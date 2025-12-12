In which the pond reheats Killer of the IPA stodge, and serves up pontificating Our Henry as a bonus, but tries to provide a few distractions along the way ...

Has there ever been a US emperor who hasn't loved himself a little bit of regime change (there not having been a herself to date)?
No mucking about, the pond's going to leap straight into the reptile coverage of the sounds of the hounds of war being unleashed ...
It's sure, dead certain, that it will be top of page.
And the pond was equally dead certain that the bromancer, aspiring Reichsmarschall des Großaustralisch Reiches, always with a taste for piracy on the high seas, and extrajudicial murders, would be on top of it all...
Oh dear, sorry, the once again the pond was completely wrong.
The reptiles didn't have time for any of that, what with them being terribly busy with their own jihads ...
Maybe later in the day, albeit likely well after the pond has clocked off from its reptile duties ...
The closest the pond could decipher the reptiles on war duties came at the top of the page from Cam, suddenly waking up to the desire of King Donald to sell Ukraine down the river ...
How plans for multibillion-dollar deals in Russia are shaping Trump’s Ukraine peace plan
The US President’s repeated concessions to Vladimir Putin come as massive business deals await US companies in post-war Russia.
By Cameron Stewart
Chief International Correspondent
Why it's like reading a week old Occupy Democrat's Post on Facebook ...itself taken recent WSJ yarns ...
It's always disconcerting when a reptile inadvertently catches up with the real world...but it's hardly news, what with cartoonists already having explored the angles...
While on the war front, the reptiles dragged Japan's ambassador to Australia in to wage war with the Chinese ambassador:
Chinese claims about my nation’s defence policies are ‘unfortunate’ and inconsistent with the facts.
by Kazuhiro Suzuki
Meanwhile, mean girl Nicolle continued the war with assorted mean girls ...
Former Liberal MP Nicolle Flint delivers a blistering broadside to Penny Wong and Katy Gallagher, and an apology to Linda Reynolds and others for not speaking up when she should have.
By Nicolle Flint
Could a day pass in the lizard Oz without extended sighing and weeping at the suffering of Linda?
Reynolds urges corruption watchdog to reopen probe into Higgins’ $2.4m settlement
The former Liberal senator argues the commission did not have access to key information when the probe closed with no findings of corrupt conduct.
By Elizabeth Pike
That's the reptiles for you. Always wanting a feminist head on a pike.
Entirely missing?
News of a recent actual corruption finding ...
Lehrmann inquiry head Walter Sofronoff loses bid to overturn ‘serious corrupt conduct’ finding, Former judge did not prove the ACT integrity commission’s findings of his ‘dishonesty, bad faith and partiality’ were without evidence, court finds
Strange, since reptile Dame Slap was such a big part of the findings, a veritable star ...
The ACT supreme court later released a trove of emails and text messages showing Albrechtsen and Sofronoff had 273 interactions over the inquiry’s seven months, including 51 phone calls, text messages and emails. The pair also held a private lunch meeting in Brisbane.
The former judge also spent seven-and-a-half hours on the phone to The Australian during the inquiry, many of which were with Albrechtsen.
Sofronoff had handed his final report to Andrew Barr, the ACT chief minister, on 31 July 2023 at about 1.15pm, the commission’s report found. He then sent the report in a text message to Albrechtsen less than an hour later. Sofronoff had already given the columnist at the Australian draft copies of the report in the days before, which the commission described as “highly sensitive, confidential documents”.
Albrechtsen called Sofronoff on 2 August informing him she had received the final report from another source and intended to publish a story in The Australian the following day.
The commission said Sofronoff did not attempt to prevent her from publishing the story, other than to ask her to not publish a name that should have been redacted in the copy of the report she had.
In Thursday’s judgment, the court also dismissed Sofronoff’s claims that the integrity commission needed to prove his evidence was wrong.
And so on ... and no doubt in due course there'll be another Dame Slap rant about the inequities of the legal system.
The pond has decided to ignore entirely the current reptile jihad about Ley, entitlements and so forth ... that won't end until the reptiles feel they've scored a scalp, and there'll be much yahooing and buzzing in the hive mind until that's done and dusted.
