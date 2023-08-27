A brief note in honour of Lloydie of the Amazon ...

This one writes itself and is strictly for the reptile record ... they were off and racing some time ago, and Lloydie of the Amazon was in the lead ...
The pond began by reading this story last Friday in the Graudian ...Scientific journal retracts article that claimed no evidence of climate crisis ...
The pond can remember running it. The pond can also remember reading the story behind that link, Sky News Australia is a global hub for climate misinformation, report says ...
Lovely Rita, meter maid, was at the head of the pack, together with the parrot, though the parrot has had his beak trimmed of late ...
Most segments, which are routinely edited into shareable videos, stem from Sky News Australia’s “after dark” shows.
Rita Panahi, a Sky News Australia host, is identified in the report as a “key amplifier” alongside other figures from around the world.
The analysis showed that before 2017, Sky News Australia posted an average 25 tweets a month on climate-related issues. But they now publish an average of more than 100 posts a month, with peaks of up to 300 a month.
Sky News after dark is thankfully outside the pond's remit, but back in the day, Lloydie of the Amazon showed that the lizard Oz was no slouch in the denialist game ...
He's the uncritical one mentioned in that first Graudian gobbet, leading to the way with disinformation, misinformation, misrepresentation and the usual tripe ...
This kind of reporting is like water drip torture. Incessant, repetitive, never ending and never corrected ...
You have to revert to the Graudian to do a catch up ...
Meanwhile, back in the day, Lloydie was going his own merry way up the Amazon, sowing doubt and confusion and eager not to ask any tricky questions ...
It all sounded so concrete, so plausible, so informed, so reliably lizard Oz, so Lloydie ... and yet ...
What a kind prof that prof Sherwood is ... and that's exactly the sort of mealy mouthed kindly response that the lizards of Oz exploit. They always rush to judgement, they're always the first out of the blocks to promote anything that hints climate science is a religious cult.
The Graudian has asked the reptiles of the lizard Oz for a comment? Good luck with that.
The reptiles have promised a full retraction in as prominent a space as was given to the original Lloydie outing? Lordy lordy, was that a cow that just flew over the moon ... or is Edward Lear doing climate science for the lizard Oz these days?
The pond regrets that it featured Lloydie of the Amazon way back on the 17th September 2022 peddling this tripe, In which the pond dallied with Lloydie... though in the pond's defence, it did run a note on the loons involved ...
There it was, still up, still with a snap of caked mud, still wrong, still unretracted or amended, or with the slightest hint of remorse or regret ... but when you're a climate science denialist, what need of regret?
Note the token line noting that something might be happening, but Lloydie doesn't know what it is. That's how Lloydie routinely attempts to salve his conscience ... introduce a little bit more ambiguity and uncertainty ... we need to reduce our vulnerability and increase our resiliency, even if there's nothing happening ...
Stupid reptiles, stupid lizard Oz subscribers, stupid planet, stupid pond for recycling the tripe, stupid Lloydie, as if a gesture in the Amazon is any match for the harm he does routinely in the lizard Oz ...
Ok, "Sky New channel has become a central source for clime science misinformation around the world". More like a rampant source of climate lies and deceit, I would have said.ReplyDelete
"a tweet from Canadian climate science denier Patrick Moore – retweeted 16,000 times" Ok, so in a world of 8+billion, that's a really huge reach, isn't it. But kinda par for Sky. And "Rita Panahi, a Sky News Australia host, is identified in the report as a 'key amplifier'" - oh yeah, what 'state of mind' would one have to be in to take the meter maid as a "key amplifier" ?
So "the article had misrepresented [ie lied about] some scientific articles, was 'selective and biased' and had 'cherrypicked' information." In short, the usual recipe for success for reptiles and Sky.
But "The pond regrets that it featured Lloydie of the Amazon...". Ah, dinna fash yersel, lassie, I think we all are well aware of the many failings and furphings of Lloydie. But at least I can't recall him ever going with Prodi's line that "enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial". Which, to be honest, is true for some things and very much isn't for a whole lot of others. Did somebody just mention cherries ?
Rita, The Parrott, Lloydie... young people should make a mental note of these names: when the urge to string somebody up to the nearest lamp post becomes too strong to withstand, there's your list of names!Delete
I'm sure Lloydie and the gang will appreciate this:ReplyDelete
Climate change is producing a more disastrous world
https://jabberwocking.com/climate-change-is-producing-a-more-disastrous-world/
Earthquakes ?