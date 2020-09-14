In which the pond can't take a trick to help out our Gracie ...

The reptiles were at it again to day. Top of the digital page front and centre came news of George Orwell landing in Victoria ...
The pond tries to be sensitive to our Gracie, and Victorians in general - the pond itself has property it can't access at the moment thanks to the lockdown, and is paying a pretty price for the privilege, but what's money up against a life?
So the pond turned to the Major Mitchell, always a reliable galah on a reptile Monday, and he seemed safe for our Gracie to read, what with his proposal that he stop jerking his chain, and his deploring of left-wing president, the Donald, always sitting on twitter and failing to engage with the facts ...
How foolish of the pond, how sorry it was for our Gracie. Look, there was Big Brother himself, comrade Dan, front and centre, and then the Major went right up himself, and the rest of the reptiles, proving that when it comes to paranoid delusion, and chain jerking, nothing can beat a reptile in top wanker form ...
The pond doesn't know what the Major has for breakfast on a Monday, but wants some of it, because the pond recalls the lizard Oz's many harsh criticisms and famous assaults on the Donald ... including, but not limited to, Dame Slap's donning of the cap and slipping out onto the streets of New York ...
Sorry, that was just an attempt by the pond to make our Gracie feel good about Victoria, by holding up a Murdochian-approved way of handling the virus ... and what the pond meant to say with the Major was, oh woe, oh wonder, how unfair is the world to the Donald ... (and to sublime Boris, 'what, international law' Cummings) ...
Indeed, indeed, it's true that the Donald is given a most unfair time, and that bloody Twitter should be reprimanded - only loons go on it - and here Gracie, just to lift your spirits a little ...
Meanwhile, it's back to the Major humping his own reptile kind, in one of the most spectacular humpings the pond has seen since the mutt down the road tried to hump an NBN box ... and discovered there was very little by way of connectivity, let alone pleasure ...
Does the unfairly reported Donald count as one of the Twitterati? Never mind, watching conventional television, the pond heard from a Victorian, reptile-inspired rioter that the virus was a hoax and it was all fake news, and immediately knew that there was someone fully informed by the Murdochians on Fox News, aided and abetted by the Donald on Twitter ... which is why the pond had a bone to pick with this cartoon ...
Sorry, intrepid cartoonist. The internet wasn't invented for the paranoid and delusional to find each other. That job was originally given to News Corp, Fox News, and the likes of the Major, still looking for that pesky hard to find Order of Lenin medal ... well, we are speaking of conspiracy theories, andn that was a Major doozy...
And sorry Gracie, for putting you through it, but at least the last Major grab of paranoid delusional preening is very short ... (though the spell-checker wanted to say shot) ...
Being a sucker and a loser, the pond tried again. Surely there'd be one reptile who wouldn't remind Gracie she was a member of a paranoid delusional empire ... so come on down dog botherer, stepping into the world of television ...
What harm could be done with the gogglebox? Sorry Gracie, it was just more of the same, and being the dog botherer, cranked up to a delusional twelve ...
Gogglebox restored the dog botherer's faith in humanity?
Truly we are all fucked, and the planet is doomed, and oh Gracie, how can you forgive the pond, as it tries to find some way out for your fellow traveling with loons of the first water?
Sorry, Gracie, the pond nodded off there, as it often does when in front of the telly or when confronted by the dog botherer, but really he was only just getting started ...
It was like an instant focus group? Then surely this cartoon must be a major poll, with a margin of error of zero, with the pond very confident in its random sampling techniques ...
Look, the pond is just trying to cheer Gracie up, alright? And there's some good news. The dog botherer is coming to a delusional close ...
The pond felt a deep sympathy with our Gracie, and her suffering, not helped by knowing that she was keeping the company of clowns, allowed to go out and play, while she had to peep through the window ...
Could the pond offer our Gracie any comfort at all? Well the Oreo was also out and about, and she didn't have anything to say about big brother. She was just barking mad in the usual Oreo recovering, reformed feminist way ...