Anyone who wants to dive in should surely now by now how to take a URL, head off to the intermittent archive and read the palpitating outrage
What else?
Well the pond's rigorous culling left it with just Killer of the IPA doing a bit of the same old same old ...
The header: The net-zero zealots are fading into irrelevance as the wheels start coming off pipe dream; Few people these days say they supported the disastrous Covid lockdowns. We should expect the same forgetfulness about net zero.
The caption for the wretchedly cheap illustration, which didn't even use AI to produce a transformed head by way of a morphing: Our nation’s policy and corporate elites are like Homer Simpson, slowly retreating into a hedge after enthusiastically backing net zero.
The pond is all for lame references back to a 1990s cartoon series, but the pond seems to remember the reptiles always getting agitated whenever Blinky came into shot ...
Never mind, as always, this bout of Killer from the IPA climate science denialism is presented not so the pond can get agitated, present counter-arguments and such like, but merely for the record.
There has to be some record of the inane, incessant, seemingly endless reptile thirst for repetition ...and perhaps Killer might, yet again, drag in Covid, masks and a bit of anti-vax sentiment for some light relief ...
The release this week of the Australian Energy Market Operator’s fantasy forecast, which supposedly lays out Australia’s path to becoming a “renewable energy superpower”, is the latest example of rhetorical retreat before the fall.
The last Integrated System Plan from 2024 mentioned the government’s net-zero plan 31 times in the 94-page document. The latest 2026 draft includes it only once across 115 pages.
Meanwhile, the Australian resource giants have realised the big banks were on to something in crab-walking away from financial and rhetorical commitments to net zero. Rio Tinto this week cut the sum it planned to waste on so-called decarbonisation projects from $US7.5bn ($11.3bn) to less than $US2bn.
In October the global Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which had been a flagship initiative for finance types to pontificate about net zero, collapsed. Governments around the world are rapidly losing interest. COP30 in Brazil was a fizzer; there was no binding commitment on how to eradicate fossil fuels. Few nations have bothered to live up to their promised Paris emissions reductions.
Already tired? Thinking this is way too much Killer of the IPA?
The reptiles haven't even begun, come on down Killer of the IPA chatting with fellow denialist Sharri, full disrespect ... IPA Senior Fellow Adam Creighton says the Opposition will “get ahead” of public opinion if it opposes net zero. “I think if the Coalition opposes it, they will be getting ahead of public opinion,” Mr Creighton told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “As energy prices keep rising … I think more people are going to realise it is because of the changes in the energy market.”
Of course that AV interruption had to feature a terrifying array of solar panels.
About the only thing that would have been better would have been a snap of those bloody infernal whale-killing machines littering the Hume down Goulburn way, or perhaps a nuclear power station emitting a steamy heat, or perhaps a snap of dinkum innocent virginal clean Oz coal, the sort of snaps designed to make Killer cream his jeans ...
Even academics are walking away from net zero. Just this week the journal Nature had to retract a major paper published in April 2024 that projected that climate change could cause $US38 trillion a year in economic damage by 2049 and a 62 per cent reduction in global GDP by 2100.“The study had so many errors that Nature has now retracted it, but what an embarrassment,” he Wall Street Journal opined. “The economic harm from climate change no longer exceeded the costs of the government interventions to do something to arrest warming temperatures.”
We should expect a few more Homer Simpsons to fade into the bushes over the coming months. AEMO’s latest ISP must be sobering reading for anyone with a grip on reality who’d invested their credibility in the government’s net-zero targets.
As energy market expert Aidan Morrison at the Centre for Independent Studies pointed out of the plan, the supposed increase in solar and wind capacity from 23 gigawatts today to 58 gigawatts by 2030 – in just five years – verges on impossible, absent World War II levels of resource and administrative redirection. “That’s all we’ve ever built, over say 15 or 20 years, but in four more years we’ll somehow build 35GW more,” he noted on Wednesday.
Never in Australian history has the gap between political rhetoric and economic and scientific reality been so great (perhaps this is a function of the vast bulk of politicians having studied law or arts degrees). Victoria’s Labor government has regulated to shut down the Yallourn coal-power station in 2028, which supplies about 16 per cent of the state’s electricity, and the even bigger Loy Yang A (around 30 per cent) by 2035. I’m not a betting man, but I’m happy to forecast that won’t happen, just as NSW and Queensland have had to extend the lives of theirs.
