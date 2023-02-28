In which the pond must settle for a gung ho bromancer and a dissonant, discordant groaning ...

Tuesday is the day that the pond has come to dread, because there'll always be a deep and dire groaning emanating from the reptile well, and yet the Groaner has her enthusiasts and devotees, and a super time is had by all.
The reptiles could rustle up sweet bugger all else as a distraction, and even turning to a recent new favourite for signs of life, Petronella of the UK Terror, offered no relief ...
There was the sight of the bromancer engaging in hand to hand mortal combat with the French clock man, and it had to serve as a make-do, though some might wonder why the pond only paid attention to the bromancer's side of the fence. But that's the way it goes in reptile la la land ...
Hang on, hang on, Chairman Rupert and his minions have made it clear that they accept, ethically. morally and ideologically, the right of big powers to invade smaller neighbours ...
That clip is here
, and if the pond might borrow from the accompanying story, only three days old ...
Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson attacked the Joe Biden administration while parroting Russian propaganda on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Calling the peninsula the “Russian port of Crimea”, the host suggested the US government’s goal has changed to taking the port back from Moscow.
“The world is laughing, the adults are laughing. and in this country it's a measure of our media’s total corruption that no one ever asks anyone in the Biden administration what the United States is hoping to accomplish in Ukraine,” he said.
“Now, the original answer was, well, to push Russia back to where it was a year ago before it invaded Ukraine and that seemed like a reasonable and measurable objective. The public seemed behind that.
“Then, without fanfare or even official notice, the goal changed and became taking the Russian port of Crimea just because it would be nice to have that. Always, wanted it. Why not take it now.”
Carlson, earlier in January, had called suggestions of Ukraine retaking Crimea “truly crazy”, while calling the peninsula “Russian Crimea”.
Moscow illegally annexed the contested land in 2014 and, over the past year amid the war, Kyiv has remained adamant on taking back the peninsula on the northern coast of the Black Sea and said it was crucial for Ukraine’s victory.
The New York Times reported last month that the Joe Biden administration was paying attention to Ukraine’s demands about possibly striking Russian assets in Crimea after it initially refused to provide Kyiv weapons to target the region.
The White House insists Crimea belongs to Ukraine.
“We have said throughout the war that Crimea is Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to defend themselves and their sovereign territory in their internationally recognized borders,” Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, was quoted as saying by The Times.
Meanwhile, Carlson continued to rue that Washington’s goal has shifted to “overthrowing Putin and putting American tanks in Red Square because, sure, we could manage Russia once we overthrow the dictator”.
And so on and so forth, and there's some fun reading to be had in reading Fox News Rejects Ad From Progressive Group Highlighting Stars’ Damning Texts
...
You might think that sort of carry on would temper the bromancer's righteous indignation, what with him being kissing cousin to Tuckyo, but never stand in the way of a warrior bromancer intent on a Powerpoint listicle...
It's an awkward situation for the pond, because it has no time for the CCP or Xi in particular, and yet it has no time for the bromancer, who is, it should be noted, working for a foreign corporation and notorious foreign agitator ...
Best perhaps to just plough on, because then it gets really strange, with the bromancer valiantly defending the sort of expensive kit he routinely decried in days of yore ...
But, billy goat bromancer butt, you should register as a foreign agent, because you work for a foreign corporation which peddles all kinds of isolationist deviancy abroad ...
...Donald Trump understood this very clearly: "Russia will never be our closest ally," he said. "But if Russia ever becomes China’s ally, we’re in deep trouble." The combination of natural resources, military and economic power — and sheer population — would make the Russian-Chinese alliance the most powerful force in the world. The United States would soon be dethroned, we’d be taking orders. As Trump put it, there is no reason to make Russia our enemy and there are many reasons not to.
It was a sound case, but official Washington ignored him. Their response, shouted in unison: "Shut up Putin stooge." And then they set about trying to provoke a war with Russia. Now they have succeeded.
