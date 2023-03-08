In which the pond tipples with the Riddster, has a quick quaff of bromancer, and then settles down for a visit to ancient times and a slumber with "Ned" ...

Another day without a mention of Robodebt featuring in the lizard Oz. If it had been a movie, it could only have been called "The Vanishing", though the pond would accept "The Great Vanishing", or if you wanted a different picture, it could have been the NSW transport system ...
Instead this was at the top of the digital edition ...
Oh dear, having successfully campaigned for the return of the comrade Dan government - could Dan possibly have succeeded without the help of the reptiles? - the lizard Oz has returned to its comrade Dan fixation, and he was all over the front page of the killer edition ...
Why it's a four comrade Dan flush, and if the pond only had that hand in a poker game, what a killing it would make ...
Meanwhile, in the comments section below the fold, what a rum lot hovered into view ...
Oh dear, the bouffant one celebrating the mutton Dutton, and simplistic Simon out and about, and what's this, the Riddster is still a reptile thing?
Sad really, when all you've got left is the IPA and blather about conspiracies, and at this point the reptiles inserted a shot of a blooming reef, because you know, climate science, what's that, in the land of the lizard Oz, the IPA and the Riddster ...
And then it was on with more of it, and suddenly it turns out that the Riddster is an expert on disease, vaccinations, and eek, shades of Killer Creighton, masks, and that's what happens when all you've got left in your life is the IPA ...
So the cat is out of the uncle Elon bag?
Uncle has been in spectacular form of late ...
Sorry, it's more interesting than keeping the company of an anti-vax, anti-mask IPA loon who thinks he knows all about pandemics ... but luckily the last gobbet is short ... sure, he could blather on about any number of other areas where he has tremendous expertise, but suddenly he discovers there's a need for vaccines against polio and rubella, despite having just scribbled "there now seems little doubt that vaccines are ineffective at preventing the spread of disease" ...
Sad really, when you fall off the perch, and all you've got left is the IPA, and the earth is looking flatter and flatter to you ...
Meanwhile, experienced reptile watches will have noted that flatulence has returned to the lizard Oz, with pompous, portentous "Ned" and a lesser member of the Kelly gang at the top of the digital edition early in the morning.
Before going there, the pond thought it might quaff a quick bromancer ...
It always bemuses the pond that a fundamentalist tyke should so love fundamentalist Hinduism and so easily overlook any blemishes on the beloved, such as Modi fucking over democracy in his own country and doing an elaborate dance with Vlad the impaler ... was it only five days ago that the Beeb reported India G20: Bitter divisions over Ukraine war mar talks:
India has resisted pressure and continued with its strategy of not directly criticising Russia, which is India's largest supplier of arms. It has regularly abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning the war in Ukraine, including a vote held at the UN General Assembly last week.
It has also defended its decision to increase its oil imports from Russia, saying it has to look after the needs of its population.
Never mind, fundamentalist birds of a feather must flock together and so Albo is given a free kick by the bromancer for going there ...
Ah yes, the importance of buying and burning coal for decades to come, how could the pond have forgotten ... so long as they keep burning dinkum clean, pure, innocent, virginal Oz coal, there'll always be a home for Hindu fundamentalism in the heart of the fundamentalist bromancer ...
And so to that returning bout of flatulence, at which point many can discreetly retire to the powder room or the john or wherever else misery can be relieved ...
The pond realises misery loves company, but there has to be a limit ...
"False dawn"? Or reptile folly and belly flop? The triumph of hysteria over news and intelligent debate?
Suddenly a comrade Dan obsession seems more interesting, but then starting from here, "Ned" couldn't go there ...
So many things to read, so little time, though the pond did take an interest in the AFR
(possible paywall) and the punchline ...
...Revelations include Fox Corp executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch complaining to Fox News chief Suzanne Scott about two reporters expressing scepticism at a post-election Trump rally (“the narrative should be this is a huge celebration of the president”), and Scott herself promising to call a producer to fix coverage Murdoch viewed as “smug and obnoxious”.
While there are subtler (and no less effective) ways for media proprietors to exert editorial influence, this attention to editorial detail is how one-eyed Murdoch haters have always claimed the sausage is made. Others with plenty of exposure to the inner workings of the media, though, might have been surprised.
When experienced media silk Sue Chrysanthou successfully had Crikey owner Eric Beecher and CEO Will Hayward added to a defamation suit Murdoch has brought against the online publisher earlier this year, she cited her own side’s reading of subpoenaed documents which revealed the two as “active publishers” who had “planned and pursued” a campaign against Murdoch.
