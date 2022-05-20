In which there's just a sleep to go, and the pond finds itself distracted by our Henry and the bubble-head ...

Could this be the penultimate or even the last day when the reptiles get a slice of that exceptionally generous Klive kash in the klaw?
What will happen after Klive's kash goes away? A deepening reptile deficit?
Given the state of the budget and the pork barreling that's gone down, the pond was astonished to see that the reptiles had dragged out the old 'bang the deficit drum' routine, but desperate times call for desperate headlines ...
Luckily that was a fight the pond could ignore, having missed the infallible Pope's cartoon summarising the fate of the many victims forced to camp out ...
Luckily the pond could go into hiding with a serve of the hole in the bucket man ...
"As seems likely"? Alas and alack there's a tin pot quasi dictator standing in the way ...
Don't get the pond wrong. Yesterday it woke to a harrowing tale on the Beeb's world service, of a Ukrainian who returned home to find, thanks to a missile strike, that he was being greeted by his dead mother, brother, one year old daughter, all kinds of devastation ... thanks to the whims of the sociopathic Vlad the impaler ...
But the pond does wish that our Henry would have a word with his kissing cousins at Faux Noise, especially Tuckyo Rose ...
That was in The Independent on May 3rd ... but back to our completely oblivious hole in the bucket man ...
The pond does appreciate the history lesson, even as it mourns the absence of ancient Greek philosophers and historians, but does wonder if it's morally justifiable for our Henry to indulge in the sordid compromise of ignoring the ranting of his News Corp comrade ...
Oh okay, that May 3rd piece in WaPo, Tucker Carlson's bizarre theory of the war in Ukraine (paywall) has exhausted the pond's strategic sarcasm reserve, and will now get through the rest of our Henry quickly ...
Yes, yes, but what about Tuckyo's illusions? Oh never mind, he's moved on to a different form of slaughter...
…I think Carlson himself would be repulsed by these images—and for the sake of all, including his soul, I would like him to distinguish his views from those expressed this weekend. Does he believe that Jews controlled the slave trade and owned 78 percent of slaves in the United States? (Those who remember the 1990s might notice the debt white anti-Semites owe to that era’s propaganda by the Nation of Islam.) Does he consider Black people subhumans fit only for child abandonment and crime? How does his version of the Great Replacement differ from the one in the manifesto, which considers the history of race in America a colossal and genocidal crime against white people? (The Buffalo shooter does seem to think American Indians got a raw deal, but that it is too late to make amends.)
Suppressing this manifesto is in some ways an act of kindness to its author, who comes across as a crass amateur who learned his history from cartoons and 4chan. And it is unfair to Carlson, who may struggle to deny his association with a killer whose words are hidden from the public. He deserves his chance to explain why his views are not just genteel versions of the manifesto, especially because many of those in a position to analyze and summarize the manifesto hate him. I am reminded of “soft” Islamists, who believe that Islam is the fundamental answer to political questions, welcomed nonviolent overthrow of secular regimes, and were stunned to watch ISIS take that view to a ghastly extreme. Charity and recrimination alike required the world to demand that these soft Islamists explain their relationship to their violent cousins—an explanation made harder by those who wished to suppress the words of ISIS altogether and leave the softies shadowboxing with a vague and formless opponent.
I have no sympathy with Islamism of any kind, and I think all notions of a “Great Replacement” rely on an obtuse understanding of American history, which has always been a churn of forced and voluntary immigration, conquest, and demographic change. But I want those who disagree with me to squirm. Reading this manifesto is unlikely to convert anyone to its cause. The experience would be uncomfortable and unpleasant for anyone but a hardened, violent racist. And if I were Carlson, nothing would make me squirmier than the knowledge that the author of this irredeemable nonsense might have thought I was onto something. (The Atlantic, paywall)
Okay, let's forget about the lickspittle fellow travelling of our Henry with a wretched white anting member of the white supremacist Vichy News Corp, let's just wrap it up ...
Poor Henry, if only the death knell of News Corp's fellow travelling with Vlad the impaler and white supremacists resonated loud and clear ...
And so to check out the rest of the comments section ...
What a miserable and pathetic bunch, especially with simple Simon leading off by saying "look Bid, no conflict of interest here ..."
There was Tom piping up and the Swiss bank accounts man and the lizard Oz editorialist and it was only with the greatest reluctance that the pond turned to bubble-headed Claire for its bonus ... knowing there was no way it could end well ...
At least Claire's carry on provided a coat hanger for a celebratory sausage sizzle ...
Now back to Claire, sublimely up herself ...
Ah slipped in a little tranny bashing on the side, did she? Well the pond can slip in the latest infallible Pope ...
And that took the pond to the last bubble-headed gobbet of self-satisfied, self-congratulatory navel-gazing ...
Up to this point, the pond has bitten its tongue at the bubble-headed Claire carry on ...
The pond hasn't mentioned the great shearers' strike of 1891 ...
The strike started and quickly spread. From February until May, central Queensland was on the brink of civil war. Striking shearers formed armed camps outside of towns. Thousands of armed soldiers protected non-union labour and arrested strike leaders. The unionists retaliated by raiding shearing sheds, harassing non-union labour and committing acts of sabotage, although the incidents of actual violence or arson were few.
One of the first May Day marches in the world took place during the strike on 1 May 1891 in Barcaldine. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that 1340 men took part of whom 618 were mounted on horse. Banners carried included those of the Australian Labor Federation, the Shearers' and Carriers' