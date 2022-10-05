The pond's double bunger day comes to a close with a Tuesday reptile catch-up...

The pond was so agitated that it missed its day with the Tuesday reptiles that it decided to do a double bunger day, with a little catch-up post late in the arvo for reptile specialists ...
Not that the pond intends to go all the way ... some of the reptiles the pond was happy to miss ...
The pond has no idea why the reptiles are obsessed with New Zealand.
The days of the wide comb war are long over, and last the pond checked the population was just a tad over five million ... yet somehow they seem to pose a threat more vast than the sociopathic Vlad the impaler ...
Well the pond has no time for Brendan's brand of tosh, he'd be better off tending to the home fires of increasingly little, bewildered and befuddled England ...
Instead the pond had wanted to do a clever intro by turning to the rabbit warren known as Crikey, with one Warren leading off with https://www.crikey.com.au/2022/10/03/media-whitewash-italys-embrace-of-fascism/ (sorry, paywall might apply)
Here’s Australia’s establishment voice, The Sydney Morning Herald, giving us some certainty: “The Fascisti represent the best elements in Italy.” There’s nothing to worry about as “not a single organic institution will be challenged or a single function of the state abrogated”.
At least, that was the Herald on November 1 1922, (courtesy of Trove), reporting last century’s first coming of fascism. But it could just as well be today’s complacently conservative media reporting Italy’s latest election.
Here’s Greg Sheridan in The Australian: “Meloni’s program is a perfectly legitimate centre-right amalgam.” In British broadsheet The Telegraph, Allison Pearson wrote: “When I listen to the new Italian prime minister speak, I hear mainstream conservative values that millions of people share.”
Meanwhile, in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, James Morrow explained those values: “Her politics is … a rebuke to an establishment liberalism that has lost its way since the end of the Cold War and now demands high migration, low emissions, and fealty to woke ‘men can have babies’ gender ideology.”
It’s a step back in time: the SMH’s 1922 “special correspondent” similarly situated the politics of the incoming Mussolini in the conservative mainstream: “Government must be decentralised, finance reformed, education extended, Italy’s foreign influence more decisively felt, and mealy-mouthed internationalism and class war purged forever.”
Ah, “mealy-mouthed internationalism and class war” — the “woke” of a century ago.
For news consumers, it’s disconcerting: a global media with a business model dependent on catastrophising events into “NEWS!” is now “nothing to see here” over the political re-emergence of a defining event of the 20th century.
Splendid stuff, and a splendid mention of the bromancer ...
The pond loves it when the bromancer is MID, and the piece also produced a splendid comment...
Chris, don’t expect me to reject a Fascist Political Party if the alternative is worse. I am used to choosing the ‘least worst’ party to vote for – it is something that I have been doing for the best part of 40 or so years.
At which point some party pooping spoilsport and wag popped up with ...
You might add Crikey’s own Guy Rundle to that list of mainstream commentators who have said that Meloni is not actually a fascist of the Hitler variety.
Indeed, indeed, what's the excuse for being grundled now Crikey?
The pond will concede that this was a very long and elaborate detour but the bromancer had been mentioned and the pond would have got to the bromancer in due and proper course, because yesterday he produced a splendid piece ...
The central fact that is never allowed into the reptile debate? The planet is fucked. That's right. Planet fucking is booming, and the reptiles are helping with the fucking ...
The moon was a ghostly galleon tossed upon cloudy seas.
The road was a ribbon of moonlight over the purple moor,
And the coalwayman came riding—
Riding—riding—
The coalwayman came riding, up to the old coal-fired station door.
He’d a French cocked-hat on his forehead, a bunch of lace at his chin,
A coat of the claret velvet, and breeches of brown doe-skin.
They fitted with never a wrinkle. His coal-blackened boots were up to the thigh.
