In which the pond has a light Thursday relaxing with the defeatist bromancer and the meretricious Merritt ...

The pond now looks forward to Thursday, because, having withdrawn its ambassador over the matter of petulant Peta, the burden of reptiles to be considered has considerably lightened ... but all that said, there was a powerful temptation in this post-ironic, post-modern juxtaposition ...
Where have all the conviction politicians gone?
Apparently off to Taiwan to defeat the Chinese ... though when the Graudian wrote it up yesterday, it sounded not so much like a wandering conviction politician as a wandering, pointless piece of distilled, meaningless irrelevance...
Abbott was prime minister from 2013 to 2015. He left parliament in 2019 and was named an unpaid adviser to the British government’s Board of Trade in 2020. He travelled to India in early August as a special envoy for the Australian government to push for closer trade links.
Since last year, Abbott has been listed on the Australian government’s foreign influence register for his adviser role, which is described as being “to advocate for free and fair trade especially trade with the UK and its allies”.
If only the pond could summon up a fig leaf of giving a flying fuck, and scribble "poor old irrelevant onion muncher" ... and if that's the Taiwanese best hope in their fight with dictator Xi, the dear long absent lord help them ...
Never mind, the pond is always about entertainment, and so it was vastly relieved to look at the lizard Oz's tree killer edition front page this day ...
Comrade Dan possibly in trouble? Why the reptiles would be all over it ...
What's that you say?
And Dennis """ Cowdroy was scribbling that the very same day that the reptiles had the chance to tear into comrade Dan.
Oh it's a terrible worry and a real nuisance. The desire to persecute comrade Dan is unrelenting among the reptiles, and yet how they fear and hate integrity agencies ...
How they yearn for comrade Dan to go down, and yet how they yearn even more for the cute puppy celebrated by Rowe, with more Rowe celebrations here ...
Not to worry, the pond went to the top of the early morning digital fish and chips wrapping in search of entertainment, and sure enough, there was Facebook again, and Comrade Dan front and centre, but there was also the bromancer, and the pond knew that it could relax ...
Look, it's not much, the pond has read it all before, the bromancer loves to repeat himself, but so does the pond, and it does so enjoy the bromancer's ongoing subs nightmare ...
Ten years in the making!? How the wretched remnants of the lizard Oz's graphics department loves to taunt and tease the bromancer, and occasionally reduce him to tears ...
So that's it, then. The bromancer has been yearning for quite some time for world war III to start, preferably by Xmas, but now he's run up the white flag and surrendered ...
The reptiles tried to console him by inserting a click bait video showing four whole subs in the water ...
So much for the Anzac spirit, so much for stout-hearted dinkum Australians emulating their chocolate soldier ancestors on the Kokoda trail, or even adopting the guerilla tactics of the Vietnamese to defeat a sophisticated air force dropping more bombs and chemicals on a small country than was ever conceived of in the second world war ... (why, they even have a wiki listing the bombs, together with Curtis LeMay's proud boast of bombing them back into the stone age ...)
But nope the bromancer has thrown the towel into the ring, and indulged in bourgeois defeatism ... or even worse, has turned to the F-35, with the pond standing by to link him to the NY Times' 2019 Inside America's Dysfuncitonal Trillion-Dollar Fighter Jet Program, or perhaps the 2021 The US Air Force Quietly Admits the F-35 Is A Failure, or even an ancient piece in The Conversation.
Brazil? Oh it's too cruel, and worst of all, the bromancer has no one to take aim at, other than the ruling coalition ... or perhaps the deviant Americans, and jolly Joe ...
There you go, jolly Joe was extraordinarily naive, unlike the cunning coalition, which acted as if they thought the French would just quietly roll over and accept the done deal, realising that the deal would take a further 18 months to be studied, and then decades to produce anything, while the bromancer's hair went completely grey, at least the bits he hadn't torn out ...
Never mind, the bromancer is standing by, ready to enlist for duty, or at least to enlist younger bromancers ...
Ah well, that's it then, game over, done and dusted, the war lost even before the reptiles could celebrate the beginning of the war ... well played reptiles ... but how lucky are the Taiwanese, with the onion muncher jetting in to save the day ...
What else? Well apart from not having any crispy bacon thanks to Brexit and the impending war, it's a light day below the fold.
Of course there's some great news about coal, because climate science? Relax, it's just a hoax, and those Nobel prizes a shameful disgrace best not mentioned by the lizard Oz, and perfidious dictator Xi has finally had to acknowledge he needs pure, dinkum clean Oz coal ...
Sure, it might help completely fuck the planet, but isn't that a fair price to pay to bring the dictator to his coal-loving senses?
Apart from coal, glorious coal, the pond must confess to complete delight at that meretricious Merrit heading, "Cash must invoke Ruddock spirit" ...
The pond really had little interest in the matter, but anyone evoking the Ruddock spirit surely deserves a mention ...
Call the pond silly, but what happened to the reptile fear and loathing of social media?
If you can't be bothered paying to monitor your Facebook, Twitter pages, etc, why have them at all? Then you won't have to worry about defamation actions for comments published under your brand, and you'll have taught Facebook, Twitter et al, a lesson ...
Silly pond, it's a bit like masks and vaccines and all that jazz at Faux Noise. The after dark loon reptiles might preach fear and loathing, while inside the business a stern management maintains a strict anti-Covid regime, and so it is with Facebook.
Oh the reptiles rabbit on about how it's an unwieldy monolith, but they know how to bend the supplicant knee, and stay in the social media game, only to turn around and demand that the tinkling Cash legislate to save them from possible cash losses ...
But in the next gobbet, the reptiles did give the pond an unholy fright ...
Eeek, Miranda the Devine.
Dear sweet long absent lord, it's Miranda the Devine, the pond had completely forgotten about her, but there she is, as bold as brass in a reptile click bait video ... and she's rabbiting on about how frightening it is that media companies are liable for online comments.
But of course they are when it comes to the comments they publish in relation to their articles, and by simple extension, to comments on reptile accounts on Facebook, Twitter etc ...
It's not frightening, so much as cheapskate and half-arsed if it were to be otherwise.
You can't just open up a page or an account and then pretend you have nothing to do with it, while plastering your brand all over it and using it to join the Zuck in fucking things up and cranking the anger and the hate up to eleven ...
The pond can't count the number of times it has read the reptiles carrying on about how out of control the media giants are, and the pond took it to heart and swore off Facebook for life ...but when asked to assert control over their own accounts, take responsibility for the contents, suddenly the reptiles want to roll over and play dead ... and pretend that it's all Facebook's fault.
It's classic reptiles both ways syndrome, carrying on because they can't be like YouTube, a wild west of yahoos insulting whom they please and then pleading the first amendment ....
Come on reptiles, come on, don't try to cash in with Cash, get off social media, or if you think it's part of your completely hypocritical business model, disable comments, or if you must have comments, moderate them ...
How hard is that? No, don't bother answering, the pond already knows the answer ...
Um actually, if you open a comments section on social media, and you refuse to moderate the comments because it's too expensive or you're feeling too lazy, you are by definition intending to let anything go, and keep the full to overflowing intertubes as a jungle, and if you get collared, tough shit ...
Well, it was a light day, and after that most excellent coal news, there's just time for an invaluable Wilcox coal lesson ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.