In which cats and reptile climate science jostle for attention ...

The pond has long thought of curating a season about films starring cats.
Not kids' cats' films, but films where cats can interact with adults and show their dramatic mettle. Just two examples of many. There's Robert Altman's The Long Goodbye, in which the loss of engaging cat with a discerning palate is sufficient reason for shooting a two-timing, double dealing friend.
And perhaps even better, the Coen brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis, in which the cat has a leading role. The injured look of pain and betrayal when abandoned by the wayward folkie is matched by the later shot of the tragic cat limping into a dark forest, alone and lost in a world of existential cruelty ...
Say what? This blog is supposed to be about reptiles, and anyway the pond doesn't much like cats, and we should get back to the reptiles? Oh if we must then, we must, but it's a pretty pass when cats are more appealing than reptiles.
But what a reptile feast there is this day. So many that the pond had to divide them by subject matter and level of stupidity into two divisions.
The first division, which has nothing to do with quality - a meaningless concept in the reptile world - concerned themselves with climate science, and first out of the blocks was the reformed, recovering feminist, the Oreo, well known for her expertise as a leading reptile climate scientists (mebbe feminism not so much).
Of course there's not an existential climate threat. Extensive field research by the Oreo, which involved a trip to at least two supermarkets, prove that science is best conducted by polling ... followed by a succulent snack ...
Ah the old 1.2% lie, stupid and meaningless, and not including exporting coal figures, and as pathetic as other figures deployed by the reptiles, back in the day when the reptiles could indulge their love of coal and offer up undiluted climate science denialism, as opposed to the studied hypocrisy the Oreo offers - a bit like pretending an inferior cat food stuffed deceptively into a tin is worthy of a discerning cat's attention.
It's the usual cant and ploy for doing nothing, or as little as possible, because you really don't accept the implications of the science, you just want to do a SloMo and keep shoveling that coal and Oreo shit.
But at least it becomes clearer why the pond would be better off scribbling about cats in movies than indulging the relentless stupidity of an Oreo ...
Better yet, the Caterist was also on a climate theme today...
Astonishing really. The pond was reminded of a piece by Aaron Patrick in the AFR way back on 17th July 2017, under the header More than half of federal MPs 'don't trust' climate science: think tank. It ended this way:
Should we have one? Or should we forget past stupidities and now pretend that it's a matter worth discussing, and we should have one ...?
Ah a benefit to a related Murdochian, and fond memories of the onion "climate change is crap" muncher ...
Are you not entertained? Would you like to head back to June 9, 2015 to ask the question Does climate science denialist Nick Cater know the difference between an ice sheet and sea ice?
No, you'd rather watch a movie starring cats. Or perhaps herding cats would be more amusing and droll than coping with the relentless stupidity of the Caterist?
Never mind, division two of the reptiles will return later in the day, and meanwhile there's just a short gobbet of Caterist gibberish pretending he cares and devising a policy for the day ...
What a complete doofus, and such a nakedly transparent money grubber to boot, and all the pond can offer in compensation is a ride with Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
