections, but KJ had poetry, that no other translation had, or has, and that that was important to its purpose. I still enjoy parts of it for the poetry, and am aware that I become restless when I attend church for marriages and deaths involving friends and family, and have to listen to yet another 'scripture in simple english', half-expecting more recent revisions to include 'It's like, you know - ' to show that it reflects how the common people speak.
Oh, those years back, I did mark where Macdonald had noted, from the documentation of RSV, that scholars agreed by then that the Hebrew 'Almah', used in Isiah 7:14, translated as 'young woman' (for the prophesy that 'a young woman shall conceive') - not specifically a 'virgin' - but that Greek sources for the New Testament used 'parthenos',
From my own readings in heresy, I have lost track of how many people have died horribly, at the centre of a major religion, over such fuzzy interpretation.
“I have seen all the works that are done under the sun; and, behold, all is vanity and vexation of spirit".Delete
Yeah, in such matters I much prefer KJV's poetry to corrected history.
Reptiles culture war is swol.ReplyDelete
I'm supposed to get swol, cos I'm in menopause due to luetenising hormones - feminising to drop testosterone - and now with effing hot flushes!
I say buffed, ripped or pumped.
No oldie, it is now...
swol
Well built, muscular; swol-len; diesel; jacked; buff.
Rems is one swol motherfucker.
by Rems April 18, 2003
swol
Someone or something that is very muscular in nature.
The waterpolo player from Texas looked so swol because of his giant arms.
by Eduardo Gershwin February 12, 2006
swol
A very muscular, strong, and just all around person. He looks like the guy you don't mess with because he is very obviously well built. Not to be confused with a steroid user as a swol person gets their muscle from hard work and dedication. He is the guy that every other guy wants to be.
Man look at that guy he is so swol.
Yeah thats Swaren. We call him swol swaren because he is so swol.
I wish i could be like him.
Work out every day of your life and your dream could come true.
Sweet!
by swolman February 25, 2013
swol
Stands for "Swearing out loud". It's what you say when things go wrong and you're feeling frustrated or like the world is out to get you. It's a politer and funnier way of cussing. Unlike profanity, it isn't socially offensive. The great thing about using "swol" is that it defuses any feelings of anger or frustration you may be feeling. When you say cuss words like f*** or s***, they often make you feel angrier. Swol doesn't. Instead, when you say it, it's more likely to make you or other people around you laugh.
You can say "swol" whenever you are struggling with an activity, are feeling frustrated or when something disastrous has occurred.
Situation: You stub your toe.
You say: SWOL!
Situation: Someone steals your wallet.
You say: Swol!
Situation: You forget that you have an appointment with your physiotherapist.
You say: Swol
Situation: You can't beat a boss in a video game. Maybe you're playing Dark Souls - it's tough!
You say: Swol! Why does this game have to be so tricky?
Swol can also be used as a comparative adjective.
Example: "That was the swolliest thing I have ever done."
by Mad Mildred July 28, 2017
...
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=swol
journalists - A scoop, slant of journalistsReplyDelete
? Reptiles?
Definitely a slant of wunchy 'journo's'.
bankers - A wunch of bankers
bankers, Scottish - A knot of Scottish bankers
Wunch...
"wunch (plural wunches)
• (British, humorous, derogatory) A group of unpleasant people, especially bankers; a supposed collective noun for bankers.
• 1995, Trades Union Congress, Report of Annual Trades Union Congress:
Today, we learn that Douglas Hurd, in a couple of months' time, is set to join those providers of financial services, collectively known as a "wunch of bankers", NatWest, from a bunch of MPs.
• 2005 August 17, “Feedback”, in New Scientist:
That particular wunch of bankers may be mortified to know that Hamm had no connection any company called Dow, and was rather one of a group of anti-capitalist pranksters accidentally invited to the conference.
• 2010, Geraint Anderson, Cityboy: Beer and Loathing in the Square Mile, Hachette UK, →ISBN:
Apparently, I also removed my shirt as if performing a malcoordinated strip routine and then introduced bemused spectators to a dance move that was out of place when first revealed at university and was certainly not appropriate at a reasonably formal party surrounded by a wunch of bankers.
...
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Appendix:English_collective_nouns
Or. An immorality of bankers. Perfect.
"GPB Dictionary of Collective Nouns
...
Sources include (with thanks): Backyard Chirper’s Collective Nouns for Groups of Various Birds
Group: Humans Collective Noun
Politicians - Equivocation
Lawyers - Eloquence
Accountants - Boredom
Actuaries - Morbidity
Bankers - Immorality
...
https://www.gpb.eu/2021/09/dictionary-of-collective-nouns.html
Kids now want a Wikipedia page.ReplyDelete
I'd prefer a dictionary dedication...
"Slop is not distinguishable by its attributes. It is an attitude of production
Posted on December 24, 2025 1:54 PM by Jessica Hullman
"Since it’s dictionary week here on the blog, why not discuss Merriam-Webster’s word of the year: slop. They define it as:
digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.
Max Read discusses conventional associations with slop–qualities like “forgettability, predictability, unoriginality, lifelessness” or “cheap, low-effort, convenient, consumable, interchangeable,” He collects several more pointed definitions from the web:
“a low-to-zero marginal-cost substitute for something valued, or something being aggressively positioned to substitute for craft” from Bluesky
“the negative platonic form: not the ideal that particulars aspire toward, but the silhouette left when you subtract everything that would make a specific instance rather than a thing of a type” from Kevin Baker
He also proposes his own definition:
“slop” is that which is “fully optimized” to its domain to the point of texturelessness or characterlessness. “Slop” in this sense is anything designed to be as easy as possible to produce, sell, and consume, but it’s particularly slop at the point where all or most other players in the same space adopt the same strategies, and the material is no longer individual or differentiated from its competitors.
I enjoyed all of these. They paint slop as a kind of mass-produced shell rushing toward you at the speed of modern silicon chips.
But these definitions also" ...
...
https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2025/12/24/slop-is-not-distinguishable-by-its-attributes-it-is-an-attitude-of-production/..
"Who else is in the goddam dictionary?
Posted on December 22, 2025 9:22 AM by Andrew
Following up on the recent posts by Jessicaand me, I thought I’d look up some other people.
Hey, here’s somebody we know:
...
https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2025/12/22/who-else-is-in-the-goddam-dictionary/
Can't leave out our esteemed DP, with bonus Bowie & Reed...ReplyDelete
"David Bowie Book Club to Read Parker
Posted on January 2, 2018 by Kevin Fitzpatrick
"When David Bowie made a list of his 100 essential books, The Portable Dorothy Parkerwas included. It’s between Black Boy (Richard Wright) and The Outsider (Albert Camus) in a chronological list that was assembled for a record-breaking exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in 2013.
"Now, Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, is taking the next step with his late father’s book tastes. After a lot of positive feedback, and with the help of the late Bowie’s social media team, the Bowie Book Club is now a reality and will work through the book list.
"To join, just follow Duncan on Twitter and get cracking. The first book is Peter Ackroyd’s “Hawksmoor.”
"Bowie isn’t the first rock icon say he reads Dorothy Parker. Remember when Lou Reed said he was a fan?
https://dorothyparker.com/2018/01/david-bowie.html
Thanks Dorothy, discovering the word 'Backpfeifengesicht had made my year! cheersReplyDelete