The pond has been struggling of late to take an interest in the local reptiles.
Why was the United States gifted with the best comedians? Probably with a larger population, the odds are that more people with genuine comedic ability would be inclined to emerge.
The Bolter, for example, is a humourless sod, as are most of his Sky News companions, and rarely do they achieve this sort of comedy styling ...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson was accused of projection following his monologue Thursday in which he attacked President Joe Biden’s administration and warned “weak men in positions of power” are destroying society.
“First, you always imagine in your mind’s eye that it’s evil men who destroy society — wild-eyed spit-flecked dictators pounding the podium, to demand the annihilation of their enemies,” the self-confessed liar began.
“That’s the Hollywood version of it. But in real life, people like that rarely get very far. They’re too obvious,” Carlson continued. “It’s not the cartoon demons you’ve got to worry about. It’s weak men in positions of power. They’re the most dangerous. Men with no principles but the desire for self-preservation. Hollow men who live in terror of being revealed for who they really are, men who will do anything to save themselves. That’s who you should be afraid of. And you can see that in our current moment. The weakest are the most destructive.”
Carlson attacked several Democrats as “sad, insecure, broken men filled with envy and bitterness from their lonely childhoods.”
"They hate you because they hate themselves,” he continued. “It’s not their masculinity. It’s their lack of it.”
Only a truly manly man could come up with that routine ...
It's true that the local reptiles' obsessive super campaign has lately had something of a comedic result, and there were some attempts at comedy stylings in this weekend's lizard Oz ...
And there was this outing by the oscillating fan ...
... but the pond can't be bothered going there, over and over again, and the only news worth noting about the oscillating fan came from the venerable Meade, as it often does, in The Australian finds super ‘victims’ among Sydney’s well-heeled – or is it satire? ...
Van Onselen returns to academia
After four years of daily news reporting Peter van Onselen has quit as Channel Ten political reporter to return to academia.
He leaves with a bullying claim against him and Ten, lodged by former Canberra colleague Tegan George, unresolved.
George alleges Van Onselen undermined and humiliated her, including by backgrounding other journalists against her. She also claims Ten failed to stop Van Onselen from “tormenting” her in social media posts.
Network 10 and Van Onselen have previously denied the claims.
Unfortunately that means there's more time for the slack-jawed yokel to scribble for the reptiles ...
Is there any upside to the suffering this day?
Well it seems that nattering "Ned" has taken a powder, or at least hols, so the pond is spared his interminable monologue, which is never funny, and at best sometimes unconsciously, unintentionally hilarious, at least for those who can remember the reptile attempt to promote the pompous poseur by having him read his own words, as much fun as desiccated coconut before you add the water...
So these days the pond's efforts largely consist of a string of apologies, for those not covered - farewell Dame Groan and your incessant Groaning - and those covered.
Oh fucketty fuck, not the dog botherer again ...
For those wondering about that link - not the one with the startling news that Chalmers is Treasurer, but the later one - relax, it just led to another reptile ratbag who began thusly ...
The pond realises it might be accused of favouritism, because doggy boy is also blathering on about super - the whole murmuration of reptiles is doing it - but what choice did the pond have? Look at the meagre offerings ...
Not another serve of the Price is Right, and as for the Bjorn-again one, the pond has completely lost interest since he devised his "sssh, whatever you do, don't mention climate science", and the irony of his preaching of the virtues of vaccines to the anti-vax brigade celebrated by the reptiles is probably completely lost on him ... so it had to be doggy boy, even if the pond was guaranteed not to have a super time ...
It must be awkward for the dog botherer to have to celebrate Keating to do down Chalmers, but you have to hand it to doggy boy ... though the pond does prefer the spin that Kudelka
put on it this day ...
But on with the dog botherer, as a little intergenerational bitterness and envy pops into the brain of the bald pate ... with doggy boy, it seems, even going to the trouble to dig out Jimbo's thesis ...
That reference to Gen X probably revealed more than it should, in the dog botherer's frequent desire to give raw meat to Freudians ... and at this point the pond must take a comedy break, because the venerable Meade was in top form ...
The pond really should pay more attention to The Shovel
because they sometimes do some super work ...