But the war we are fighting in Ukraine is not against Russia alone, but also against Russia’s newest ally, the People’s Republic of China. What Donald Trump predicted has happened, and in the worst way. If the war in Ukraine continues, we will lose no matter how it ends. The world order is being reshuffled as we watch, and by the time it’s over, the U.S. will no longer be at the top of the deck. That is very obvious to the rest of the world.
But what’s fascinating is how few Americans seem to understand what's happening or its consequences. But how would they know? No one in American politics or media will tell them the truth. Since the first hours after the invasion, Americans have been fed a steady diet of increasingly absurd lies about Ukraine. Google and Facebook have joined with the Biden administration to censor any factual information that contradicts the official storyline. It’s dystopian.
Please allow the pond to turn the question around. How often has the bromancer criticised Faux News, or his boss Chairman Rupert, or come to think of it, his kissing cousin, Tuckyo Rose?
The pond has read a lot of bromancer in its time - the long absent lord's punishment for atheists perhaps - and can't recollect a single time ...
Never mind, back to the war with the French clock lover, with the bromancer asking all sorts of questions, but with nary a thought for the quislings, appeasers and lickspittle lackeys in the chairman's ranks ...
The mirror? Why not just indulge in a feast of Faux Noise cable viewing?
Alongside the feud came news that subs were no longer the way to go ...
Killer drones! Immediately the bromancer dropped all talk of subs, he was on the case for killer drones ...
It all sounds very intertubes and thingy, though the pond does occasionally wonder why all those Ruski missiles have failed to quell Ukraine, even as they carry on like a bunch of V-2s from WWII days, randomly splattering on civilians yet failing to kill the spirit of plucky Ukrainians, and why the Ukrainians keep asking the west for modern tanks and modern aircraft - FFS, just give them some - but the bromancer is a way better armchair warrior than the pond could ever be, so forget all that talk about killer subs, it's on with killer drones ...
As for the navy? A few missiles should do the trick, say by 2050 or so ...
And now it's time for the pond to move on to the groaning for a super time, though in an idle moment, the pond did dream of James O'Keefe persuading the Groaner to take on Doris Day's role in Calamity Jane, and what a fine pair of musical theatre performers they'd make, and then John Oliver could do a brutal skit featuring the best of O'Keefe and the Groaner ... and at that point, the pond must have woken up a tad early to be greeted by the real horror ...
Here the pond should note that it's completely, utterly and comprehensively bored by the reptiles' and their super obsession, which this day turned to class warfare at the top of the digital and tree killer editions ...
Is this the best the reptiles have got? Do they really think that talk of class warfare will hide which side they're on?
You only have to persist with the groaning to get a clue ...
Some might wonder why the pond persists with Dame Groan and her truly bizarre talk of bizarre stuff, but what other choice does the pond have?
Look at the line up this morning as the clock struck the dawn witching hour of six, and whatever reptiles were going to make it on to this day's menu were lining up in the comments section ...
Three lizard Oz editorialists blathering, two bromancers wanking and an ancient Troy standing firm in a pear tree, completely oblivious to the rats in the chairman's ranks ...
If the pond wanted a sense of what was going down in the real world, it'd be better off with a cartoon by the infallible Pope ...
There was of course that other reptile obsession, the voice ...
No veto? There's a disappointment, how are they going to completely ruin the country?
So it was back to the Groaner, groaning away ...
Indeed, indeed, the pond has always thought about setting up a trust, or perhaps do its banking in the Cayman Islands, or perhaps best of all, have faith in the Swiss financial system, as the Swiss bank account man once did ... but it's on with the notion of making the super system voluntary, the thing most yearned for by the murmuration of murmuring reptiles, though casually tossed into the mix by the groaner as an aside in her final groaning sentence...
The best thing to be said for this super fuss is that the immortal Rowe also is having a super time ...