The latest quarterly emissions figures show the federal government’s plans to cut emissions by 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 simply can’t happen, especially if it keeps importing 300,000 net migrants a year. No wonder transport emissions are up almost 21 per cent since 2005, and overall emissions down only 4.5 per cent.
Nothing like dancing with delight at the death of the planet, as the reptiles again doubled down with another serving of Killer and Sharri, full disrespect ... IPA Senior Fellow and Chief Economist Adam Creighton claims if the Coalition decides to keep its net zero emissions target it will “wreck the Australian economy”. “The reality is, net zero might sound a nice idea, but it’s an extraordinarily huge tax on the Australian economy,” Mr Creighton told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “It’s putting up energy bills. “I think Chris Bowen has made a … very cynical, political judgement that in the next three years it’s still going to be popular. “I would say to the Coalition should dump it now and should get ahead of public opinion.”
The pond must confess to disappointment.
Not a shot of clean, virginal coal, or a steamy vision of the way to nuke the country to save the planet ...
“Low-carbon hydrogen – made with either renewable energy and water or gas and carbon capture and storage – has struggled to secure upfront contracts from buyers, with so-called green and blue hydrogen more expensive than the ‘grey’ version derived from fossil fuels without its emissions being captured,” the paper reported.
The government’s precious green hydrogen revolution that has already cost taxpayers billions in subsidies, and which is meant to replace Australia’s coal and gas exports, is a figment of the net-zero fundamentalist imagination.
Even the government is aware voters are far less keen on climate change zealotry than the Labor faithful. Its 2025 budget mentioned net zero 92 times, among 18 references to Australia’s becoming a “renewable energy superpower”. Mentions collapsed to 20 and zero respectively in this year’s pre-election budget, according to IPA research published in June.
Expect even fewer mentions next year if the Coalition can get its act together and link power price increase to unrealistic energy policies, especially after Jim Chalmers said he would cease the partial nationalisation of the household electricity bills to hide the true cost of energy fantasies. Labor has dodged a bullet in not hosting next year’s COP31summit in Adelaide, by which time more of the corporate, political and academic world will have woken up to reality. Few people these days say they supported the disastrous Covid lockdowns. We should expect the same forgetfulness about net zero.
Adam Creighton is chief economist at the Institute of Public Affairs.
The pond apologises.
Killer must be off his oats. Sure he dragged in a mention of Covid at the very end, but what about the emasculation produced by masks, or the castrating dangers of vaccines? Entirely missing!
Also entirely missing?
Such delicacies as Trump, 79, Melts Down Over Failing Health in 500-Word Rant
By golly, he really should have been given a prize for that ...
What's really bizarre is the way all this banana republic stuff is now treated as the new normal.
And if you're after trifling pleasures you should head off to Nick getting nicked in stories such as Virgin Podcaster Loses It After Being Told to ‘Get Laid’
“No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that,” Fuentes responded, sending Morgan into a rant about how his young guest was “a misogynist old dinosaur.”
“I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes?” he said. “‘All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,’ says the guy—have you ever had sex?”
“No, absolutely not,” Fuentes replied.
Oh dear.
And likely you could have missed key policy decisions of earth shattering moment ... Rubio stages font coup: Times New Roman ousts Calibri
How does he do it? From piracy on the high seas to the font police, he never rests, but why was that story in such a despicable font?
So much fun going down with sleepy Don (and the infallible Pope)...
And what about recent reptile triumphs, sadly swept from view but still celebrated by First Dog?
The pond is pleased to help out by serving up a dose of Killer to any vulgar youff who managed to escape the strict age verification at work on this site.
The full to overflowing intertubes can never get enough lizard Oz yarns about the climate change hoax.
Sadly because of the pond's devotion to fundamentalist Zionist, ethnic cleansing devotee and bucket repair man Our Henry, all the pond had to hand those stray vulgar youffs as a bonus this day was a routine bit of black bashing ...
