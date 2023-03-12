Sunday, March 12, 2023

In which Polonius prattles, the lizard Oz editorialist does a little coal and gas loving, and the pond inquires with the Angelic one ...

 

A curious thing happened this weekend at the lizard Oz. Suddenly the reptiles realised there was soon to be an election on in NSW, and they needed to help the Dominator in the same way that they'd helped thrash Comrade Dan and send him packing, and so they arranged the most hideous Opus Dei snaps imaginable to run in the rotating zoetrope of doom at the top of the digital page ...



 



Oh dear ... oh dearie me ... oh dear ...

Well the pond has entered it into the reptile record and say no more, and instead please allow the pond to press on with Polonius's prattle ...






Here the pond must confess to feeling a tad awkward. 

The pond knows that Polonius will want to rant on about the ABC and their refusal to give him a show or a voice, but the pond still has heaps of cartoons left over from yesterday. Oh what to do, what to do?








Sure, it's only a loose connection, what with Polonius just a humble toiler in the chairman's garden, and so only a kissing cousin with his American chums, but the thing is, the pond always liked a serve of old fashioned bread with thick black crust straight from the oven, with hand made butter, the old cream separator put to work, and blackberries picked fresh from the field before spraying made it a dodgy proposition ... so the pond must serve these cartoons while they're hot, and never mind the heart attack down the track ... especially as poor old Polonius is sounding his usual stale notes ...





Sheesh, the bloody ABC, and the seething resentment (envy? pique?) for the Australia Institute, and endless blather about the Feds, and Polonius apparently entirely unaware that the Dominator is right at this moment only a few weeks out from a big vote, and where's Polonius when he's needed?

There's the Graudian speculating on the result, and the role the crossbench might play, and there's Polonius doing a mutton Dutton ... ‘Got enough problems’: Peter Dutton conspicuously absent from Coalition’s NSW election campaign.

It's almost as if Polonius thinks the Dom might be a loser and is urging on the pond to do a mutton Dutton, and pay no heed, and instead run a few cartoons...







Such a foxy fox, and the pond does appreciate the break, but now it's back to business, and dealing with those wicked cardigan wearers ...






Yes, yes, all that, and the pond had a goodly dose of climate science denialism yesterday from the dog botherer, but what about Dom? 

The bloody election's due 25th March, and he's such a caring chap ... and Tansy did a splendid job, and the photos were simply spiffing, and it was all a tremendous suck ... and so Polonius's complete indifference, and resolute lack of interest, verges on the cruel ...

Oh have some Opus Dei pity, you heartless prattler ...








Phew, is it any wonder the pond reaches for a cleansing cartoon?









Okay, there's one last chance for Polonius to make good and help out ...





Just the usual boring stuff about coal and gas! What about the problems facing the Dominator? When will Polonius pay attention?

At this point in proceedings, the pond often looks around for a bonus... and wondered what the reptiles had been taking to think this was a meaningful weekend EXCLUSIVE, featuring as it does a chortling loon better known for his Hillsong associations... and Crikey, hasn't that been a ride ...





The pond is well over all this stuff, especially as it comes from simplistic "here no conflict of interest" Simon, though talk of defence and structures and world wars did evoke memories of Kudelka having a joke about the militarists at Nine aping the reptile militarists ...






The pond is so over AUKUS and so over India and so over the bromancer and so over the oscillating fan, who really should have retired to academia completely, instead of just leaving Ten ...






Sheesh it's slim pickings and the pond decided to slip in a bit of Modi worship from the lizard Oz editorialist instead of troubling the bromancer, a fundamentalist tyke deeply in love with Hindu fundamentalism, because fundamentalists of a feather flock together ... and the pond has had more than enough of that bromancer infatuation ...





Of course, of course ... that love of Modi loving gas and coal fits well with the reptile business model ...






Now with tail on fire,  back to the coal love-in ...






Yes, indeed, we must continue to respect the fucking of the planet, and actively help out as best we can, and why not, because we have coal in abundance, and must make out like bandits, and not to worry, we also have a tremendous set of security alliances with able allies ...







And so to the Angelic one, who was mentioned in dog botherer despatches yesterday, and was promised a run today for helping out ...






What a dear sweet old irrelevant thing she is... but how nice of her to take up the cause of the lizard Oz editorialist ... the pond was reminded of the old biddy in The Ladykillers ...

Is it wrong for the pond to ask just who the reptiles expect will arrange an inquiry? With particular attention to Comrade Dan? And the polling and the reptile yadda yadda and carry on ...

Comrade Dan? Not likely. Albo or any of his mob? Hardly. SloMo? Maybe in an alternative reality. The mutton Dutton? He might have the desire, but he somehow, for some obscure reason ,lacks the wherewithall.

So what's the bloody point?

It's a bit like the pond having a pleasant mango Mussolini dream ...










If only, and yet somehow in the Angelica one's delusional head, she wants an inquiry to be held, and for the politics to be kept out of it, which is a bit like urging Killer Creighton to wear a mask ...







The pond appreciates that the Angelic one is a bit more inclined to care about public health than your average Killer Creighton reptile, but just let it go ...

There are other things that are more entertaining...










What's the chance of an inquiry, except perhaps by a batch of bureaucrats with too much time on their hands? What's the chance any findings would be made public? 

Surely the right thing to do is to muddle along until the next pandemic comes along, and nobody's prepared, and the arguments about masks and vaccines and mandates and lock downs can start all over again, and so the lizard Oz's business model might be saved for a few more years, because there's always room for a judicious mix of panic, fear, loathing and conspiracy theories and bizarre remedies...

Does any of this cross the mind of the Angelic one? Of course not ... she wants to rustle up a lamp, give it a rub, and produce a non-political inquiry ...






Ah there we go, broadbased decision-making, though surely that would only be useful if it produced a picture of overalls, so we might have the overall picture.

Meanwhile, in what alternative universe might an inquiry be held which wouldn't immediately be politicised by a slavering, slobbering pack of reptiles, talking of Kung flu and the Wuhu virus and all the rest of it, as offered up only yesterday by the dog botherer?

Best just to muddle along, in the Australian way,  occasionally running stories deploring the wearing of masks in operating theatres, and urging horse pills on those feeling poorly.

It's the reptile way around the world, and so the pond can end with a few last cartoons celebrating the reptile way ...







