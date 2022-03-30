In which the pond again plunges into the heart of News Corp darkness ...

And so to another proud late arvo pond presentation of the delusional best from the heavies at News Corp ...
But why late arvo? Well when a News Corp heavy gets rolling, they never shut up ...
Actually the pond would like to start with a basic question.
Are you an Australian citizen? If you're not, then all this blather about "our way of life" and "we" and "us" and such like is a tad problematic.
We know your dad is a Yank. We know that News Corp is a Yank company sheltered in Delaware. We know that the UK and the United States don't do dual citizenship.
We know you were born in London, but you're the son of an American. We know you like living in Australia, but are you an Australian citizen? You're the son of an American, and truth to tell, the way that American corporation laws work, it would be problematic for you to take over the empire if you happened to be an actual Australian citizen.
Okay, so maybe you're not interested in the empire - odd, but the pond will go with it. Did you forsake American citizenship to become dinky di, and so put yourself in the position to blather on about Australia with citizenship certificate in hand?
The pond took a cursory look around the full to overflowing intertubes and couldn't come up with a definitive answer ... just a lot of blather about you having lived in the US, the UK and Australia.
You know, it's one thing for an Australian to talk about national characteristics and qualities, but what if you happen to be a turncoat Yank of the same kind as your father, selling out your nationality for a mess of pottage and a corporate empire?
Frankly the way this information isn't transparent, but rather seems to be deliberately opaque, reminds the pond of the dodgy brothers, but do carry on ...
Um, perhaps the pond didn't make it clear enough. Your father is a bloody Yank, and sold out his citizenship in this country in the most cynical way for a mess of pottage.
Steeliness, in this context, is a good word, because it requires a certain steeliness to abandon your country of birth to join Scrooge McDuck in pursuit of wealth, but apparently expect no one to notice it as you rabbit on about Russell Drysdale and such like ...
Now on with more of that supposedly inclusive blather about "we" ...
Then comes a sublime moment of complete unawareness of what Faux Noise has been peddling ...
You do realise that Tuckyo Carlson is one of your employees? You do realise Faux Noise has done much to support the wannabe dictator mango Mussolini? You do realise that the damage done to the American psyche through unrelenting attacks on its core values and via the destructive rewriting of its history is very real, and very much the work of your corporation, as it shamelessly pursues wealth above everything else?
You do realise you're little better than Henry Ford, who was very much on board with Herr Adolf?
You do realise how offensive you sound, how irritating, how problematic?
No? Oh, that myopia suggests you might well be an American ...
Um, actually what passes for journalism in News Corp is an ugly form of activism, and you show just how that activisim works by misrepresenting the 1619 project, while incidentally being apparently unaware of the deeply structural racism that runs through the United States, your adopted country...
But then what would a rich boy with silver spoon in mouth know when it comes to being black in America? Or which side Fox News was on when it came to Charlottesville ...
Oh wait, is the United States just an adopted country, or the one you have sworn loyalty to as an American citizen?
Or are you proudly an Australian citizen?
Please get back to the pond on that one, before you attempt to recruit the pond into your vision of an Australian identity that means the pond must line up with the most reprehensible of reptiles ...
And then comes the cheekiest image of all, the storming of the Capitol, as if that had nothing to do with Faux Noise and News Corp ... and their beloved mango Mussolini, attempting an actual coup ...
At this point, what with Gallipoli being dragged into the mess - when Iowa Jima might be more relevant - can the pond just politely suggest that you get fucked, or perhaps just fuck off? Or take a flying fuck at yourself?
Consider it a form of laconic Australian good humour, with best wishes.
We don't really need the sort of shit that goes down in the United States thanks to News Corp ...
And now on with the horror show ...
Not the old fucking Covid riff. We've had more than enough of that from the likes of Killer Creighton ...
There's an abundant amount of evidence that Fox News reporting and/or commenting helped make the response to the pandemic worse, and killed a large number of Americans ... thank the long absent lord we avoided a lot of that nonsense in Australia ...
Information? Hang Fauci is information?
So on to the Vlad line about cancel culture ...
Oh not simplistic simpleton Sharri? That's the bridge you're going to die on?
But yeah, we're back to peddling the Wuhan routine ... suggesting that Lachlan has swallowed too much of the company cordial ...
Um, it actually happens all the time here. You know, there was supposed to be a great turnaround last year at News Corp when it came to accepting the science relating to the changing climate.
And yet the reptiles go on peddling climate science denialism, business as usual, in a most insouciant way...
And so back to more blather about "our way of life", courtesy of an American owned company ...
No, black isn't white, and the freedom to disagree doesn't unify the pond with News Corp. All it means is that the pond can tell News Corp to fuck off ... though the pond will admit that it's tiring, and there's a Sisyphean sense that the task can never be completed ...
And so to a final word bite, and the source of all this blather ...
All the Aussie freedoms we cherish? So you are an actual Australian citizen, and News Corp is moving back to Australia?
Centre for the Australian way of life, featuring an American corporation headed by man who ditched his citizenship because he got a good sniff of a dollar or three? Please spare the pond the hypocrisy, rich though it is ...
And now please allow the pond to wash out its mouth with a few completely irrelevant New Yorker cartoons ...
"International scientists on Saturday released two major studies which one participant said made it “extraordinarily clear” a market in Wuhan, China, was the source of the coronavirus which caused the Covid-19 pandemic – and not a Chinese government laboratory, a theory championed in the US by rightwing campaigners, columnists and politicians."