And the bromancer rode with a coal-jewelled twinkle,
His coal-shaped butts a-twinkle,
His coal hilt a-twinkle, under the coal-jewelled sky. (Good on ya Alfie)
Who'd have thought that the bromancer would get back on the coal, dinkum, clean, innocent, sweet Oz coal, when everybody else is busy nuking the planet, but how he loves the stuff, how he loves to help fuck the planet ...
By now it will be easy to see why the pond was agitated that it had missed out on this bromancer classic. When he gets into planet fucking, lordy lordy, sweet long absent lordy, he knows how to do it in style ...
Climate-change happy talk? Zap goes climate science. Moral panic? Just say the rosary and you'll be off to heaven to enjoy an eternal patriarchy ...
Oh it was rich luddite stuff, and you can see why he just had to be a Meloni lover, a kissing cousin with the grundler ...
Actually shouldn't we just allow coal to completely fuck the planet? A few Hail Marys should see the bromancer in heaven, and that's all any climate science denialist could ask for as a form of redemption ... it looks like a pretty sweet place for grundlers and bromancers ...
What else? Well in the triptych at the top of the comments section there was the Oreo and a good groaning ...
The Oreo was pretty standard stuff - you know, Commie Labor party falls for the devious Chinese Commies, and only a valiant reformed recovering feminist on hand to avert the tragedy - but the pond was moved to tears by the Groaner's pious concern for the needy ...
Heart warming or perhaps heart rending, as Dame Groan immediately showed why Scrooge was a much misunderstood and wrongly maligned man ... she's deeply concerned for the little children, just like he was ...
Oh come unto her, little needy children ...
The pond just knew that the Groaner would be agin it, she's very canny when it comes to anything threatening the red backs in the purse ... but all the pond could think of was the devastation if Groan devotees hadn't had the chance to do a catch up on her via the pond ...
Well the pond has at last been able to do its duty, despite the very worst flung at it by Malware and the onion muncher's monstrous NBN ...
And now duty done, time for a tidbit from the reptiles kissing cousin, the WSJ ...
Now they discover he's a rabid ratbag, and a racist to boot? Where have they been for the last decade?
Naturally the pond had a few US-themed cartoons standing by ...
And then there was just a further short gobbet to go, as if the pond should care for the turtle when he had his chance by way of impeachment, and refused to go there ...
You'd expect the WSJ to entirely forget about the likes of Gabby Giffords, and so it was, and so the forgetting was good, and so the pond could turn to a few cartoons for closers, with the highwayman back in action ...
The Bromancer: "it's possible that some great technology fix may show up in the meantime." How about waves, then:ReplyDelete
"Wave Swell Energy last week lodged a development application with the King Island Council to build a 200-kilowatt generator about 100 metres off the breakwater at the Grassy Harbour, on the island's south-east coast."
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-02/king-island-looks-to-wave-power-as-third-renewable-source/11371410
All you have to do is 'wish upon a wave', Bro and it all happens. Oh, and note that item is from "the ABC". But then: "And before that, we should occasionally allow the facts to participate in the debate." Right on, Bro and just as soon as you allow the facts of climate change and global heating to come into the debate, we'll be happy to show just how perfidiously evil you have been for so many years. Got any grandkids, have you ?
Oh my, I'm a genetic mutation:ReplyDelete
Blue-eyed humans have a single, common ancestor
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/01/080130170343.htm
So the Groany groans: "...the school performance of our students having fallen both absolutely and relative to other countries in the past decade or so." Now the reptiles, and a legion of Right-wingnuts, keeps pushing this line without ever giving any indication that they have made any effort to comprehend why. So, why ? Is it that the skills and abilities of the teachers have progressively and universally "fallen" in the past decade or so ? Is it because a whole swathe of sub-capable teachers have been recruited and employed over the past decade or so ? Has the complexity of the subject matter rapidly increased over the past decade or so ? Have the levels of the test increased over the past decade or so ? Have the tests otherwise changed over the past decade or so ? Has the intelligence and learning capability of the tested students declined over the past decade or so ? Has the number of non-native English speakers amongst the students - hence with maybe a slower rate of learning for a while - increased over the past decade or so ?ReplyDelete
Whenever Groany and her fellow travellers can offer some evidence for any or all of the above - and/or maybe other factors I have not thought of - then I might be prepared to listen to what they claim. But until then, I will have to throw the Bromancer at them: "we should occasionally allow the facts to participate in the debate". Give us some facts, Groany.