The header: Jacinta Allan’s Indigenous treaty reverses century of progress; The Victorian treaty does not correct past injustice it creates a new and pernicious inequality which contradicts the values Australians hold dear.
The caption featuring the cowering one: Premier Jacinta Allan with members of her front bench after she issues an apology to Indigenous Victorians in the lower house at Parliament.
Thus far the pond has tried its best to avoid this form of reptile jihad, this kind of black bashing, but it's Our Henry, so the pond had to bend rules.
Of course the only reason the pond can offer to justify the exception is the need to observe the amount of pompous, portentous and pretentious references to ancient sages that the always pontificating old bigot makes ...
Even then, the opening flourish was disappointing ...
Yet far from constructing a future of equal civic rights for all Australians, thus definitively turning the page on past wrongs, the treaty takes Australia one step further toward its unravelling as a nation-state.
To say that is not to predict that our institutions will crumble or our way of life sink beneath the oceans. Rather, it is to recall that the historic achievement of the nation-state, as a form of governance, lay in securing the political equality of its citizens.
By establishing an Indigenous assembly empowered to determine its own electorate, design its own rules, exercise a degree of jurisdiction over those it claims to represent, and spend taxpayer funds without genuine accountability, the legislation strikes at the heart of that achievement. The result, perversely, is the very thing justice abhors: two classes of citizen, one endowed with political privilege unavailable to others.
Overturning the principle of political equality is no small matter. Securing it was the work of centuries, and in much of the world the process remains tragically incomplete. But in the West, the circle of equal citizenship was, however slowly, widened until the last vestiges of inherited privilege were swept away.
The last vestiges of inherited privilege have been swept away?
Waiter, the pond will have some of what the old bigot's been drinking, as we pause for an obligatory snap of the evil doer, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan gives evidence before the Yoorrook Justice Commission.
Those doubters who wondered if Our Henry was up to his usual game will be silenced by the next gobbet, as Our Henry put a Locke on his arguments ...
Nor was the concept of political equality complex or obscure. Every citizen, it simply meant, should be vested with the same rights and obligations. Springing from the Judeo-Christian moral inheritance, its implications for political equality were given lucid expression in the 17th century by John Locke, who regarded the principle as perhaps the most important truth about God’s way with the world.
Yes, Locke recognised, we differ greatly from one another; and yes, some “suffer from some deficiency in the mind”. Yet however varied our intellects, even the most limited have been endowed with “a candle” that “shines bright enough” to “lead them to the sight of their duties”.
Hence, despite vast differences in ability, there exists a natural right to a “state of equality, wherein all the power and jurisdiction is reciprocal, no one having more than another”. To draw political distinctions based on birth or status, Locke added, was as foolish as asserting that “those who have black hair or grey eyes should not enjoy the same privileges as other citizens”.
It was no accident that Locke’s formulation coincided with the emergence of the modern idea of sovereignty. Influentially articulated by Jean Bodin, sovereignty denoted the state’s ultimate authority over a territory and its people. The state’s mission – and the fundamental justification for its sweeping power – lay in its ability to overcome the divisions that could otherwise tear communities apart, breeding fratricidal conflicts Bodin himself had painfully experienced in the Wars of Religion. Sovereignty’s mark was therefore not brute force, but the forging of unity: the transformation of a people into a patria, a shared nation.
See how blithely concepts like the Judeo-Christian moral inheritance spring from the old bigots keyboard.
Pardon the pond if it doesn't feel at one with the old bigot's notion of a patria, because he's just the sort of pompous patriarch that makes the notion nauseating ... as the reptiles paused for a different form of nausea, the meretricious Merritt having a bigoted chat with bigot Petulant Peta ... The Australian Legal Affairs Contributor Chris Merritt joins Sky News host Peta Credlin to analyse the legal ramifications surrounding the Victorian Indigenous Treaty. “The implications in my view of the Treaty and the arrangement … are all bad,” Mr Merritt told Ms Credlin. “We moved away from race-based preferences … equality before the law, that is the great victory … it was a resounding success.”
Inspired by being in the company of such splendid hive mind bigots, the old curmudgeon doubled down with even more arcane references...
That is why Albert Venn Dicey, late Victorian Britain’s greatest constitutionalist, warned that “incalculable evils” would follow from the “tendency to intensify differences” that separate political representation for distinct groups within the citizenry would inevitably create.
