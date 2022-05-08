Note: no eyeballs will be insured for those who read Polonius, our Gracie and a confused Dame Slap ...

The pond knew deep in its bones that the perfidious behaviour of the treacherous Malware and his ilk would send Polonius off the deep end ... just look at what he's been up to, the ratfink swine ...
A teal NBN?!
Not in Polonius's interior decoration colour scheme ... but remarkably it wasn't Malware that copped the first flogging, it was poor old Fred Chaney, whom the pond must admit hasn't been on the pond's radar for aeons ...
Of course the bloody ABC and that (soft) Patricia Karvelas, a refugee from the reptile ranks ...and here please allow the pond to make a quick detour.
The pond has always celebrated the Weekly Beast
and the venerable Meade as a superior herpetology professor, far more skilled and advanced than the pond ... and yet...
Now the pond could have run that yesterday, adjacent to the dog botherer, but there was something in it that rubbed the pond up the wrong way.
"Given he is the ABC's biggest critic"?!
How could the venerable Meade make such a basic error? The pond would have failed that line in its basic "reptology for dummies" course.
When did the dog botherer displace Polonius as the ABC's biggest critic?
Could anybody ever achieve such a Herculean feat, even someone as odious as the dog botherer? Polonius, cold iron ABC bashing Polonius, shall be master of you all ...
The rest of the venerable Meade had the usual splendid insights, but really she owes Polonius an abject apology ...
But now back to the business of trashing that marshmallow Fred ...
There, take that Fred ... and so to other dissidents, traitors, wretched double-dealing, double-crossing, back-stabbing renegade turncoat apostate deserters, quislings and fifth columnists .. and please note, venerable Meade, these Lord Haw-Haws find a ready and willing home on the ABC ... as Malware sits down to chat with that Karvelas creature, who traded reptile paradise for a moth-eaten cardigan ...
Grim days indeed ... to think that our pious Polonius would borrow from Mark Latham to talk of a conga line of treacherous suckholes in the Liberal party ...
What next? Some sort of gotcha routine, per the Beast?
And so on and on and on, and the pond is so tired of gotcha reptiles, and the pond only wanted to drop that in because that dreadful Karvelas creature is mentioned, and dealing with the reptiles always reminds the pond that its business is shovelling gotcha shit ...
As for Polonius's fixation on listening to the ABC? Well, it's better than having to listen to Polonius, on that we can surely agree ...
And so to a serve of our Gracie, and once again the pond has to do a flip-flop, what with the Bjorn-again one reassuring us yesterday that climate change would only involve a small cost, some 0.0000008 of GBB, which is to say Gross Bjorn Bullshit, or so the pond's mobile phone calculator suggested, and yet here we are ...
Oh come on, Gracie, come on ...
You see? The costs are only going to be a squillionth of a trillionth and the pond knows it must be true because it was in the lizard Oz.
Let us have no hysteria about insurance rates or people not getting insurance or having their lives ruined ...
Now Gracie is a wise reptile and knows the company line and made some inquiries and most unfortunately stumbled on to this hysterical outburst
... though the reptiles never provide links, because they don't want their readers to leave the bats in the belfry reptile attic, so perhaps just a few sample pages, to explain how she was led astray ...
Really? Our Gracie would take a bunch of insurers seriously when the reptiles have given us Bjorn-again wisdom?
Yep ... she staggered off, only to be staggered again ...
Um, how can the pond tell our Gracie? Anger will be unleashed against those who have ignored the issue or opposed taking action to deal with it?
Come on down nattering "Ned" this very weekend, talking it down ...
Come on down climate science denying dog botherer, this very weekend talking it down ...
Quick Gracie, the calls are coming from inside the reptile house and the house can't be insured. Get out while you can ... here, have a consoling cartoon from Kudelka as you make your headless chook move...
And so to the bonus, and here the pond must report that Dame Slap is once again feeling unusually tortured ...
Ah those bloody Republican male social engineering judges...
At this point the reptiles slipped in a snap of two men arguing, as befits a column allegedly about women's rights ...
But the pond thought it should celebrate social engineering judges ...
And that done, it was back to Dame Slap ...
Nothing like a bout of tranny bashing to make Dame Slap feel better, but the pond was still brooding about those social engineering judges ...
It's worth remembering that Dame Slap donned a MAGA cap and slipped out into the New York night to celebrate the arrival of the Mango Mussolini, so it's no wonder why she's fucked in the head, and pretty much everything she scribbles is fucked in the keyboard ... and perhaps recognising that tranny bashing is a vile, ugly and useless business, she decides to deliver a but billy goat moment ...
And there you go. Show compassion? Treat trans people with respect? It's not in Dame Slap's nature ... give her a frog, and she'll do her scorpion routine.
It's in her nature ... here, have an activist GOP cartoon ...
Dame Slap is going on a bit for this bonus offering, but the good news is that there are just two gobbets to go, and the last one is a short one, though it's full of ambivalence, as is this one ...
Yep, there's a bonehead calling a bonehead a bonehead, and yet are Deves and Dame Slap so far apart? How many gobbets ago was it that the pond read ...
Why it sounds like the best of Deves, almost distilled essence of Deves.
Here, have another activist judges cartoon ...
Yes, there were three of them, but that's because we've reached the final gobbet, and it's a short one ...
Poor Dame Slap, she really is sounding confused and tortured, still drawn to the Mango Mussolini and the dark, and yet not wanting to go full bigot, and so settling for a pox on everybody's uninsured, flood-affected house ... and we know what happens then ...
