In which the Caterist prepares the way for a gaseous weekend ...

The pond isn't sure of the how or the why of the Caterist now turning up on a Friday in the lizard Oz, but it does provide the pond with a chance to wind down and get ready for the weekend, and for that at least the reptiles must be thanked.
Poor old Henry seems to have wandered off to spend some quality time with Cicero in exile, so the pond must be grateful that at least one quality loon has been left behind to defend Hadrian's Wall ...
Besides, there was something about that Caterist header that reminded the pond of a favourite text of the reptiles, and so the pond turned to it, and lo and behold, sure enough, the good book was relevant, as always ...
None of the other animals on the farm could get further than the letter A. It was also found that the stupider animals, such as the sheep, hens, Caterists and ducks, were unable to learn the Seven Commandments by heart. After much thought Snowball declared that the Seven Commandments could in effect be reduced to a single maxim, namely: "Gas good, coal not so good." This, he said, contained the essential principle of Murdochian Animalism. Whoever had thoroughly grasped it would be safe from greenie leftist influences. The birds at first objected, since it seemed to them that there had been a time when coal had been very good, but Snowball proved to them that this was not so.
"Coal, comrades," he said, "is an ancient fossil and when Napoleon held it up in parliament, it was to note an object that should be despised rather than revered. The good thing is gaseous, of the same kind and nature that you fly through so freely, and which you love so dearly, an ontology of airiness, while the greenie lefties fear it greatly."
The birds did not understand Snowball's long words, but they accepted his explanation, and all the humbler animals set to work to learn the new maxim by heart. Gas good, coal not so good, was inscribed on the end wall of the barn, above the Seven Commandments and in bigger letters. When they had once got it by heart, the Caterists developed a great liking for this maxim, and often as they lay in their research centre counting their taxpayer-funded government subsidy, they would all start bleating "Gas good, coal not so good! Gas good, coal not so good!" and keep it up for hours on end, never growing tired of it.
And anyone else who wants to re-read Animal Farm can find it on Project Gutenberg here ... but the pond must now trudge on ...
Sublime really.
"Whichever way you look at it, natural gas is preferable to coal."
Was it only yesterday that the poor old bromancer was still chanting the line "coal is good", unable to catch up with the transformations made at The Australian's Sheep Farm?
The pond usually avoids references to Orwellian and 1984 and such like, if only because the reptiles love them so, and also because they turn up in cartoons ...
Likewise the pond isn't keen on the word "sheeple", which was allegedly coined by a ten year old, not that the pond believes a word that it reads on the full to overflowing intertubes ... but sometimes, when confronted by a ten year old, adjustments must be made ...
Okay, okay the pond is having trouble getting back to the Caterists, but settle, settle, get around behind, we must deal with ten year olds as we find them, and the next gobbet from a bleating ten year old has finally landed, and it's full of more gaseous Caterist emissions ...
Around this point, for gluttons for punishment, it's worth trotting off to the research centre for sheeple here to read the wisdom of the Caterists a little while ago ...
The pond doesn't know which is richer or sillier in that text, though surely evoking people falling off roofs as an indicator of the dangers of solar energy is richly stupid even by Caterist Ridleian standards.
As for nuclear environmentalism? How soon it faded, how soon it was replaced by gaseous Caterist emissions ... but it's sudden fall from grace does give the pond a chance to get to the next gobbet smiling ...
What to say? A little scepticism might not go astray, given that the Caterist runs a government funded research centre, is a Liberal stooge and a lizard Oz sheeple, but he does allow the pond to sneak in a couple of cartoons ... because the United States has now reached a kind of peak madness, spurred on by the lizard Oz's kissing cousins ...
And so on to a final encounter with the lizard Oz sheeple, chanting away in Orwellian delight ...
It was a stark choice. Should the pond free Josh's thoughts from the paywall, and let them roam wild and free so that taxpayers who had paid the loon's salary had access to them without putting a guinea in the chairman's pocket?
Or would it be better to let them stay trapped and invisible to almost the entirety of the 23 million in the country? This was perhaps a flawed strategy, because the pond realised that the ABC would take Josh's words and spread them around, acting as it usually does, as a super spreader of lizard Oz stories... but given the starkest and most brutal of choices, it might still be worth the risk.
Poor Josh eally doesn't have much of a clue, and so instead of relying on the original text, which would be flawed, full of Joshims and so badly in need of interpretation, shouldn't the pond turn instead to the high priest of Joshism, the lizard Oz editorialist? Then we'd get the original Oracle, with Delphic reptile spin (oh did they really spurn Henry and ruin the pond's Friday treat? Maybe he'll turn up later in the day).
In the end, the pond decided to let Josh stay hidden, let the ABC do what it will, and came down on the side of the high priests, because anybody who thinks slashing red tape - that ancient Liberal party Joshist cry - is going to be the thing that fixes what ails us is beyond the valley of the stupid, and really does need a high priest in the temple to make the best of the message ... so on with the job, lizard Oz editorialist sheeple, explain the wisdom of Josh and SloMo, and please, be quick about it, because the weekend beckons ...
Ah indeed, indeed, which is why the pond can't crank-start its day without an infallible Pope contemplating the usefulness of regulation and banks ...
Well it won't be too long before we're back there again, if the reptiles and Josh have anything to do with it ... and so to another feast of Delphic world salad ...
