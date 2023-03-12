In which Polonius prattles, the lizard Oz editorialist does a little coal and gas loving, and the pond inquires with the Angelic one ...

A curious thing happened this weekend at the lizard Oz. Suddenly the reptiles realised there was soon to be an election on in NSW, and they needed to help the Dominator in the same way that they'd helped thrash Comrade Dan and send him packing, and so they arranged the most hideous Opus Dei snaps imaginable to run in the rotating zoetrope of doom at the top of the digital page ...
Oh dear ... oh dearie me ... oh dear ...
Well the pond has entered it into the reptile record and say no more, and instead please allow the pond to press on with Polonius's prattle ...
Here the pond must confess to feeling a tad awkward.
The pond knows that Polonius will want to rant on about the ABC and their refusal to give him a show or a voice, but the pond still has heaps of cartoons left over from yesterday. Oh what to do, what to do?
Sure, it's only a loose connection, what with Polonius just a humble toiler in the chairman's garden, and so only a kissing cousin with his American chums, but the thing is, the pond always liked a serve of old fashioned bread with thick black crust straight from the oven, with hand made butter, the old cream separator put to work, and blackberries picked fresh from the field before spraying made it a dodgy proposition ... so the pond must serve these cartoons while they're hot, and never mind the heart attack down the track ... especially as poor old Polonius is sounding his usual stale notes ...
Sheesh, the bloody ABC, and the seething resentment (envy? pique?) for the Australia Institute, and endless blather about the Feds, and Polonius apparently entirely unaware that the Dominator is right at this moment only a few weeks out from a big vote, and where's Polonius when he's needed?
There's the Graudian speculating on the result, and the role the crossbench might play, and there's Polonius doing a mutton Dutton ... ‘Got enough problems’: Peter Dutton conspicuously absent from Coalition’s NSW election campaign.
It's almost as if Polonius thinks the Dom might be a loser and is urging on the pond to do a mutton Dutton, and pay no heed, and instead run a few cartoons...
Yes, yes, all that, and the pond had a goodly dose of climate science denialism yesterday from the dog botherer, but what about Dom?
The bloody election's due 25th March, and he's such a caring chap ... and Tansy did a splendid job, and the photos were simply spiffing, and it was all a tremendous suck ... and so Polonius's complete indifference, and resolute lack of interest, verges on the cruel ...
Oh have some Opus Dei pity, you heartless prattler ...
Phew, is it any wonder the pond reaches for a cleansing cartoon?
Okay, there's one last chance for Polonius to make good and help out ...
Just the usual boring stuff about coal and gas! What about the problems facing the Dominator? When will Polonius pay attention?
At this point in proceedings, the pond often looks around for a bonus... and wondered what the reptiles had been taking to think this was a meaningful weekend EXCLUSIVE, featuring as it does a chortling loon better known for his Hillsong associations... and Crikey, hasn't that been a ride ...
The pond is well over all this stuff, especially as it comes from simplistic "here no conflict of interest" Simon, though talk of defence and structures and world wars did evoke memories of Kudelka having a joke about the militarists at Nine aping the reptile militarists ...
The pond is so over AUKUS and so over India and so over the bromancer and so over the oscillating fan, who really should have retired to academia completely, instead of just leaving Ten ...
Sheesh it's slim pickings and the pond decided to slip in a bit of Modi worship from the lizard Oz editorialist instead of troubling the bromancer, a fundamentalist tyke deeply in love with Hindu fundamentalism, because fundamentalists of a feather flock together ... and the pond has had more than enough of that bromancer infatuation ...
Of course, of course ... that love of Modi loving gas and coal fits well with the reptile business model ...
Now with tail on fire, back to the coal love-in ...
Yes, indeed, we must continue to respect the fucking of the planet, and actively help out as best we can, and why not, because we have coal in abundance, and must make out like bandits, and not to worry, we also have a tremendous set of security alliances with able allies ...
And so to the Angelic one, who was mentioned in dog botherer despatches yesterday, and was promised a run today for helping out ...
Ah there we go, broadbased decision-making, though surely that would only be useful if it produced a picture of overalls, so we might have the overall picture.
Meanwhile, in what alternative universe might an inquiry be held which wouldn't immediately be politicised by a slavering, slobbering pack of reptiles, talking of Kung flu and the Wuhu virus and all the rest of it, as offered up only yesterday by the dog botherer?
Best just to muddle along, in the Australian way, occasionally running stories deploring the wearing of masks in operating theatres, and urging horse pills on those feeling poorly.
It's the reptile way around the world, and so the pond can end with a few last cartoons celebrating the reptile way ...