Harvard’s Jane Mansbridge later captured the core of Dicey’s objection. When a group is accorded unique political rights and exclusive forms of representation, its members inevitably come to believe they possess “some essential traits that define them and render them unable to be represented adequately by those without such traits”. The result of this “essentialisation” of difference, she observed, is to “trap the individuals in the group in the images traditionally held of the group”, hardening the “lines of division between that group and other citizens”.
That the Victorian treaty will have precisely those effects is beyond doubt. But they are not unintended by-products. They are its very purpose – to transform descent into destiny, manufacturing out of whole cloth an Indigenous “nation” and binding its members in internal allegiance, at the expense of our common allegiance as equal citizens of Australia. That it does so on the basis of race makes the project all the more odious.
As if to rub salt into the referential wound, the reptiles dug deep into the archive to turn up a dirt cheap, rights-free still of ... John Locke
Case closed ...and yet the pond felt something missing.
Surely Our Henry needed to torture the English language, in much the same way that you might offer a serve of poisoned flour, or perhaps poison a billabong, or indulge in a massacre with a little tossing off cliffs ...
There is, however, a rich irony here. It was long the left’s charge against European colonialism that it “essentialised” subject groups – dividing Hutu from Tutsi, for example – by differentiating their rights and duties, thereby deepening, if not crudely inventing, cleavages that crippled post-colonial states. Yet now essentialisation is reborn as a virtue, its sins purged because the target of the injury is not the colonised but the supposed colonial nation itself.
Bingo.
essentialisation is reborn as a virtue
What rough beast is that, caught slouching towards portentous verbosity?
Victoria’s legislation turns that history on its head. It first enters into what it calls a treaty – misusing the word – so as to fabricate a fictious “sovereign” that will be its counterparty later.
Dividing Australians is far from the only harm this scheme will inflict, but its defects are too numerous to catalogue here. What is certain is that the damage will spread if other Labor states follow Victoria’s lead, as they well may.
Yes, yes, it's the end of the world, as bad as using the wrong font, but just to show that the old bigot is up to the task, in tune with the current zeitgeist, please wheel in a feisty, comely blonde ... State Liberal leader Jess Wilson
Our Henry could relax at last.
Civilisation was on the way to being secured.
His bigotry was in the safe hands of a blonde, and she knew just what to do with all those errant brunettes and blacks ...
It therefore deserves to be challenged at every turn, first and foremost by Jess Wilson and the Victorian opposition. If centuries of Western political thought, and the very principle that so successfully forged a nation out of strangers, are to be cast aside, they cannot be allowed to go quietly. Jacinta Allan closed her oration by pledging that “Victoria will not look away”. With Australia’s future at stake, nor should we.
Righteo, you kids! Now that you’ve been freed from the evils of social media until you hit 16 - or you and your mates work out a way to-around the restrictions - you’ll have some time on your hands, particularly with the school holidays coming up. Why not head down to the newsagents (you’ve heard of them right?) and pick up a copy of “The Australian” (the dead tree edition is recommended, as a digital version might trigger your old addiction). There’s heaps of great stuff in there - stories about Mean Grrrls, and Koal is Kewl, and that Our Henry guy can tell you lots about fully sick dudes like John Locke and late Victorian constitutionalist Albert Venn Dicey! DJ Henry will also let you know why that Aboriginal kid in your class unfairly has it so much better than you, the lucky little bastard. Really, after a few blasts of this stuff, you’ll have completely forgotten about social media - or the 21st Century in general.ReplyDelete
Now c'mon Anony, you know that newsagents are disappearing even faster than bank branches and greengrocers (with butchers rapidly catching up).Delete
But the U16s might still find a dead tree copy of various 'newspapers' (yes, even including "The Australian") if they search far and wide enough.
