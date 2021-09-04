In which the pond endures a bog standard rant from the idiot dog botherer, but then detects a pleasing whiff of reptile heresy ...

They refuse to share it?
Who knows what rock idiots live under, but whenever the pond turns on the ABC's news channel, there's some minister or health advisor droning on about their advice ... but one suspects in the dog botherer's idiot world, the sort of advice is expected is how to turn up at Westmead hospital after overdosing on ivermectin ...
A Sydney Covid patient landed themselves in hospital after overdosing on a supposed cure for the virus they discovered online.
A Western Sydney Health toxicologist has issued a community warning for people not to “rely on online sham cures for Covid-19” after the patient got a stark dose of reality.
The positive case presented to Westmead Hospital’s emergency department with vomiting and diarrhoea recently from an overdose of the drug ivermectin and other supposed Covid cures they ordered online.
Westmead Hospital toxicologist Associate Professor Naren Gunja said the patient didn’t develop severe toxicity and was now recovering at home.
But he said it also didn’t help their recovery from the virus.
There's no point giving advice to idiots, and there should be no expectation that anyone offering advice to the dog botherer should expect him to listen, or even if he heard, for him to understand and act on it ...
Instead it's just the usual feelgood blather about how good it feels to bump off the elderly ... (and more of that anon from the heretics) ...
It goes without saying that as part of this ritual there's always a shot of comrade Dan looking menacing ... so the pond did its usual thing, and took it down to an appropriate size ...
Speaking of Comrade Dan turf, the pond could have wandered off to the Nine papers for a splendid serve of nonsense ... Coalition implodes in Victoria's hour of need ...
When is a policy not a policy?
That was the question Victorian Liberal MPs wanted answered after they claim they were excluded from several announcements from Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien in recent weeks.
The latest round of unrest in opposition-land started on Saturday night when Liberal MPs learnt of an announcement the Opposition Leader’s office had handed to a newspaper for Sunday, calling on the government to introduce an independent “compassion commissioner”.
The commissioner, which was quickly branded the “cuddle commissioner” by cranky Liberals, would be given the task of processing exemptions for Victorians kept from the bedsides of dying loved ones due to the state’s strict COVID-19 restrictions and border rules.
Disgruntled MPs – including several shadow ministers – didn’t hold back, venting their fury in the Coalition’s WhatsApp groups.
Their frustrations were twofold. Firstly, MPs were rightly annoyed that they hadn’t been consulted on the policy which seemed to have skipped the shadow cabinet process.
Secondly, some felt that handing such a power to an independent commissioner would deny the Coalition one of its strongest lines of attack by allowing the government to abdicate responsibility for such difficult decisions. Hard to argue with that.
After all the huffing and puffing, the grievances were largely overlooked in shadow cabinet on Monday, leaving O’Brien to think he had dodged a potential showdown. But that was just the opening act.
Disgruntled backbenchers (are there any other kind?) who had stewed on the announcement for days launched an unprecedented attack during a lengthy meeting of the Coalition party room on Tuesday morning which left MPs unsure whether to laugh or cry.
"I have honestly never been in a meeting which has descended into such drama and chaos," one Coalition MP said.
O’Brien, a former barrister, struggled to mount a defence, eventually insisting that the commissioner proposal wasn’t necessarily a Coalition policy and therefore didn’t need to go through the proper shadow cabinet processes. This was apparently a media opportunity which rightly prompted questions from Liberal MPs about whether they should start calling on Labor to deliver more policies the Coalition had no intention on delivering.
O’Brien and shadow minister for energy and renewables, Brad Rowswell, then faced a second round of accusations over concerns they again ignored proper processes when announcing a new route for the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project from Bulgana to Sydenham via Mortlake and Lara.
In scenes reminiscent of the infamous Handforth parish council meeting which became an internet sensation at the height of the UK’s lockdown (Google it if you missed it), MPs swore and were even muted by the party room secretary, Gary Blackwood, for misbehaving.
There were expletives, calls for resignations and an adjudication from Blackwood that anyone who talked over O’Brien would be met with the mute button. High drama indeed.
Coalition MPs observing the barney seem to be split between those who believe proper process had been ignored and those who simply believe the attacks were part of an ongoing leadership battle fuelled by bored MPs seeking revenge for being stuck on the backbench. The truth, as usually, probably belongs somewhere in between.
Either way, the flare-up is likely to become the latest excuse to try to replace O’Brien the moment COVID-19 restrictions allow MPs to meet in person...
And so on ...
