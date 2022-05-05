Spoiler alert, or worse still, petulant Peta nuking the fridge aleert ...

The pond knew it had to go there, the moment it saw the lizard Oz triptych of terror early in the day ...
There was Sophie doing her thing about the ABC, and there was an echo chamber doing diligent work for the reptiles, and there in the centre panel was petulant Peta ...
Of course centre panels can be more interesting ...
Now there's a centre panel, and others might regret that the savvy Savva is no longer on the pond's beat ...
But the pond had a good reason for taking a look at petulant Peta this day ...
Of course the natural reaction is to think back to petulant Peta's glory days ...
But actually the pond just wanted a coat hanger for a Crikey story
... (paywall affected)
Is that why the pond has stopped watching Insiders? Is that why the pond has given up on the ABC, and not just because the ABC wants the pond's data? Is that why iView is dead to the pond?
Not to worry, the point about Sky after dark infecting everything is well made, especially as petulant Peta's carry on was littered with the usual click bait videos, carefully neutered by the pond in case someone might stumble over a Sky after dark item ...
Politically correct climate measures, as opposed to a dinkum love of clean honest pure innocent Oz coal?
Yes, there's a reason the pond doesn't pay attention to petulant Peta's screeching, but she does make a handy coat hanger ... please carry on, Christopher, this is the sort of herpetological study that's valuable for pond readers, and the pond might well set some questions for a test after the read ...
Leave the reptiles behind a hard paywall? Oh come on Christopher, the pond was with you right until that end line.
The pond's entire business model involves dragging the reptiles out, holding them up to the light, and giving them a good shaking. The pond even has some grumpy correspondents.
Sure, it's a pathetic business model, but it's not just you that's allowed to do herpetological studies ... others like to watch the reptiles slither about and marvel at their slippery conger eel qualities ... (oh okay a conger is a fish, but fair crack, it is a carnivore like any decent reptile).
Everything you say about the reptiles is true, but what about serious students who want to study the source of the infection that turns up across the land, blighting and blackening it wherever the mould might grow?
Some might recoil in horror at the sight of a petulant Peta, but some love a good horror movie, what with the slashings and the killings ... and the click bait videos...
Traditional values? Why that's a splendid cue for more evocations of News Corp and Faux Noise ...
And that last one is a great cue for Peta's last short bout of petulance, though the pond should provide a warning ...
Yes, petulant Peta can't resist nuking the fridge to save the planet ...
What a hideous woman, she is, Christopher, but there's no point hiding that light under a bushel. The ambition, distraction, uglification and derision should be available for general study ... and then the pond can always wrap up with a lessen for further study ... available in full at Project Gutenberg ...
You see Christopher, with any luck, herpetological studies can lessen by the day, and then you can end with a cartoon ...
