In which the pond arrives better late than never with our Henry, beefy Angus socialism, and lizard Oz editorial anguish ...

Say what? The reptiles want the evil empire to continue doing their wicked work, provided they just get some cash in the paw for feeding malicious, malign copy?
Oh never mind … it's no doubt wrong for the pond to want a monopoly on this sort of trade... but lordy lordy, did Facebook put a stick into the ants' nest, and what a scuttling and scurrying there's been.
What to say about the bouffant one, the barnacled Buncle and all the rest? Thank the long absent lord there was an infallible Pope to hand ...
Also thank the long absent lord that our Henry was to hand, rabbiting on about something else, as a distraction from this Facebook crisis which affects the pond not a whit or a non-Facebook using jot.
How lucky to have our Henry beavering away in his reliable hole in the bucket fixer way ... and without some sort of joint partnership on hand with the get Zucked empire, our Henry was sure to let all his impressive references flow ... with, what did some devotee call it, his emetic mind?
Ah indeed, rampant socialism ...
Well it's a reptile talking point the pond has found exceptionally tedious in the past, but today it's desperate times, with the Facebook ruckus all the go, so anything in a storm, even our Henry seeing pinko pervert socialists under the greenie bed ...
We've heard it all before of course, but at least our Henry dresses it up with a Latin reference. What an emetic mind ...
As for public health and safety, the pond has an image in mind that conjures up our Henry's way of doing things ...
Now on with the lecture, and if you don't mind, a dose of Kierkegaard (a prime loon if ever there was one), was exactly what the pond had in mind for a Friday morning ...
Not satisfied with all that talk of Kierkegaard? Then surely the reference to Tocqueville is pleasing, especially as our Henry has in the past shown a taste for the populist authoritarianism of the Donald. But enough of rich ironies, quick now, swallow a dose of Hobhouse ...
And so the pond has done its duty, but it really thinks our Henry missed the dire socialist greenie boat this day ... because beefy Angus is out and about on the prowl ...
Oh it gets richer by the day, the climate denialist lecturing big business about their derelict ways ...
Is this the very same beefy Angus who stirred the Climate Council to scribble in 2018 here ...
...Mr Taylor keeps saying Australia will meet its targets seven years ahead of schedule. He did it again on Radio National Breakfast this morning, but when pushed conceded he was only talking about the electricity market, not the whole economy.
“Angus Taylor is misleading the public. His government’s own published data clearly indicates Australia is not on track to meet its Paris commitments. Those commitments are economy-wide, not just for the electricity sector,” said the Climate Council’s acting CEO, Dr Martin Rice.
Mr Taylor was asked this morning to acknowledge that Australia’s greenhouse gas pollution levels are rising and he responded by saying, “from year to year, you see ups and downs.”
“The energy minister is using very slippery language. The fact is Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions have risen for four years in a row,” said Dr Rice.
Mr Taylor claimed Australia was doing well internationally and that our past record was exemplary.
“Angus Taylor appears to be living in an alternative universe. If all countries were to adopt Australia’s current policies we would be on track for a world that’s 3 degrees warmer than the era prior to mass industrialisation. This would have disastrous consequences for billions of people,” said Dr Rice.
“Mr Taylor is out of touch, not just with the majority of Australians who want to see action on climate change, but with his Liberal colleagues at a state level. Yesterday he derailed an attempt by NSW Climate and Energy Minister Don Harwin to plot a national pathway to net zero emissions by 2050,” he said.
Why it is, it is, it's the beefy Angus at his best, with streaks of fat for easy cooking with gas, and if the pond went further back it could get a whiff of undiluted climate science denialism, as opposed to mere slipperiness, but do go on ...
What a bunch of wankers, and yet here we are ... suddenly we are all pinko greenie preverts. Whatever would our Henry have to say about this wicked government instructing businesses to toe the beefy Angus line?
Named and shamed? Will anyone be naming and shaming beefy Angus himself or his good friend and fearless coal loving leader?
By golly, the ironies each day mean that the pond has a full diet of iron, apparently necessary for healthy teeth and export around the world ...
Finally, the pond realised it should publish the reptile response to the vile behaviour of Facebook (have they tried giving up using it?) but rather than Penbo carrying on with his warm lettuce leaf assault, the pond decided to give the lizard Oz editorialist a go ...
Of course the pond only did this so it could reference a Graudian headline, which was distilled essence of comedy, derived from a tweet ...
Hadn't they heard? MySpace was once a perfectly viable space and an alternative to Facebook for those who cared, and then Chairman Rupert bought it, paid over the odds, fucked it over to make his money back, and fucked it completely. So much for MySpace ... so much for Chairman Rupert, fucking up another good thing in his greedy quest for more billions, while not having the first clue about the digital world.
But clearly the reptiles cared deeply about the Facebook ruckus - oh not the cash in the paw gone - because they devoted the front page of their tree killer edition to their shock, horror and indignation ...
The pond had to feign enough of an interest so it could make it through the final lizard Oz editorialist gobbet to get to an immortal Rowe ...
Yeah, yeah, whatever. So close to the money, and yet at the moment, so far ... still, it could have been a Ted Cruz day, but that's another rich story for folks elsewhere rushing for a holiday in Cancun, away from the great freeze and the virus ...
But enough cruising with Cruz, sorry reptiles, you're just padding needed so the pond can refer folk to more Rowe here and have a chortle with this outing ...
"Setting up your business Facebook page is free. At the end of the day, you can spend nothing at all on your Facebook page and have a great home base for your business". I wonder how long that will last in Australia? I'd say until a month before FB have to pay money to some businesses that are on FB.ReplyDelete