In which the pond must travel back in time with our Henry, endure the present with "Ned" and forget feminism with the Oreo ...

Of late, the pond has noticed that the lizards of Oz have increasingly become a colonial outpost for the WSJ and its loons, but sadly the pond can only run so many cartoons to deal with the situation …
Phew, it's a great relief to get that out of the way quickly, and with a minimum of words, but what of the domestic situation?
Well Killer Creighton is always out and about, but the Killer's incessant desire for money over lives can become tiresome …
Actually, the pond enthusiastically endorses the Killer's right to value his life and scribbling at tuppence, and is it wrong for the pond to suggest that now is the right time for him to cash in his chips?
But there was something about all those references to World War II that a decent columnist could make something of, and it was our hole in the bucket man, our Henry, who did the right thing, and abandoned all his Greek and Roman and philosophical references this day to do a panegyric to Ming the Merciless …
You see, Killer Creighton? What a right and proper reptile response, to forget these troubled times and drift back on a wave of nostalgia to the days of the picket fence … (never mind that the pond grew up with a cement brick fence around a cement brick house in good old Tamworth) ...
Migrants? Say what? How did they get into the story? Oh well, perhaps they were decent migrants, ones that forgot about being pesky, difficult furriners, and quickly learned to speak dinkum...
Yes, yes, not a Greek or Roman metaphor in sight, but the pond was wary, because in short, when our Henry says "in short", it's a sure sign he will continue to be prolix ...
Any wiser advice? Why actually, there could be, because nattering "Ned" was out and about this day, and "Ned" is always full of advice, at least when he can stop with the hand-wringing, the yowling at the sky and the scattering of ashes …
But first the pond must at least correct Henry's failure to fix the hole in the bucket with a classical reference, a job that must be done by the immortal Rowe this day …
More Rowe here, and so to "Ned's" natter ...
Oh dear, forget Ming the Merciless, that face looked grim and statesmanlike and solemn and dismal, and so just right for "Ned's" unrelenting tale of woe ...
But what of our Henry? What of Ming the Merciless? What of inspirational talk, and even - shudder - migrants?
Well the reptiles knew "Ned" was a downer, and inserted some videos, with an instruction "Watch the Video" (or be bored shitless by "Ned"), but the pond is merciless and uses screen caps to render such tricks useless … and so all we have is a graphic of Josh and the blowout ...
Oh the job of a reptile hagiographer in these nightmare times is a nightmare problem … and the pond became troubled, because its original mission had been to present the best of loonery and these days, the best loons were more likely to turn up on other sites, such as Crikey …
That's better, that's more like it, some classic grade A loonery, but sadly the pond must turn back to "Ned".
And yet again the reptiles clearly suspected that "Ned" was failing the task, because they inserted another "Watch the Video" which the pond skilfully disabled … because if you take your "Ned", you must take him straight, or the pond will start quoting some more from "The March of Patriots" and the triumphs of white Anglo-celtic Christian western civilisation, or at least little Johnny and Lord Downer, and then we could see ancient "Ned" in all his original loonery, but would miss his handwringing right at this important masked moment … (have the reptiles thought of using the phrase "would you like to know more?")
Just a thought, but as you can't "Watch the Video", why then you must "Read 'Ned's natter'":
Perhaps the pond has been too hard, perhaps the pond could allow at least a cartoon, one that Killer Creighton would love …
And what about another piece of loonery from Crikey?
It cheered the pond up no end knowing that Bob and the Betoota Advocate were as one, and the pond could down the last gobbet of "Ned" just like finishing off a light snack of woe and tears … the mighty inspirational Ming the Merciless long forgotten ...
And so to the one genuine and compleat reptile loon of the day, and the pond knew this, because the recovering, reformed feminist, known to all as the beloved, tasty Oreo, was in fine form … and the pond also knew this because the reptiles had given her the authentic stamp of approval by the cult master himself ...
The pond knew it had no hope trying to match the cult master, but why not at least give it a shot?
And so to the reformed, recovering feminist musings, which are of course designed to downplay injustices of the past, because while some might think this is a thing …
… the Oreo is simply incapable of chewing gum and patting the tummy at the same time, and finds it impossible to think about past racism and historical justices while brooding about the present injustices being done to slavers and white supremacists and Confederate flag lovers and all the rest of the brood ...
Indeed, it's shocking, outrageous stuff, the sort a recovering, reformed feminist shouldn't have to deal with … there are other, more suitable responses to hand ...
Yes, when you want a defence of ancient slavers, and Colston, remember to turn to a recovering, reformed feminist celebrating Xian faith ...
Now it would be absurd to hold all white Christians in Australia responsible for the slavery which has been noted in Australia.
It would be absurd to hold the Oreo responsible for leaving Australia off that list.
It would however be possible to note that the reformed, recovering feminist makes no mention of the presence of slavery in the lucky country, yet a simple use of the google machine can find any number of references …
How much easier it is for recovering, reformed feminists to berate Islamics and moan about Xians, than wonder how that brothel owner came to afford such a fancy car, always on display in Enmore road, and no doubt paid for by blow jobs …
Oh there are plenty of references on the google machine, as here, and here, and here, and the pond could have gone on endlessly, as might a recovering reformed feminist, but instead, the pond decided to go with the Oreo flow, or, if you will, the Trumpian tone ...
As for racism in this country, it seems that a certain cheese manufacturer has only just realised there might be an issue ...
Sheesh, has our Henry's dream finally come true? Has Coon cheese finally caught up with Tamworth in the 1950s? Oh how we laughed in the playground at our clever ability to make a wickedly funny pun.
Well the pond will leave others to ponder that mystery. The pond must face its own dire mystery.
How was it that the Oreo ever thought of herself as a feminist?
Yes, once she used to rage against live white men, and now she rages at Islamics, and cries for Xians, yet when it comes to slavery in her own backyard brothel, the Oreo has something of a blind spot …
What a pity she couldn't manage the simple task of chewing on ancient gummy statues, while imagining that everything is sweet in her own Western Xian pussy-groping backyard?
Not to worry, it's the end of the week, and the pond has a couple of cartoons left over, so here they are …