The pond loves it when the monarchist lizard Oz is sent into a frenzy by the Royals ... why there's even some truly weird Oreos out and about, many of them done in Royal style ...
Victoria's sweetness? Oh dear, sorry Gracie, the pond's put its foot in it again, and really, all the Oreo was trying to do was explain how Prince Chuck and that dreadful teenager and possibly George Soros and maybe the Rothschilds and all the other globalists were ruining everything ...
Oh indeed, the wicked globalists are exactly the type to inflame the Oreo, when let's face it, the last thing Australia needs is an economic reset, a reopening of international markets, or perhaps even a China willing to take Australian goods without acting like an uppity regime run by a power-mad dictator trying to outdo the Donald ...
And so on, but at that point the pond wondered if the Oreo had the first clue as the implications of the word "globalist" that she was throwing around with glee? There's a piece in Haaretz here back in 2018 to do with Ann Coulter, the Donald, etc, which might be paywall affected, but which interalia contained this ...
CNN’s Don Lemon devoted a long segment of his broadcast last Thursday to it, explaining that the term “globalist” that “keeps popping up” carries an “ugly history.” It “sounds like a pretty mainstream term, a description of an economic and political ideology. But it’s more than that. It’s also become a dog-whistle to right-wing conspiracy theorists” used in the “darkest corner of the far right,” he explained.
Indeed, like the word “cosmopolitan,” the term “globalist” echoes the ideology of Adolf Hitler, who fomented against the Jews as “international elements that “conduct their business everywhere,” thus harming and undermining good people who are “bounded to their soil, to the Fatherland.”
Over the past two years, the disturbingly robust alt-right white nationalist movement online has used the term interchangeably with “Jewish” to promote the belief that Jews put greed and tribe ahead of country.
It has been a cornerstone of David Duke and Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories featuring George Soros and a fantastical Jewish conspiracy designed to destroy “white” or “Western” society by flooding it with third-world hordes – all the better to strengthen their control of banks, businesses and, of course, the media.
In the case of Duke, neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer and other openly anti-Semitic circles, “globalist” is used too blatantly to be described as a dog-whistle: the word “globalist” is used as the descriptive part in the phrase “globalist Jews.”
The common use of the term in the White House is the legacy of banished former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon, who imported it from his alt-right platform Breitbart News. He reportedly used the word behind closed doors to slam Cohn and others in the White House like son-in-law Jared Kushner when their views clashed with Bannon’s populist “America First” agenda.
In dog-whistle form, the term is comparable to the triple parentheses used to flag Jewish names by anti-Semites. Breitbart even used emojis of globes to frame Cohn’s name in a headline.
And so on, and on, but what about that mention of the Nazis, isn't that wrong, shouldn't the pond be flinging a little money at the Godwin's Law swear jar? Not really ...
Oh okay, it's a bit of a cheat, and the WaPo story will be paywall affected, and so it's back to reading about the wicked globalists, and we all, except the Oreo apparently, knows what that really means ...
Globalists are unaware of the impending financial crisis? Impending? Perhaps that's because it's already here? It's right here and now, and the recovering, reformed feminist is in fact in the grip of an impending paranoid delusional hallucination?
Meanwhile, green globalists might take a look at the current - not impending - fate of the west coast of the United States, and wonder about the exorbitant cost of pretending that climate science is an elaborate hoax ...
But why bother, we've been here before, and we'll be there again, and the Oreo will go on, in her reformed, recovering feminist way, pretending that climate science is just a delusion. It's what the reptiles do, Gracie, and there's nothing to be done about it ...
The UN makes people vote for Donald Trump? Oh fair crack of the reformed, recovering feminist whip, surely the Murdochians and Fox and Friends, and Tucker and Laura and Sean and all the rest of the mob should take some credit ...
And now as we were speaking of reptile-approved globalists, here's an immortal Rowe, with more here, to wrap things up this Monday, and sorry Gracie, that hitting of head with hammer isn't going to stop anytime soon ...
