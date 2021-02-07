In which the pond ruins Sunday with the dog botherer and a Shanners ...

Okay, it's not the best Sunday meditation the pond has ever embarked on. The dog botherer doing a feeble imitation of Killer Creighton is pathetic in every way imaginable, and yet, might we not reflect on pathos and its true meaning?
We must leave ethos and logos aside, and make an appeal to emotion, raw and passionate ... perhaps an opening appeal to experience, as with a line like "it is a decade this week since I left politics after successfully assisted Lord Downer in the destruction of Iraq, and then assisted in the destruction of Malware via Utegate."
It's the personal touches of pathos that help sway an audience with an impassioned plea ...
"Peerless newspaper"? Doctor, is there a pail handy, the pond feels vaguely nauseous ... but isn't that news of the NY Times digital subs remarkable? 7.5m+, but alas and alack, the WSJ journal only managed 2.46m, behind WaPo with 3m. (Axios). As for the peerless newspaper, who knows, they never print the figures that might enable comparison with their peers ...
Sorry, where were we? Ah yes, hunting out the best medical advice ...
It is after all a pandemic which has fucked the United States, Europe, South America, North America, the UK, sundry well-known people and even the poor old codger who paced around his back yard to help out ...
News Corp itself made sure it put in place safe work practices, while allowing its dogs off the leash to preach misinformation, anti-mask phobia, useless drugs and so on ...
And yet somehow the mug punters preferred to live rather than follow the advice of fuckwits of the dog botherer kind. It's a complete mystery, at least to the dog botherer ...
And so, as the dog botherer's stupidity keeps unfurling like a Confederate flag in the Capitol, here comes a billy goat buttism of the first water.
"This is not to overlook Australia's success."
But of course that's what the dog botherer wants to do. He wants to do a Donald, do a Killer, open the borders, make hay while the sun shines, lather up a viral storm instead of being in the hands of bureaucrats and do gooders keen to keep people alive ...
And so on we go ...
Yes, be brave like the dog botherer and head off to the United States - remember, take no sensible precautions - and see a country riven by false information, stupid politics and beyond stupid responses, such that a pragmatic response to dying is the only proper solution.
What a tragedy we have failed to follow in the Donald's footsteps, because it certainly would have gone away by Easter, or in Boris's case, by Xmas ...
As for that wretch that declined a catch-up with the dog botherer on the basis that he might be a virus carrier, how dare they? How craven, how lacking in courage.
Okay he is a carrier, perhaps not just the virus that was expected ... more like the e. coli you might get from an unwashed lettuce or an unwashed mind, propagating saucy doubts and fears ...Imagine if the dog botherer or Killer Creighton had had a chance to run things... what a complete mess the country would be in ...
As for good old New South Wales ...
Oops, how did that slip in? This isn't climate science denialism week, this is dog botherer in Killer Creighton mode, yearning for a few infections, and knowing that the Australian population would welcome it, just to show how tough and resilient they are, willing to go about their business with no hint of fear ... perhaps a run in with the UK variant so we can achieve the peerless Blitz courage of the British.
How silly to want to avoid this manly display of courage, fancy wanting no infections, fancy not wanting to die. Stand up and salute, you pussies, if the dog botherer can fuck over Iraq, surely you can stand a little ravaging by a pandemic ...
But no, you mystify the dog botherer with your desire to go on living ...
And at last a little insight. The complacent one realises he's in a comfortable, incredulous minority. Perhaps something significant has changed in this country during the past decade?
Perhaps it's just that people don't care much for dying, or following the fuckwitted advice of hydroxy peddlers, who think the world has long forgotten their enormous stupidity ...
By golly the pond thinks it's earned an infallible Pope after enduring that tosh ...
And now, because the pond loves it when reptiles fight amongst each other, it's time for a little dose of Shanners ...
No, not that one, assiduously performing his lickspittle duties for the weekend ... this one ...
It turns out that this Shanners is pretty much everything the dog botherer fears and loathes ... though she really resents the treatment dished out to Xians, while sporty types flood the fields with their uncouth mayhem ...
Indeed, indeed, keep chivvying away at the inconsistencies and Comrade Dan, having lost the grand final, wanting at last to feed the masses with just a little panem et circenses, but what of that outrageous WA lockdown? Is this wretched Shanners into mollycoddling, and all that the dog botherer despises in his manly way?
"Better safe than sorry"??!! That's your answer to the dog botherer, who nobly pointed out that it's better to be sorry than safe?
And what's this talk of Sydney relatives missing out? Wash out your mouth, smug Canberran, nobody has done it better than Gladys. The dog botherer told the pond so! Hmm, is it time for my hydroxy tablet now? Or maybe just a steroid to kick Sunday along ...
Nope, it's time to wrap up proceedings with an infallible Pope, not exactly on topic, but when has that every worried the pond?
Wait, what's that tucked away in the corner? Why it's the dog botherer's motto ...
Just pop a coal tablet, along with the hydroxy and you and the planet won't be safe, but why be sorry?
