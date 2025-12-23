Cheers to all ... and yes, saurian salvation is always near to hand ...

Nothing's changed, nothing's missed ...
"Propaganda - the art of selling lies".Funny that. As best I can determine, selling lies is really easy: just think how many we've been sold in our lifetimes. But truth ? No, we can't handle the truth.
"Labour's [sic] gas reality check: more gas is always the answer".And it very probably is, at least for a shortish while. It kinda seems like the Chinese are doing it best: yes, they went for coal and gas for a while, but now the 'renewables' (sunlight and wind) are really starting to increase and there's nuclear - at which the Chinese appear to be very good - coming in as well.Not that I'm a great fan of nuclear, but all things considered I think I prefer some amount of it to unlimited coal and gas.
Tedium, thy name is “Reptile”.On the first day of Christmas, the Oz gave to me - 20 hysterical rants on anti-semitism;5 fossil fuel plugsAnd blame of the Labor Party.On the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th days of Christmas, the Oz gave to me - exactly the same as on Day 1.
Merry Happy not 536AD... "And few years in the past were worse than 536 AD, the year Science magazine once memorably called “the worst year to be alive.” "What was so bad about it? Well, a fog plunged Europe, the Middle East, and even parts of Asia into a noontime darkness for 18 months. Average temperatures in the summer fell by as much as 2.5 C, beginning what would become the coldest decade of the past 2,300 years. Harvests failed across much of the world, leading to widespread starvation. Oh, and the scene was set for the Plague of Justinian, an outbreak of bubonic plague that began in Egypt and ultimately killed one-third to one-half of the population of the eastern Roman Empire. "Scientists now believe the immediate culprit was a huge volcanic eruption in Iceland in 536 that spread sun-blocking ash across the Northern Hemisphere. That eruption was accompanied by two more over the next 11 years, which really put the dark in Dark Ages. The economic stagnation that followed didn’t lift for a century. "So yeah, however bad you think 2025 was, I can tell you that 536 AD was way, way worse. But really, that’s true of nearly all the years of the past, when humans were poorer, less free, were more subject to violence, died sooner, and generally had to endure lives that were “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short,” in the words of Thomas Hobbes.So raise a (non-alcoholic, based on trends) toast to 2025. It could have been much, much worse.https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/473113/good-news-crime-overdoses-suicides-traffic-deaths-ozone
So 536 CE was the year of the Plague of Justinian, so yes, I reckon that probably wasn't a great year, especially in the Western Roman Empire.
Hi A,It’s widely believed that the year of winter in 536AD was due to a massive release of sulfate aerosols from one or possibly more volcanic eruptions.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volcanic_winter_of_536Who would have thought that pumping a huge amount of chemicals into the atmosphere could have a detrimental effect on the climate!
"Who would have thought that pumping a huge amount of chemicals into"... your body via... "The Plastic Chemicals Hiding in Your Food"CR tested popular fast foods and supermarket staples for bisphenols and phthalates, which can be harmful to your health. Here's what we found—and how to stay safer."By Lauren F. FriedmanLead Editor, Health & FoodPublished January 4, 2024·Updated February 8, 2024https://www.consumerreports.org/health/food-contaminants/the-plastic-chemicals-hiding-in-your-food-a7358224781/?itid=lk_inline_enhanced-template