In the end, it seems the only way through the reptiles' super morass is to crack super jokes ...
As an operative who helped fuck Malware's career, no doubt the dog botherer knows whereof he scribbles, but the pond was still on a comedy jag, because so were others ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, even Nine having fun at the reptiles' super expense?
Sadly the dog botherer was completely unaware that he was just part of a machine designed to bring comedy back to life in the antipodes, and stick it to the Yanks ...
What else? Well there was this exceptional whine by Gemma, which was as good as any The Shovel or Vella might offer ...
Oh yes, the fair go offered by Chairman Rupert ... the pond is familiar with that one ... but is that gigantic chip on Emma's shoulder a match for the wondrous ability of Kellyanne Conway to continue to hog the limelight? As in Kellyanne Conway Brazenly Gaslights Fox News Viewers With Bizarre 'Challenge'
...
The former Trump White House counselor joined Sean Hannity for a segment about the “lying corrupt media mob,” as an on-screen graphic called it, ostensibly referring to all mainstream media that isn’t Fox News.“I want to challenge people watching tonight who don’t wear red hats, don’t consider themselves MAGA, don’t consider themselves very strong political people,” Conway told viewers of the right-wing network, which is currently fighting a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit for amplifying lies about the 2020 presidential election.
“I want you to ask yourself how many times you’ve been lied to, not just by this government, but how many times you were lied to by the people whose job it is to tell you the truth in the media,” she continued. “All in the service of ‘getting’ the president. Trump derangement syndrome is real.”
It seems a feud for the ages might be developing ...
How can a whining Gemma compete and be heard above the Faux Noise?
Dear sweet long absent lord, it's just the dog botherer lite, albeit with a bigger chip on shoulder, and a seething resentment that's pitiful to behold ...
The savage backlash we're seeing? All the pond can see is reptiles coked to the gills, eyeless and endlessly carrying on in Gaza ...
Moving right along to the bonus, it falls to the bromancer this day to perform the task usually reserved for 'Ned's' natter... a lengthy boring exegesis that sends people scurrying back to bed for an extra hour's weekend nap, and what a tremendous substitute he makes ...
Because the bromancer does the job so well - the pond can already feel the ennui and the swelling sense of tedium - the pond isn't going to interrupt ...
That's better, that sets the right tone for the bromancer's rant ... a little isolationism always helps when confronted by people confident in their stupidity ...
The answer to this is agonisingly simple. A single sub will do the trick ... there'll be lots of training, in time for the arrival of the first sub, long after the pond has departed this world and even the bromancer might have ceased scribbling, though the man who led a delegation to kowtow and to shake the hand of Suharto is an inspiration to us all ... (what grand times they were for 'Ned')...
Ah, the credibility gap, but a single sub will do the trick ... yes, Virginia, there is a bromancer Xmas ... and all he needs in a stocking is a single sub, what with the training and some kind of capability, yadda yadda ...
By this point, many will have abandoned the armchair Reichsleiter, always wanting a world war by Xmas ... but in the best 'Ned' tradition there are still gobbets of anxiety to go ...
Yes, they'd better produce, or else the bromancer will embark on another rant and stomp his foot and type loudly, and send thousands scurrying back to bed ... but take heart, this is the penultimate gobbet and soon, thanks to the tireless bromancer, Australia will be as safe as a bug in a rug ...
Say what? The perfidious French? The pond supposes it's a sound strategy, and once we place an order, we can always cancel at the last minute and arrange for a big payout, and then everyone's happy ... and so to the final, thankfully short gobbet ...
No doubt the bromancer's constant shrieking in a panicked cry of fear will get the government on the move - sound the alarums, to the battle stations reptiles - but at least it's a change from the super time other reptiles have been having, and no doubt the bromancer will be the first to suggest that the government might need a super-charged saving or three, and contributions by the filthy rich, to help sustain his desire for lots of kit so he can bung on a third world war by Xmas... why he might even fling a glass of '55 Grange against an artwork to help out the cause.
And with these super times in mind, why not end with an immortal Rowe?
How could anyone not feel safe with the mutton Dutton, the fat cats and the bromancer? It's always in the detail, bringing together super and super defence in a super pose worthy of a Coppola ...
