In which Polonius's prattle sets a cracking pace, the dog botherer gets banned from YouTube and our Gracie and Gemma are at cross purposes ... cry Freedumb!

Being something of a conservative accustomed to tradition, the pond has traditionally started its meditation on a Sunday with a serve of prattling Polonius ...
In other times, the Pellists or angry Sydney Anglicans in search of a complimentary woman might have served, but those days are gone, and now Polonius must serve as best he can, and save the pond from its regular readings of the deviant Weekly Beast ... full of ne'er do wells, deviants and preverts ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, Kyle as a role model?
How did anyone let those vulgar clueless wireless folk into Polonius's institute of worship ...?
The pond wandered what set Polonius off and wandered over to check it out here ... (might be paywall affected), and sure enough, there was a perfectly tame illustration ...
It was only then that the pond realised what had set Polonius off. Talk of a narrowness of conviction that can't be challenged by logic, evidence or appeals to reason?
Why that was a stab in the heart of Polonius's celebrated narrowness of conviction, and his unswerving faith in the right of priests and faithful to munch on human flesh and gorge on human blood ...
Indeed, indeed ... it goes without saying that Polonius is an adept at the perfectly normal, completely usual Opus Dei way with cilices and such like, found in many fashionable stylings ...
There was a good piece in Honi Soit celebrating the 'normal-ness' business usual ways of the cult ...
Yes, there's nothing wrong with a little flagellation. Why the pond frequently flagellates itself into a frenzy by the simple device of lashing itself with Polonius's words ...
Did Polonius sound a little half-hearted at the end? Did he tail away, sounding a little dispirited? Did he suddenly have a vision of a future filled with more endless columns defending Catholic weirdness and pretending it was just SOP?
Who knows, and anyway the pond didn't much care because it had to move on to the next reptile fish to fry ...
Of course when the dog botherer attempts to show off his many medical qualifications, the results can be hilarious.
The doggy was one of many taken down from YouTube in a night of the video long knives, as can be read in the Graudian here ...
Relax, it's just a screen cap, the pond wouldn't unleash the full Kraken on stray readers.
All the same, you have to wonder why the dog botherer never shows any sign of shame, until you realise that peddling quack cures is just the sort of medicine you should expect from an absolutely without shame quack, snake oil salesman, con artist and narcissist fluff gatherer ...
Ah yes, gold standard Gladys, who managed to infect not just Victoria, but also New Zealand ... but do go on, because this is turning into one of those really long, tedious and defensive "Ned" natters ...
Well, we're coming to a moment now which the pond circled cautiously with a dash of mustard and relish ...
Media Watch? Held to account? Who could forget the many appearances the dog botherer has made on that program ... including this one on the matter of hydroxy...
What a hoot, and there's a lot more to be found, as you might expect from a dog botherer with a medical degree from an online university ...
... and how funny to see the dog botherer berate Swan, given his own track record of snake-oil selling nonsense ... and yet, remember, no shame for the shameless ...
Indeed, indeed, and yet the dog botherer, who has a medical degree roughly equivalent to the pond's toenail, has no shame. He's been proven to be wrong, but he doesn't love it, here ...
Yep, he who has a brick for a noggin should beware of casting the first stone, or avoiding the mote in the eye ...
And so to a pond weakening. At first it seemed that the reptiles had lost our Gracie and the pond was furious and outraged, and decided it had to be Gemma or nothing ...
Gemma is one of the lightest pieces of belly button fluff in the reptile pantheon. Reading her reminds the pond of ancient Xmas rituals ...
Father Christmas, noun, the fluffy airborne seed of various plants, such as the moth plant or Scotch thistle. Compare fairy, robber, Santa Claus, wish.
Contributor's comments: When I was a child in Queensland, the term Father Christmas was also used for the fluffy white dandelion seed balls which floated in the air after the weeds had seeded. I have also heard "Father Christmas" used in the same way in the ACT. (Macquarie)
And so it was in Tamworth, and if you look closely enough, you will see via a transparent cap, the inner workings of Gemma's brain ...
