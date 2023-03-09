In which the pond is made dizzy by the lizard Oz's US kissing cousins, but eventually settles down to a racist meal with Barners, not offset by the lizard Oz editorialist ...

Today's the day the pond abandons all pretence that it has an interest in the pathetic local reptiles, locked away in a cellar and pretending all the interesting stories don't exist.
There's simply too much fun to be had elsewhere ... because there's nothing like a civil war to get the pond going, especially Jaw-Dropping Filings Reveal Civil War Inside Fox News.
There's too many more stories and links to note here, but a little searching will reveal rich rewards. The pond made out like a bandit watching MSNBC, and the pond's jaw did drop, but there was comedy too ...
Tuckyo was in great form and so were the comedians, doing a Chris Rock mike drop over the edited footage saga ...
The pond especially liked the cheeky ones that broke Godwin's Law, because in an emergency always break the glass ... JFK! NAZIS!: Tucker Carlson Mercilessly Mocked With Other Historical Rewrites
Then there was the triptych of terror, featuring petulant Peta as its centrepiece ...
What a relief, just regurgitating Gary Banks, and the pond realises that might trigger some correspondents, but the fun simply wouldn't match up to the pain ... while down below in the comments section ...
Yet more comrade Dan, and the pond's only regret is that it didn't have this immortal Rowe to hand for both the bromancer yesterday and corporeal Glenda today ...
Oh the cracks in that pitch turned nicely and as always it was in the details ...
Though the pond realised it was dizzy in the hand from all the excitement, it realised it had to run something, so why not a racist outburst by Barners, the Dilbert from up Tamworth way ...
Well, he got one thing right. He did not think, he doesn't think, and he will not think into the future, that's a cast iron promise, but he will do his best to stir up bigotry, fear and loathing, just to show that Pauline has nothing on Barners when it comes to racist bullshit ...
And so to the bonus, and the lizard Oz editorialist modestly held this out of the spotlight early in the morning ...
The pond has been here before and the pond was pleased to find an infallible Pope sheltering in The Problem with Carbon Credits and Offsets Explained ...
Meanwhile, there was just the matter of fitting concrete boots to the lizard Oz editorialist, as he (could it have been a she? Surely not, or else the patriarchy is in serious trouble) marched along with big oil and coal ...
Once again the Greens?
Once again the reptiles! If anyone can remember any time that the reptiles have offered anything other than climate science denialism, Lloydie of the Amazon, the Riddster of the IPA and the Bjorn-again one, please let the pond know ...
And dammit, the moment that the bromancer turns up again, the pond will likely recycle this infallible Pope, because it'll send him into an AUKUS submariner frenzy ...
Why it's a Robodebt joke as a bonus, but there reptiles have never gone there. Never have, and never will, and that's a cast iron promise ...