“It is, one would think, having regard to the history of defamation cases, frankly outside of a plaintiff’s comprehension that such editorial interference would have taken place,” she told the court.
“I plainly say it did not enter our minds that the suits, the businessmen, the non-journalists, would have been part of that editorial decision-making.”
The plaintiffs in both cases are yet to have their submissions challenged. Still, even if their respective narratives don’t stick, surely Chrysanthou will never be so naive again.
Sorry, sorry, where was the pond?
That's right, being bored bat crazy, bat shitless if you will, by the meandering mendacity of "Ned" ...
He really is a pompous, portentous, tedious bore, and the pond wonders how long the reptiles, or the pond, can keep him in the line-up...
But here the pond is, and the pond must finish the job, even if it means meandering back yet again to lost eras in order to please the old goat (which doesn't stand for GOAT, but simply for a butt billy goat butt goat)...
Actually it's the curse of the reptiles that haunts the current government, because the reptiles won't rest until they see the elevation of the mutton Dutton and such stellar rocket scientists as the beefy boofhead with an office in Goulburn ...
Will they change course, will they deviate, will they notice anything else going on in the world?
Of course not, and how silly and futile for Wilcox to try ... why that dreadful woman, who should have been stuffed in a chaff bag and tossed out to sea - ah, the parrot, the radio equivalent of "Ned" - is as far as "Ned" will go in his natter celebrating IWD, and the reptiles have a snap to show the sort of wretched company she kept ...
For anyone wondering, the forty fifth ALP national conference took place 30th July-1st August 2009, and that's the sort of ancient history you have to endure when keeping company with doddery old "Ned".
Some might wonder what that has to do with anything, but if you're a doddery old fart, all you have is the memories ... and as for insights, the pond has a reef to sell you, though would probably be a lot better for the mood if it were a reefer ...
And there you have it, and what an astonishing insight. It seems that Hawke and Keating have moved on, and no longer run the show, and yet there the pond was, thinking that in a few more years it might be able to party like it's 1999 ...
Some might even think that they continue to live rent free in "Ned's" meandering mind.
What's remarkable is that this tedious old bore can type without a hint of irony "audacity, authority and risk",
as if a bit of cos wordplay will suffice, while the mutton Dutton is what's on offer as an alternative
... you know, plodding Queensland plod as bold warrior ...
But the pond has been there and done that, and the final word this day must go to the infallible Pope ...
I have great fears of RSI at herpetology headquarters due to the desperate turd polishing going on there.ReplyDelete
The robodebt royal commission should produce an avenue for those people affected by this unlawful program to take action against the DHS and DSS employees and the minister who oversaw this illegal process who are now trying to absolve themselves from responsibilities for the operation of this policy.ReplyDelete
They should face the courts for knowingly pursuing individuals with debts and that were not owed under the laws of social security act. Miss Musolino tried to deflect the question in the senate hearings by taking on notice a question from senator Kitching on what legal basis and also what part of the act they used to to justify the production of a debt. And the then secretary Leon of DHS said she would not comment because of the court cases in progress knowing full well that any evidence given is protected by parliamentary privilege and could not be used in court. I have searched but have not found the reply to senator Kitching question on notice. Those individuals effected by this corruption of the public service should be allowed to pursue those who knowingly ignored the law should be charged with misfeasance of operating an unlawful program.
Everyday is MMD (media manipulation day), but today seems especially so, judging by the efforts of the lizards in a smear pile-on against Dastardly Dan of Massachusetts. This may be a few days old, but worth a look - ACMA leading the charge for integrity in journalism.ReplyDelete
https://www.abcfriendsvic.org.au/acma_stands_by_its_dodgy_decision
So apparently the ABC is guilty of broadcasting the result of an investigation that strongly suggests that Fox News is spreading lies. It is not surprising that the ABC thought they were lies, because by the time they broadcast, many states had certified their election results as valid, and further, some of the many (sixty and counting) legal challenges had already failed (ultimately they all failed). It would seem that the ABC was more than justified in questioning the integrity of Fox News; by comparison it appears that more often than not News Corp (biological relation of Fox News) publishes or broadcasts news and opinions that barely have a sniff of evidence or may even be pure fiction; yet ACMA seems unperturbed by this. My question of the day is: what is necessary to justify broadcasting or publication if widely publicly available and credible material (from others, not self-manufactured) is not sufficient, let alone that it turns out to be true? Afterall, if it is widely publicly available, someone must consider it to be in the public interest too. It appears we can thank Malware for his efforts in managing Australian media standards, with his appointments of Milne and Chapman. And here I was thinking that he as the least distasteful of recent PMs. AG.