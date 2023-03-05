In which the pond has to turn to a cartoon-led recovery to get through Polonius's prattle, our Henry kicking the bucket again, and a listicle of Groaning ...

Fuck Stalin.
On the 5th March 1953, he died at his Kuntsevo dacha (the pond will leave others to do the math dating the anniversary and contemplate that Freudian pun), and his passing was remembered in Stalin’s Been Dead for 70 Years. (Here’s Hoping He Stays That Way.)
The pond has always had a soft spot for the black comedy on view in The Death of Stalin - how to laugh at a sociopath while he slaughters and tortures and then leaves the planet - but you can never get rid of the Stalins, and the spirit is strong in Russia these days ...
But why start with inhumanity and cruelty and a sociopath? It's hard to do comedy when the killing fields are with us every day ...
But truth to tell, the pond has been bored into a state of batshit crazy by the reptiles of late, and their constant yammering on about an ever-diminishing number of topics, and so about all that's left is a cartoon recovery progamme.
If the pond has to read Polonius prattle on again about the ABC, likely the pond will let out an hysterical shriek, a cry of pain... or resort to cartoons to get through the outing ...
He really is a tragic obsessive-compulsive loon of the first water, and yet there's much fun happening elsewhere and celebrated in the 'toons...
The pond will admit that yesterday it overdid its appreciation of US comedy stylings yet they continued apace, with this at the bottom of Charlie Sykes berating the in-the-roomism of Paul Ryan ...a sampling of Tucky's comedy stylings ...
Too rich, and only a manly man could deliver that with the authority required ...
That noted, the pond deeply regrets suggesting that Fox had wavered from the mango Mussolini when there was Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic.
Not to mention more war, with Steve Bannon Vows to Go Nuclear on Fox News in His CPAC Speech.
But all this involves endless straying from the Polonial path. Perhaps best to just keep to a few 'toons ...
The pond must be careful not to overdo the 'toon led recovery ... just a couple of cartoons between gobbets should help the medicine go down, much like a couple of cupfuls of sugar, while Polonius can carry on ranting, though when he mentions the lack of conservatives in the ABC for the zillionth time the pond might well scream ...
No, no, rather than let out a scream, the pond will let out another couple of cartoons ...
That's better, and it provides a balance, because of late the reptiles have taken to inserting large snaps of people designed to evoke fear, terror, revulsion, horror, in the reptile readership, and so it came to pass, interrupting Polonius in mid-prattle ...
He really does live on another planet. Sky News, the paid kind, has always had abysmal ratings, and these days they try to poison rural minds by giving it away for free ... not that the pond is going to give details of the service, but will note that that it has as a result seen in the full horror while on a break ... enough to make the pond switch to a couple of 'toons ...
And so the pond arrives safe and sound at a last short gobbet ...
Oh if only he'd been appointed MD, or at least given his own show, and yet the bloody cardigan wearers never did it, refused to recognise his talent and skills. Some might have thought of him as a dull, tedious, boring old fart, pedantic and frequently in error, unaware of the suffering that produced. To think of the loss to humanity, and the reduction of a sentient human being into gibbering dotage that the ABC has caused with their unimaginable cruelty and profound indifference....
Here, have a balanced cartoon to celebrate balance Sky News and Chairman Rupert style ....
And so on to what is something of a novelty. The pond was astonished to see that our Henry was out and about on the weekend, leaving his Friday patch to deliver a Ginsbergian howl ...
And so to a recanting. The pond passed on the Groaning yesterday, but desperately needed a bonus, a bit of spakfilla, interstitials that might break up the space between some cartoons ...
When the pond saw the tremendous work done by the reptiles graphic department, the pond knew it had made an error, perhaps more a mortal than a venial sin ...
Yes, you've guessed it ... a tremendous image thoughtfully curated by the reptiles ...
And that's why the pond recanted. You don't see that extraordinary level of graphics in the reptiles every day of the week, and Dame Groan should feel blessed that her groaning was so blessed.
At this time, some pedant might note that the pond has had barely a word to say about the actual groaning, used as a cunning device to provide some bubblewrap for the precious images, but the pond has already said all there is to say, thanks to the immortal Pope ...
And so to a final 'toon bonus, and most will have heard of Dilbert and his creator during the week. Some might even have read William Saletan's The Foolishness of Scott Adams, though it's a bit like taking a sledgehammer to a nut job ...
At this stage, as the pond winds down, Sunday meditation done, there's just time for a flurry of cartoons celebrating the affair...
Just a quickie on the way through:ReplyDelete
Holely Henry: "...it is impossible not to be concerned about a speaker who, even if in verse, resurrects the notorious blood libel against Jews by claiming that Israelis, who have 'an unquenchable thirst for Palestinian blood', 'harvest the organs of martyred (Palestinians)' and 'feed (them to) their warriors'."
"Israel has admitted pathologists harvested organs from dead Palestinians, and others, without the consent of their families – a practice it said ended in the 1990s – it emerged at the weekend."
Doctor admits Israeli pathologists harvested organs without consent
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/dec/21/israeli-pathologists-harvested-organs
Are we all enlightened now ?
HH again: "To believe that freedom of expression demands giving a platform to such views is simply confused."Delete
But if nobody ever gives "a platform" to such views, how do we ever get to know what an often significant portion of 'our society' is actually thinking and believing ? Or should we just travel on in ignorance and then wonder why the hell the world is full of unheralded terrorists ?
" Sky News, the paid kind, has always had abysmal ratings, and these days they try to poison rural minds by giving it away for free" I was in the regions this week and dropped in to the local pokies for a drink before the train arrived. There, on the monitor above us, was Sky!! Brief discussion and it was agreed we would request the vexation be removed. The manager was surprisingly amenable, asked whether we wanted the sound turned down or the channel changed ( we opted for a channel change ). The other patrons didn't seem to realise Sky had gone. Mumbrella says Sky claims 160K viewers: no active viewers that day, but they probably claimed all the patrons in the venue.ReplyDelete