Thursday, March 09, 2023

In which the pond is made dizzy by the lizard Oz's US kissing cousins, but eventually settles down to a racist meal with Barners, not offset by the lizard Oz editorialist ...

 


Today's the day the pond abandons all pretence that it has an interest in the pathetic local reptiles, locked away in a cellar and pretending all the interesting stories don't exist.

There's simply too much fun to be had elsewhere ... because there's nothing like a civil war to get the pond going, especially Jaw-Dropping Filings Reveal Civil War Inside Fox News.

There's too many more stories and links to note here, but a little searching will reveal rich rewards. The pond made out like a bandit watching MSNBC, and the pond's jaw did drop, but there was comedy too ...





Tuckyo was in great form and so were the comedians, doing a Chris Rock mike drop over the edited footage saga ...






The pond especially liked the cheeky ones that broke Godwin's Law, because in an emergency always break the glass ... JFK! NAZIS!: Tucker Carlson Mercilessly Mocked With Other Historical Rewrites





Perhaps the biggest and the best Tuckyo news came with this ...







It was everywhere, and this was the summary ...





There were more stories than the pond could shake a Tamworth stick at ...






And then there were the serious stories, as at WaPo, though you needed to break the paywall to have at 'em ...







Well an existential crisis isn't quite the same as a civil war, but it'll do, reptiles, it'll do ... and then there were the memos celebrated at Mediaite ... some of which were just weird ...






Of course but the Chairman wasn't just sounding desperate and pathetic there, he was wrong on another crucial matter ...







Forget the privately disgusted Hannity and all the other disgusting types at a channel which knows nothing of foxes or news, but does know how to be genuinely disgusting and profoundly hypocritical, peddling angertainment for profit.

The pond doesn't know much about gridiron, as it calls American football to irritate American friends, but it knows the Packers were as fucked as Fox, and it was the sensitively named Chiefs that did down the unfairly maligned Philly Eagles ...

How was the pond expected to pay the slightest attention to this late yesterday outing by the Killer?





There was no need to read any further, the splash said it all, it was just another Killer "we'll all be rooned" outing ... and as for the top of the digital page this day ...







Of course they'd have the mutton Dutton at the top of the final pitch, of course they'd have a minor Milner, of course they'd still be bleating about comrade Dan, of course they'd be on about franking, what with the super pitch a little superfluous of late ...

Then there was the triptych of terror, featuring petulant Peta as its centrepiece ...






What a relief, just regurgitating Gary Banks, and the pond realises that might trigger some correspondents, but the fun simply wouldn't match up to the pain ... while down below in the comments section ...






Yet more comrade Dan, and the pond's only regret is that it didn't have this immortal Rowe to hand for both the bromancer yesterday and corporeal Glenda today ...






Oh the cracks in that pitch turned nicely and as always it was in the details ...






Though the pond realised it was dizzy in the hand from all the excitement, it realised it had to run something, so why not a racist outburst by Barners, the Dilbert from up Tamworth way ...






The pond had to fault Barners for not opening with the obvious ploy. Sure there was resentment, there was bile, there was bigotry in that opener, but couldn't he have found the space for a "white lives matter" line? 

Perhaps a note about white people being cancelled? Surely as the Dilbert of the north west he could have managed "It's OK to be white".

The pond paused to shed a tear for Ken Wyatt who turned up awhile ago in a reptile EXCLUSIVE ...








Ken, Ken, it ain't the guvmint, it's your old mob that's doing their best to fuck it ...the reptiles and the likes of bigots of the Barners kind, doing for the voice what they've been doing for democracy in the USA...







It's a pretty good racist outing, but the pond's sensa huma suddenly dissolved when Wilcox came out with this ...







That put the pond to shame, and shined the right sort of spotlight on Barner's bigotry ...





Well, he got one thing right. He did not think, he doesn't think, and he will not think into the future, that's a cast iron promise, but he will do his best to stir up bigotry, fear and loathing, just to show that Pauline has nothing on Barners when it comes to racist bullshit ...

And so to the bonus, and the lizard Oz editorialist modestly held this out of the spotlight early in the morning ...






The pond has been here before and the pond was pleased to find an infallible Pope sheltering in The Problem with Carbon Credits and Offsets Explained ...






Meanwhile, there was just the matter of fitting concrete boots to the lizard Oz editorialist, as he (could it have been a she? Surely not, or else the patriarchy is in serious trouble) marched along with big oil and coal ...





Once again the Greens? 

Once again the reptiles! If anyone can remember any time that the reptiles have offered anything other than climate science denialism, Lloydie of the Amazon, the Riddster of the IPA and the Bjorn-again one, please let the pond know ...

And dammit, the moment that the bromancer turns up again, the pond will likely recycle this infallible Pope, because it'll send him into an AUKUS submariner frenzy ...






Why it's a Robodebt joke as a bonus, but there reptiles have never gone there. Never have, and never will, and that's a cast iron promise ...



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)