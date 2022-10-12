In which the pond is constantly triggered, by Dame Slap, by nattering "Ned" and pretty much anything else you've got ...

The pond craves an indulgence. Not so long ago, the pond got triggered, and it was partly to do with the sociopathic Vlad the impaler, but also to do with Dame Slap ...
Thankfully it wasn't being reminded of an ancient Tamworth store, but all the same the pond went into a form of psychic shock.
Today there's just the usual Dame Slap blathering about Xian freedumb, and "Ned" is back with his natter - is there no end to humanity's suffering? - but forgive the pond if it first explores what set the pond off ...
You see, the pond was off at The Bulwark, and it stumbled across Remember When Jordan Peterson Was a Thing? ...
The pond can't blame Jonathan V. Last for remembering, and triggering ... he was simply quoting another ... but being strictly Pavlovian in its response, that immediately rang a Dame Slap bell for the pond.
First the scene setting and the quoting ...
One of our recurring questions here is the nature of crazy: Do people go crazy? Or were they always crazy, but just passing as normal?
Over at the UnPopulist, Tom Palmer catches up with alt-right conservative / brave intellectual dark web truth teller Jordan Peterson, who has made the journey from side-show curiosity to Putin apologist. Here’s Palmer:
It turns out that there are people who believe that Putin was forced to invade Ukraine because Russia is a part of the West and therefore has a stake in its culture war whose Ground Zero is somehow Ukraine. That is the view that University of Toronto psychology professor and popular lecturer Jordan Peterson expressed in a recent 51-minute video monologue. In fact, he believes that Russia’s invasion has something to do with the controversies about gender and gender identity in the West.
Tell me more!
Peterson rose to fame because of his unsparing slams on wokeness and its crusade over gender identity, pronouns and so on. But in this monologue, he focuses his ire on the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson. Peterson was particularly miffed that Brown dodged Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn’s “gotcha question”—as Peterson himself puts it—in which Brown was asked to “provide a definition for the word ‘woman.’” Jackson declined, noting that she was “not a biologist.” As far as Peterson is concerned, Jackson’s refusal to answer Sen. Blackburn’s simple question is proof of a “deranged,” “degenerate” and “insane” West. . . .
Russia is a part of the West, he asserts, and “Russians believe that they have the highest moral duty to oppose the degenerate ideas, philosophy, theology of the West.” More strikingly, that belief, Peterson insists, is “not wrong”: “And there’s something about that, that is not wrong. And that is why the incursion of Russia into Ukraine is, more truly, a civil war in the West.”
Now it’s all making sense. The nationalist-conservatives (a) love Putin and (b) are horny for civil war. Peterson has found a way to combine the two: The invasion of Ukraine is the new civil war. And the Russians are protecting their “heritage” and sovereignty?
I mean, in a way that all kind of scans, doesn’t it? Especially when you understand that in this view, the Russians the Confederates—and that’s why Peterson and some other conservatives are rooting for them.
Good times.
In Peterson’s case, I think the answer to our initial question has always been pretty obvious: The guy was crazy as a bag of cats from the get-go. Here’s Palmer on the Peterson origin story:
Peterson has gained a huge internet following by sometimes saying—in very profound sounding tones—things that seem pretty sensible, such as, “If you want to change the world, you start with yourself and work outward because you build your competence that way. I don’t know how you can go out and protest the structure of the entire economic system if you can’t keep your room organized.” That seems to me like reasonable advice to a young person. His books and his talks offer a lot more advice like that, such as “pet a cat when you encounter one on the street.” I’m fond of cats so that’s fine with me—but he lost me in his “12 Rules for Life” book at “step forward to take your place in the dominance hierarchy.”
LPT: If you see a person in the public square who says some things that line up with your priors, but also seems maybe kind of crazy . . . they’re crazy. Or, as Neil McCauley (maybe) said, “If there’s any doubt, there is no doubt.”
Last kindly provided a link for those who wanted to go to The Unpopulist ... celebrating Jordan Peterson: Putin's Useless Idiot ...
But by then the pond was hopelessly triggered.
What useless idiot would spend time with a useless idiot doing a dance with a useless idiot turned Putin stooge as crazy as a bag of cats from the get go?
The pond, as always, is the useless idiot, and the useless idiot spending time with that Canadian useless idiot is the useless idiot known as Dame Slap, lurking on Planet Janet above the faraway tree …
Crazy as a bag of cats, and in due course the pond will get on with today's Dame Slap, but wait, back in the day, there was even more yowling along with Putin's useless idiot by a useless idiot...
Crazy as a bag of cats, and the pond was compelled, if not to do the whole six, at least to remind stray readers of the first ...
And so on and so on, and then bloody Wilcox decided to trigger the pond again, reminding the pond that the lickspittle Russian lackey, Putin's useless idiot had been beloved by Dame Slap, the lizard Oz's and so the pond's useless idiot ...
And now this ...
After the triggering, the pond was reminded of this. Dame Slap always picks the wrong company. is always open to really stupid people saying and doing really stupid things, so naturally she'd hang around with Peterson, naturally she'd be a sucker for "Lord" Monckton and naturally she'd don a MAGA cap with pride ...
And now this ... she'd go all in for barking mad Xian fundamentalists ... smirking away at the top of the piece like some moronic twit off in the Garden of Eden, or perhaps a disgraced and shamed head of a major bank ...
What a vile and wretched creature she is, hanging about with Leeser hanging about with the St Thomas More Society ...
But the pond is pleased to have let it all out. There's nothing like the occasional primal scream to help get assorted useless idiots and quislings off its chest ...
And so the pond can at last turn to the returning nattering "Ned" with some recovered equanimity ...
Oh fucketty fuck, he wants to give the country a good Trussing?
This must be a day they want to keep triggering the pond and sending it back to school ...
The pond should confess its sins and say it watched both the LBC interview with Coffey and the one on Sky, thankfully distilled down to a don't know, don't care summary on YouTube ...
On the upside it's only 55 seconds and framed for mobile phone addicts, and meanwhile the pond is stuck with "Ned" ...
Actually the pond can chew gum and rub its tummy at the same time ... it's an old Tamworth High trick ...
It's about equity and it's about the impact on the budget deficit, but when you're intent on giving the country a good Trussing, why would you care about equity? You're a reptile and everything's just a form of fast food ...
At this point, the pond began to wonder if it should have refused to welcome "Ned" back. Was there any alternative?
Academic freedumb in New Zealand? We still haven't got over the wide comb? Why the fuck are the reptiles obsessed with Kiwi stories ...
Is there an infallible Pope in the house to give the pond some relief?
That's better, the pond isn't the only one in a straitjacket off to the loony bin. Now to the third gobbet of "Ned" humbug so the pond can be done with it ...
What a dismal day, and yet there was a Rowe to hand ...
By golly, "Ned" stuffed that back pack really full of useless crap ...
And now, while the pond realises it's gone on far too long, a quiet word of thanks to a correspondent who probably hasn't made it this far, and will never know how it helped trigger the pond by providing a link to this ...
The pond could never afford to shop at Falkenmire's ... it was too rich and fancy pants, but the pond did go to school with a Falkenmire ... but he was in another year, and he played cricket, so the pond had absolutely nothing in common with him ... but the pond did look up a reference, just for old time's sake ...
And now, as we're exchanging gifts, have this gobbet as a token, or maybe a trigger ... so you can lie awake at night thinking, "Dame Slap once donned a MAGA cap" ...