Ok, just to answer myself a bit: since LAPLAN style tests offer the test takers very little - no penalty for failing, no reward for succeeding - has student motivation to try hard to score well significantly fallen over the past decade or so ? Does this consideration apply in all places that have such tests ?Delete
Ooh, deep and meaningful advice from the Wall Sreet Journal's Mr Ed: "It's all too easy to imagine some fanatic taking Mr Trump seriously and literally, and attempting to kill Mr McConnell." No, no, surely not; everybody knows Trumpy is just funning, don't they ? Well ... "Many supporters took Mr Trump's rhetoric about former Vice President Mike Pence all too seriously on Jan 6." Maybe, but they were just too damn senseless to come anywhere near succeeding.ReplyDelete
But hey, "A left-wing follower of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders opened fire on Republican Members of Congress in 2017 ..." But here's the very, very big difference: unlike Trump, Sanders didn't incite his "follower", not even a little bit, now did he.
Well all that sure filled in my day; how about yours ?ReplyDelete
Well, Dorothy did put the Groan's sorrows about 'the kiddies' before me, without adding the censorious tones (well, censorious word forms) from My Source. Which pleased me that I had saved most of the price of a frothy coffee, to which I treated myself when I had to go into 'town'. So - my day came out fairly well, thank you for asking GB.Delete
You are very welcome Chad. Now my preferred coffee is a large(ish) hot(ish) soy latte, generally around $5.50 to $6.60. Yours ?Delete
GB - one thing that has changed for the better in country towns in the last two decades is the quality of coffee. I have choice of several places which will do excellent cappuccino (yes, with animal milk - Scandinavian ancestry), and withhold the chocolate, which - perhaps following the dread Starbucks - is now the standard offer first up. I do not attend the place where the young person, fresh from barista college, told me that cappuccino 'comes with chocolate' - triumphantly 'that's what cappuccino means!'Delete
What was that about the slow march of insurrectionists through our educational institutions? Should I refer that to Donners, or to Bella D'Abadabbadoo?
Ah, well my Scandinavian ancestry comes via Normandy, apparently (oh for how many years I mistakenly thought I was Saxon). But I'm sure the Capuchin monks would be delighted to be thought of as 'chocolate'.Delete
Re Brendan’s brand of tosh. I was reading Henry Mayhew’s The London Labour and the London Poor (1851) a couple of days ago. He describes toshers – men who scavenge in the sewers for tosh: bones rags, bits of rope etc. and very occasionally a coin, or something else valuable. There is a picture of a tosher using a sieve to search the muck.ReplyDelete
It seems that readers found the toshers number 1 for fascination and disgust – this in a book where other people made a living collecting dog-shit, or betting on which champion dog could kill the greatest number of rats in a given time.
While I don’t doubt that toshing describes O’Neill’s method, I got a bit uneasy because it could also describe reading right-wing newspapers and blogs to find the most reactionary and stupid tosh.
We surely lived tough lives (well, some of us) until science and industry and some semblance of democracy allowed us to become at least a little bit civilised (taking that in its 'literal sense' of meaning "living in cities").Delete
NH - Pleased to learn that people still read Henry Mayhew - and not just for his involvement with 'Punch' (although that was a worthy undertaking in its own way). Mayhew's researches and writings on London's poor helped the original (Edwin) Chadwick to improve the lives - starting with the health - of those people. I have to concede that Mayhew wrote much better than Chadwick.Delete
And, yes - there is irony in looking through reptilian publications of all kinds to discover tosh. Thank you.