The pond had hoped to work in some climate science jokes of the Kudelka kind ...
But when you get stuck with a dandelion seed, you can't expect much in the way of chasies, or rocket science ...
Achingly normal? Perhaps if you have the brains of a dandelion seed ... or perhaps you think that Opus Dei is achingly normal ... or maybe just an ache on the thigh ...
But at least we know the Xian thing to do ...
Let her rip ... worst case, hell, sharing the future with intolerant bigots; middling case, purgatory and the preyers of the faithful; best case, eternal life with an imaginary friend in an imaginary paradise (sorry, limbo's been abolished, no lingering there if you died intestate).
How quickly you forget if you have a dandelion seed for a Father Xmas brain. Chairman Rudd was routinely excoriated by the reptiles for pausing and posing outside a church ...
...and there was no need to unpack his beliefs, because he never shut up about them ...
The text at the Monthly here, (should be outside the paywall), and now he's a former chairman, he still can't shut up ...
You'd be forgiven for thinking? Oh Gemma, please enough with the oxymorons already ...
Never mind, the pond forgives a dandelion seed for thinking it can think ... (sorry, the pond doesn't link to the lizard Oz, there's the paywall and then there's the principle, but you can google the rest of Chairman Rudd, and maybe avoid the paywall).
And then blow the pond down, the pond had wasted all that time on a dandelion seed, and all along the reptiles were simply hiding our Gracie, ready to unveil her later in the weekend.
Well blow that for a joke, the pond must have its Gracie, even if it means going on at an unprecedented level ...
You see, the pond is haunted by a troubling thought. Why is our Gracie still at the lizard Oz? What on earth does she have in common with the dog botherer? Why does she rub shoulders with loons?
Uh oh, a tale of freedumb, and clueless Gracie does a very unreptile thing, and gets on the wrong side ... the sort of mis-step that would send the dog botherer into a Norman Swan tirade ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, of course it can be denied and sugar-coated, and even better the denialism can be spread through the States and around the world. That's what the company our Gracie works for does best ...
It was a really funny burn, an epic scorcher, here for the video link, here for a sampling of the text ...
Chris Hayes did a great job of nailing Carlson’s cowardly hypocrisy Tuesday night. Fox’s top white supremacist has “launched a little personal campaign against the horrible, tyrannical employers out there who require their employees to get vaccinated,” Hayes began. He played a clip of Carlson slobbering over an ICU nurse who quit her job over a hospital’s vaccine mandates.
And yet Carlson hasn’t said a peep about the vaccine mandates at Fox News. “Tucker, buddy, I’ve got news for you, the call is coming from inside the house,” Hayes said. Then he ripped Carlson for not having the courage of his own convictions:
HAYES: The very lowest level of that courage, which of course you've failed to show, would be to actually use your platform to actually criticize your own bosses who are making this requirement. You could go on air and say, “Hey, my bosses are doing this and I don't agree with it.”
But that would require the tiniest little sliver of moral integrity. You'd have to take some little slight risk to your bottom line and your paycheck and your stature. You're probably not going to do that. You certainly wouldn't do the thing that you've celebrated in others, which is to just quit and walk away rather than be subject to this tyranny, although I am sure there would be lots of YouTubers who would be happy to host you for your exit interview, if you found the courage to choose to do so.
There's a lot more in the video of course ...
Sado masochism, spicy Tucker! And masks ... eek! What would Killer Creighton think?
But back to our Gracie for a final gobbet, and a cry of freedumb ...
Freedumb?! Frankly, this is pure, undiluted heresy. The pond has no idea how it ends up in the lizard Oz pages, or why our Gracie keeps turning up, she's so out of tune with the reptile zeitgeist ...
Never mind, at least the pond can end by joining in with Rowe in an attempt to find the political bird of the year, with more bird hunting here ... what's the fairy wren got on these prize birds?
It seems the subeditor at the Oz went missing yet againReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/normanswan/status/1446592089433595908
The usual jollity apparent in the comments