https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAward/

And still they keep coming ...
That one about a four year old is particularly hard but it suggests a purpose for the stories beyond this cartoon evoking karma and schadenfreude ...
Maybe some loon out there sees a story about a four year old girl dying, and decides to do something sensible for a change ... and so another four year old might be spared karma and schadenfreude ...
Besides, the turf is now well travelled ...
The pond even saw a story in News Corp's news.com.au, all the richer for the place being the home to Tucker Carlson's obsession with enlarged testicles ...
Being dated 2nd September it only had old stories ...
A self-described ‘natural healer’ and Islamic preacher who repeatedly told his followers that Covid-19 is a hoax and discouraged the take-up of vaccines in the outbreak hotspot of western Sydney is now critically ill with the virus.
Even as he was rushed to hospital with acute symptoms last week, Mohammed Shaar took to social media to assure his fans that he merely had a cold and not to worry.
Loved ones of the preacher, who runs the Ruqyah healing centre in Chester Hill and is also a marriage celebrant, have now asked people to pray for him as his condition rapidly deteriorates.
Amanda Gulasi, a disability support worker from Sydney, changed her anti-vaccination tune this week after contracting Covid-19 and winding up in hospital.
The 42-year-old mum-of-three told A Current Affair she regretted her stance and had been convinced by conspiracy theorists.
“Vaccinate people, vaccinate. No, seriously, it’s not fun,” she said. “At the start of covid, I was completely on the side of the conspiracy theorists. Now I definitely believe it, and it will kill you. It is true, it is real.”
Across forums, within social media profiles and on dedicated websites, the names and faces of Covid-19 sceptics, conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers who’ve been struck down are being meticulously collated.
But it did have a link to a subreddit, actually dedicated to the Hermain Cain Awards ...
And so on and on, though the reddit also had the mother lode right at the top which explained everything ...
And the News story also linked to an actual website, sorryantivaxxer ...
The time seemed right to end these irregular notes, knowing that the Herman Cain awards were in safe hands ... but what then of the loons that the pond tagged on to its Herman Cain award notes for a little light relief?
Crikey has of late been running a most excellent set of yarns about prize loons. Here's just a sampling ... you can find the full versions at the site ...
Yes, it's not just nonsense about enlarged balls, and Gorgeous George saw it as his duty to make a nuisance of himself ...
Harassing people?! Speaking of people to harass, that naturally that provided a segue into a story about the former furniture salesman ...
Crikey's suggested text was unfortunately a tad naff ...
That's a lot to text if you're all thumbs in the pond manner. The pond suggests a different form of politeness: "with the greatest respect and humility, why don't you just fuck yourself and fuck off ..."
And having done that, the pond can turn to a celebration of blind trust ...
Ah blind trust, how it solves everything ...
And while we're at it, a forlorn moment remembering ancient history, lost in the excitement surrounding the nuking of fridges and subs ...
