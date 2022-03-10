In which the pond dares to go there again ... but first a serve of philosopher Luke ...

The pond knows it's being really naughty ...
Ah fond memories of those black specks the nun told the pond were all over its soul, turning it into a lump of coal ... incidentally the perfect solution for climate denialists and their lickspittle fellow travellers of the petulant Peta kind ...
The pond knows it's doing a tease, and now it intends to compound the tease ...
Here's what the pond might have been reporting once upon a time ...
But that was then, and this tease is now, and first for some foreplay ...
Perhaps another cartoon?
And so to a final serve of tone deaf philosopher Luke ...
Indeed, indeed. The pond recalls with tears swelling how right it was to embrace Wagner with Adolf, celebrate architecture with Speer. and join in the odd book burning and culture cancel (down with expressionism, off with surrealism's head) because somehow that wasn't so much cancel culture as a celebration of the way forward ... much like the banning of all independent media and independent thought in Vlad the impaler's Russia.
How lucky we are to have the Vichy living in style, quislings, lickspittles and fellow travellers in our midst, or perhaps in a complacent, indulgent lifestyle far removed from the bombs, or perhaps the sludge ...
What an epic tease it's been, and yet nobody can say they weren't forewarned ... and that cartoon gave everyone a moment to pause and think of abandoning ship, well enough satisfied by the drivel served up by philosopher Luke ...
For those that have stayed, drum roll maestro, in best cultural style ...
...because here no cancellation, no cancellation here ...
Inspirational stuff, no? The stuff that batters ...
From Warnie to Hawkie and blather about big government ... it took the pond back to the glory days ...
And so for another inspirational serve ...
Indeed, indeed, why are we demonising coal?
And why are we demonising men, because it's men who will head off to die (and women will stay on Sky News) ...
It took the pond back to the glory days of climate science denialism and women in power ...
Ah memories, sweet nauseatingly sickening memories ... and with some defiance directed at the neighsayers who abhor petulant Peta - she's just a humble coal and freedumb lover - the pond is sad to say this is the final gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, let's bung on world war three to make petulant Peta feel good, and help with the ratings of her nightly slot ... and though the pond has been a little tardy celebrating the day, surely this must have been inspiration for young girls.
You too can get a seat at the table by fellow travelling with an onion muncher, and with a bit of luck, you might help fuck not just a country, but the planet as well ...
