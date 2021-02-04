In which there's a parade of the very best loons ... and it's not even Easter, so there's no need for a bonnet to join in ...

The pond makes no excuse for dropping everything for yesterday's news.
For starters, the pond was shocked to discover that SloMo was a closet member of the Labor party, certainly a leftie, and might even be moonlighting for the lizard Oz as a journo preparing fake news ...
Never mind the actual incident in question, just standard bully boy thuggee behaviour from an idiot, the important thing was that the likes of gorgeous George, and, inevitably, the dog botherer were terrified, frightened, by SloMo's Orwellian cancel culture behaviour ...
And that's why the pond had to go back, because the dog botherer contributed a great piece yesterday, which deserves a place in the pond hall of fame ...
One loon deserves another the pond says, and how unfortunate that all that railing left out the most oppressive figure of all, as noted in today's reptile saga, on the front page of the reptile tree killer edition ...
And there was the story ...
Of course the dog botherer occasionally comes into contact with the real world, so even he was aware that SloMo wasn't happy, and briefly had to acknowledge it before talking up the hydroxy, etc ...
Oh indeed, indeed, and what a fine temperate display the rough beast put on ...
By golly, it's tempting to spend time on Twitter when the loons get going ... but no, the pond must resist, and deliver up the final gobbet of dog botherer ...
What better time for the infallible Pope to return?
Of course the reptiles also sent out the likes of Jack the Insider and the oscillating fan to ravage the slouching beast, but that hardly seems fair, when the dog botherer put in such a valiant effort for a fellow loon ...
How the reptiles loved that sight of the rough beast slouching towards Tanya ... what a chance to put in a click bait video, what a chance for the pond to neuter the click with a screen cap ...
Yes, the pond should really be paying attention to today's loons but this recitation of the rough beast's achievements is compelling ... and of course with bonus "watch the video", because who doesn't like a monster like King Kong harassing poor old Fay Wray? (Remember it's just a screen cap).
Pete Evans! Another certified, guaranteed, rolled gold (in the original sense) genuine loon. Oh it's too much, but time to wrap it up ... and how better to guarantee the click bait works than to have the rough beast himself hitting back? (Remember it's just a screen cap, the pond isn't in the business of feeding click bait).
And so, with apologies, to the reptile efforts today, but really, this is called loon pond, and just think how many loons have been calling to each other this week. How could the pond just have walked by the rough beast slouching towards Fay Wray?
It is, of course, a tragedy. Such an excellent gathering of loons, and yet the pond is already stretched.
There's Dame Groan blathering away, in a truly awesome and meaningless ramble. The pond has collected it, and if it's a slow reptile day tomorrow, might give it a run, so that others might run and hide ...
And there was David Chavern, thoughtfully and bravely telling us how the code just might save Chairman Rupert, before he turns his media empire into MySpace (oh dear, those Fox News ratings are a worry, to add to the woes of all the tree killer rags).
So many temptations, but the pond thought it should dedicate its time to the usual climate denialism work of the reptiles, and welcome a new voice to the pond ...
Thank the long absent lord that Joel isn't left on his lonesome to do all the hard yards ... see that billowing cloud from the smokestack? What a splendid sight, how progressive ...
Of course the pond woke up this morning to the sounds of the BBC World Service brooding about permafrost and cracking buildings and all that stuff (there's a print sample here, you can find the show here), and so the pond was fully primed for a George ...
Indeed, indeed, let us have no talk of green steel. Why the next thing we'd be talking about a green planet, and the rough beast would be having apoplexy, and the world would go pear shaped. Let us instead talk of keeping on keeping on ... because that's the Joel way ...
Well there's a remind to the pond of why it won't be voting Labor come next election. Well played Ms George, and how pleasing to see that you were cheek by jowl in your effort with an old favourite lizard Oz climate science denialist ... (or septic sceptic if you will).
The pond knows it's running long, but really just two gobbets will do it, and what hard-hearted soul would try to cut off the moronic Moran as he finds a kind word for the insurrectionist Donald, and gives that Kenyan Muslim a hard time?
Yes, never mind all that talk of the tundra and the methane, maintain the denialism and all will be well ... and what a shining example the insurrectionist set ...
It will be noted that the pond hasn't wasted any time arguing the toss with Moran. There's no point, climate science denialism being part sport and part religion and part relentless, ongoing, interminable lizard Oz stupidity.
As always, it's enough just to see the loons frolic and gambol, while the world keeps on its path to hell in a handbasket ... and what a parade of loons there's been these past few days ...
Another infallible Pope, and the pond's day is complete ...
