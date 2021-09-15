In which there's a cavalcade of reptiles, a carny parade of clowns, including Dame "IPA chairman" Slap, nattering "Ned" and the uxorious bromancer doing the Liberal hagiographic dance ...

So for starters, the pond should note it won't be going down the rabbit hole this day with Alice, or with Sharri ...
Sure, Sharri is all over the front page of the tree killer edition - how many more trees must die before the Chairman pulls the plug on the free giveaway hard copy? - but the pond doesn't share Sharri's simpleton obsessions. And as soon as the pond reads "what really happened", the pond is really sure it's really in the land of not knowing what really happened ...
So instead the pond turned to the reliable Dame Slap, out and about in her usual way on a Wednesday ...
The pond had promised itself it would celebrate the work of the IPA under its chairman by referencing First Dog's cartoon on the matter ...
Sure it's a little long in the tooth now and this is only a sample, but the full effort can be found here ...
There, the IPA made it into the penultimate panel ...and with the work of the IPA under chairman Dame Slap so celebrated, it was on with the Dame ...
Now the pond must pass over a few matters - only in the world of the IPA chairman might the lesser Leak spawn be dubbed "brilliant" - to note with shock and surprise that the pond agrees with Dame Slap ...
The pond is resolutely opposed to do gooding pandering, and targets, and such like. What you need is the stench of corruption, and someone leaning across and furtively whispering "what can you do for my little mate?"
It's so much more direct and a lot simpler, and really gratifying when another someone behind closed doors, or perhaps in a furtive corridor, whispers back, "say no more, ask not, want not, got just the thing for your little mate!"
More of the venerable Meade here, celebrating what can be done for your little mate ... now back to the little mate chairman, rightly deploring targets, because there has to be a better way for the IPA crowd to fly ...
Again the pond is fully on board with Dame Slap. These mandates are shocking; all you need is someone willing to take care of their little mate ...
There you go, matey ahoy. Targets? Schmargets ...! Get yourself a mate, just remember how to grease them up with kind words ...
Yes, once you bake in Dame Slap, it's bloody hard to undo ... but now the pond must move along because nattering "Ned" has made an appearance and one of the first rules of the pond is that it must bore its readership to death with a ponderous, portentous offering, and no one does it better than "Ned" even if his podcast remains mysteriously elusive in this outing ...
In due course, and at full and proper length, "Ned" will explain how it's all the US fault, and now Afghanistan is nothing to do with us, and that old pottery shop rule about you break it, you own it? Forget it, you break it, you forget about it, and look around for something else to break ...
At this moment, the pond must pause for a completely irrelevant aside. The pond was recently looking at an old field recording, made back in the days when disc was king, and what should the pond stumble across but an advertisement for the Ruddster ...
See if you can guess the year* from the context ...
Frankly you need to hear the words and see the smirk to enjoy the full lived experience, and to say the pond was startled is likely the pond's understatement of the year ...
But now back to nattering "Ned", channeling the Ruddster, because any port in a reptile storm ...
Ah yes, so much "nothing to do with us" going on and going down, and now for the best strategy of all ... Afghanistan, is that a country?
Ah yes, it's all passed into history. Fuck a country and forget about it, and turn to the Indo-Pacific and see how that might be fucked ...
And speaking of that, the bromancer was out and about this day too, and in full hagiographic mode, and the pond thought he was just right for a bonus offering ...
Oh indeed, indeed, masks are astonishing filters, and produce completely incomprehensible jibber jabber, or so Killer Creighton tells the pond ... and it's that sort of bromancer piece, and so inevitably the reptiles felt the need to slip in a click bait video clip and the pond felt the need to defang it with a screen cap ...
Yes, yes, the war on China, going splendidly well, wot wot, pip pip, but then this talk of foreign affairs suddenly got very silly with the next click bait video clip ...
Say what? What on earth has talk of Xians being embarrassed about owning up to their faith got to do with the Australian government, foreign affairs, the current trip or just about anything ...
Oh wait, the pond gets it, we're now crusaders for a Xian Catholic world, or perhaps a branch of Hillsong ...
And there was another upside ... the pond had been waiting for a discreet interval to pass so as not to interfere with Crikey's business plan, while yearning for a chance to put the Rundle up against the bromancer in full embarrassed Xian mode ... and here at last was the chance ...
No wonder the bromancer is sometimes inclined to be embarrassed ...
Speaking of the tykes, as the pond sometimes does, how pleasing to see that the Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher, was battling any notion of a vaccine mandate, because what better way to die than to head off to a Catholic church, pick up a shot of the virus and die in the arms of Christ? (paywall limited)
But the pond has digressed as usual, and so for a final hagiographic, almost uxorious if this was a marriage, gobbet from the bromancer ...
Yes, the crusaders are on the march, and the world might yet be made safe for Hillsong and the Catholic church ...
Meanwhile, the immortal Rowe was looking closer to home for a little comedy, and as always, what better way to bring this day's reptile musings to a close, with more Rowe here ...
It's got it all, and not a single simplistic Sharri in sight to make the easily googled headlines ... Beeetaloo Basin fracking given the green light, the amazing Hunt in power Pfizer form, gold standard Gladys, and the Fowler flyer who so agitated Dame Slap (though should it be a cannon when all the talk is of parachutes, and the sorry saga provides another reason for the pond to show its inner city 'leet form by turning greenie) ...
* 2007, as if you didn't guess ...
