In which the pond ignores the reptile servings to serve it up to the APC ...

But how many times can the pond indulge the Killer and his desire to turn the country into a killing field? The short answer is that the pond is well over Killer Creighton and his blather about medievalism. Go talk to the hand, or talk to the data in the UK, Europe, and especially the USA ...
What to do? Well the pond thought it might instead study the complete uselessness and utter irrelevance of the APC, and the way it is a complete waste of time, especially when it comes to any attempt to mend reptile ways ...
For a start, this is February 2021, and the issue at hand landed with an arsonist thud way back in January 2020.
That's the APC for you ... a useless body moving at the pace of a Mitch McConnell turtle when it comes to the appointment of a Barack Obama nominee to the Supreme Court.
And when the turtle eventually arrives, what a bunch of eggs it's carrying ...
The reptiles of course immediately seized on the APC report ... and went back to give its original story the digital stamp of APC approval ...
And yet everyone and his dog, everyone except the APC, knows that this allegedly EXCLUSIVE story was part of the climate science denialism that forms a part of every News Corp outing ...
At the time, the ABC felt the need to issue a correction, or at least an alternative perspective ...
There's more of that here ... but we know how fire lies spread wildly ... social media regurgitates and amplifies reptile lies, and much, much later down the track, the spreading of lies is given an APC tick as conduct becoming of a reptile ...
Of course the reptile coverage was absurd from the get go ...
Indeed, indeed, and there's a lot more here ... though the pond can't resist quoting another burst of the venerable Meade ...
Yes, the pond has been there many times, almost as many times as Killer Creighton has urged on turning the country into his preferred version of a viral killing field.
In short, this was just another version of the lizard Oz's climate science wars, by the proxy of arsonists ... part of all the Murdochian rags joining in a campaign of befuddlement and distraction ...
But what sayeth that toothless, wretched tiger, the APC, on the matter to hand?
What an astonishing ability to parrot what the publication said ... and yet, per the ABC as above, in a story updated on 18th January 2020...
Even blind Freddy could work out that the reptile reporting was just part of the usual Murdochian spin in relation to climate science, climate change, and a deep form of reptile denialism and love of dinkum, clean, pure Oz coal ... yet the APC came out with this ...
The Council accepts ... that its job is to spin a yarn, and turn out a useless bunch of bureaucratic gobbledegook ... long after it mattered, long after the damage has been done, and in a way that nobody much, apart from the reptiles, will notice ...
But just who or what is this useless bunch of toadying nitwits ...
Well, there's a hall of shame here ...
Say what? They have a spot for the Daily Snail, as if that rag has something to do with factual journalism?
But wait, there's more ...
They need all that mob standing by, just to moisten the lettuce leaves, and then warm them up for the flogging?
What a waste of time, what a waste of space, and yet no doubt they sleep comfortably at night, knowing that they've done the right thing by the chairman and the reptiles' deceptive, misleading reporting ...
Amusingly, the last APC update on line was back in September 2017, here, and the last media release was back in November 2019 here ...
Don't get the pond started on the arcane method offered on the APC website to discover an APC adjudication ... but at least it's clear that the APC is wanting to feature in a dictionary definition of the word "moribund."
Why, the APC is about as moribund as a Mitch McConnell turtle contemplating bringing a Democrat bill to the Senate back when the turtle strode the stage ...
And that's why the reptiles can behave as they do, because there's nothing to stop them ... and when they get a tick, they highlight it, and when they get a murmur of disapproval, rare enough that it is, they bury it deep, just like a submarine movie, Run Silent, Run Deep ...
The pond apologises for this detour. No doubt Dame Slap will return tomorrow, and the pond can agonise over whether she should be called Dame Washalot, given the way she currently spends her time scrubbing the IPA clean ...
In the meantime, what better way to end than with an infallible Pope and an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ... they don't have anything to do with the reptiles, and what a relief that is ...
For some reason, the pond was reminded of this exchange ...