The pond stuck that in because it's vastly entertaining, much more so than trying to wipe the dribble from the frothing and foaming dog botherer's mouth ... because who in their heart of hearts doesn't enjoy a serve of village idiocy? Well at least if you've observed a Tamworth council meeting and had a conversation with Barners ... but now, back to the dribbling ...
There you go. Not only did the idiot wish that the lockdown failed, but now that his idiot desire for the virus to triumph and the dying to begin, in his idiot way, he keeps on chanting about gold standard Gladys when even his fellow reptiles have stopped with that nonsense, and the top of the digital lizard Oz is filled with anxiety ...
Yes NSW braces for a horror month, thanks to the most pragmatic, honest and realistic idiocy of gold standard Gladys and her water carrying dog botherer ... while comrade Dan has to deal with the results of her idiocy, as does New Zealand ... and no vaxxers are under the hammer (and more of that anon from the reptile heretics) ...
But at least the pond's warning about an idiot repeating himself to idiotic effect doesn't need any more idiotic repetition ...
Gold standard Gladys continues to lead the way, into a horror month?
So much idiocy, and so little time, and what a relief that the final gobbet had at last arrived ... because if you want to fuck the country comprehensively, bring on the man who presided over Utegate and helped fuck Iraq, and still, in his delusional way, thinks he did a good job ...
And so to the usual chant for the recalcitrant states to join in the NSW killing field ...
But what's this? Well as promised, look at this quartet below the fold ...
Fergo quietly pleased that NSW has infected the country, and the bouffant one doing his duty by SloMo, currently in need of the laying on of hands and much speaking in tongues to imaginary friends ...
But that's predictable stuff, what the pond wanted was the whiff of heresy, and how strange it was to see the Angelic one join our Gracie ...
Say what? The Angelic one beginning not with a snap of comrade Dan but with gold standard Gladys looking ineffectual? And then talk of "liberty" as a trivial pursuit in the headline?
Why, she might have just shouted 'freedumb' in the direction of the dog botherer ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, where to begin with this heretic?
Talk of loud mouth media commentators? That must include the dog botherer!? And what's this about flinty libertarianism, as if there's something wrong with watching conservative radio commentators fall like flies?
And then came the ultimate heresy ... "this week the person who was speakign with the most common sense was the lefty Victorian premiere" ...
Comrade Dan? The pond had to pick itself up off the floor, but then reeled about, still feeling a tad faint.
Truly things have got really weird in reptile la la land, all the more so when the Angelic one directly assails the dog botherer with "The worst response from the libertarian right is, 'oh well, some people will die'. Which is no comfort if you or one of your children is one of those people."
It was eerie, as if she'd read the dog botherer consigning ninety year olds to the gas chambers and dancing on their ashes ...
So here's the pond approvingly quoting the prescient Angelic one, and that's how strange, weird and wonderful things have become in these troubled times ...
What's even more astonishing is that the Angelic one managed her put down in just a few gobbets ... with yet more slagging off of loud mouth libertarian commentators ... and even more shocking, support for the secessionists ...
Indeed, indeed. Well to be fair, the dog botherer has never pretended to be an Xian, his aspiration has always been to be the village idiot crying out for freedumb ...
As for what the pond would like to do to the dog botherer, best pass on in silence, lest the pond start talking about doing to the dog botherer what he notoriously does to dogs ...
But at least the brevity of the Angelic one has left room for a bonus of more heresy, this time offered up by our Gracie, who somewhere way back when, took a turn from the usual reptile path ...
Gracie's heresy is a little more technical and business orientated, but pleasingly, she does begin by talking of idiots ... which by definition embraces the idiocy of the dog botherer, yearning to live in Florida, or some such similar land of freedumb and death ...
Indeed, indeed, the pond recently overdosed on a logarithmic glut of "sovereign" citizens and "auditor" nutters and other freedum warriors, so the pond was pleased to see our Gracie have a go at the handful of fringe-dwellers in the federal parliament and the media ... because by definition you can find such idiot and fringe dwellers in Sky after dark, and is there a better example of a fringe dweller than the dog botherer?
Oh okay, it was just a rhetorical question, and of course the pond doesn't wish to demean the likes of Killer Creighton, or the former furniture salesman, or all the Sky heavies who had their clips taken down from YouTube ...
Now back to our Gracie ...
The pond can cope with all sorts of reptile attacks, but does have trouble coping with an attack of common sense. How much simpler, how much more pleasingly moronic, how true to the reptile way, to be the dog botherer and do a standard idiotic rant ...
And so to a final delicious serve of heresy, and the pond must enjoy the whiff and the resonance on the back palate while it can ...
The die is cast?
Well there's only one ritual left for the pond, and that's to cast a serve of the infallible Pope ...