True, GB - I suppose they could ask mum to pick up a copy when they do the shopping at Cole’s or Woolies. Or swipe one of the freebie copies of the Hun or Terror that I think still litter Maccas (yet another reason not to dine there).Delete
And to think that a newsagent was known as "a license to print money" back when I was just a 12yo morning paper delivery kid.Delete
Ah, yes, one can often find a convenient reference to John Locke. As the Henry tells us - he could provide ‘lucid expression’. I have used some of Locke’s writings in my own work, not with Henry’s justification that Locke reported ‘the most important truth about God’s way with the world.’ReplyDelete
I do note, as I am sure others who come here do, John Quiggin’s reservations, drawn from what Locke actually did in his life. Briefly - from ‘The Oxford Handbook of Philosophy and Race’ (edited by Naomi Zack)
‘Locke owned stock in slave trading companies and was secretary of the Lords Proprietors of the Carolinas, where slavery was constitutionally permitted.’
I guess the Henry had taken up his quota of words for this week before he got to the qualification about things like Locke’s investments, and his legal drafting, that a true scholar should include in this kind of discussion about principles of equality.
My mind did meander around - trying to figure out what part of 'economics' Killer thought he was pursuing with his words for this day. I did not come to a conclusion on the, er - thinking - from Killer, because it does not stand for one moment against documents like what is known as the 'Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Bioddiversity'.ReplyDelete
That document is the most recent source of the calculation that we now need somewhat more than 1.6 planet Earths to support how the 8 billion of us try to live now. Given that it was commissioned by Philip Hammond, as Chancellor of the Exchequer to Theresa May, and released in 2021 (so could use some further calculation, but the broad numbers are quire sufficient, thank you) it does not come from some bunch of radical crazies. Why - Partha Dasgupta even includes reference to some earlier work from Lomborg.
OK - Killer would face a big challenge if he tried to do some old-style spreadsheeting for, say - offering a range of Net Present Values for a planet that is already more than 60% overused (the term might be 'overtaxed', but that would never appear in the reptile prints).
Our Esteemed Hostess has indicated that there is little point in trying to go at Killer chapter and verse, to which I agree, so I offer the Dasgupta document - which the current British Government offers in several versions, all absolutely free - simply to show that there are alternative perspectives on what Killer is struggling to set before his readers.
Which is not to suggest that 'biodiversity' is likely to garner many votes in any election. Right now, those who vote for Littleproud around my patch are very touchy about this new legislative interference in what they see as their inalienable right to bugger their land, and beggar their neighbours, as they wish.
You don't leave anything of much importance or note to be said, Chad, here or further above.Delete
Not that I'm complaining, you understand, because it's always easier to read than to write.
GB - I had intended to add comment to yours about newsagencies, but drifted off on the Henry and Killer. Rupert did wield political influence to maintain the 'tied agency' arrangements, that maintained much of the value of newsagencies, as I recall, into the 80s, as special dispensation from Barwick's simon-pure Trade Practices legislation. But being Rupert, he pretty much dropped it overnight in doing a big deal with colesworths to stock his papers. My friend, who had a city agency in Adelaide, received a notice, of about two lines of text, after the deal was done, and saw much of the capital he had built up to buy in, disappear at that instant. A hard lesson in sayings like 'there can be no sentiment in business' - or, at least, not in the way Rupert did business.Delete
I suspect that these days much of the earnings of the average newsagent come from acting as an agent for Lotto / Tatts / etc and operating sub-Post Office services. Certainly, newspaper sales aren’t the only thing that have plummeted; the range of other periodicals carried appears to have shrunk, and there are certainly a lot less copies, with plenty of available space on the racks, while old standbys such as stationary, pens &pencils, etc, are fairly minimal. Hell, you generally can’t even find any comics other than “The Phantom” now!Delete
It wasn't only newsagents, Chad. As I mentioned greengroceries and butchers have also been losing out to 'colesworth' for some time now. Though some with sites in large shopping malls and thus close to the çolesworths+aldi rivals seem to be at least surviving, but small local shops are dying, if not already dead.Delete
And with the reduced use of cash money and with Post Offices handling cash deposits and withdrawals, the bank branches are also on the outer. Where I shop a once large newsagent - newspapers, magazines, stationery etc - has completely closed down and just become a very small post office - with newspapers and a smallish selection of magazines plus some stationery and small items and Post Boxes - where I can pay my bills using either cash or plastic as the mood takes me.
It's a long time since Gordon and Gotch were a big print and advertising agency.