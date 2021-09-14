And another ear worm fills the ear as another one bites the dust and the Herman Cain awards heat up ...

The pond never could get that ear worm out of its ear when it first did the radio rounds, and here it is again, come back to haunt the pond ...
Indelible? That's a new one for the pond. What a polite way to say barking mad loon. Firebrand? Oh he really was barking mad ...
That was the Denver Post here, but the pond enjoyed this litany from the Friendly Atheist here ... while noting the splendid irony of a radio show called "real science" ...
Head over there for the active links ... but in the spirit of biting the dust or a Kez poem, the official video is here ...
The pond never much liked the song, or Queen for that matter, but for some reason, it sticks in the ear ...
And for those who missed it because it was below the page ...
Shock Jock whackster
Anti-vaxxer
Hit by Covid
Brain exploded
He was anti
Sang a shanty
Would not mask up
Now he’s toes up
Lived in Texas
Got infectious
Self-deleted
When self-treated
Ivermectin
Took this Texan
Vaccine loather
Decomposer
Sang at Hillsong
Was not there long
Caught the virus
Gone to Jesus
Vax rejecter
Now a spectre
Said please pray
Was DOA
Beery club boss
Gone but no loss
Called it bogus
Is now fungus
Masks were no fun
Would not wear one
In denial
Died while viral
Trumpist moron
Joined Q-A-non
Tried malpractice
Now he’s cactus
Gotta laugh ... gotta admire so valiant contenders and strivers for the Herman Cain awards ...
And while in celebration mode the pond would like to remind stray readers that there's more to life than doing a boxing commentary for an aged relic if you want to be a full blown grifter ...
By golly that's a rich field of contenders, but the pond always has its money on the mango Mussolini ...yes, the pond likes the colour and the character ...
It's never too late to celebrate by visiting C and L here ...
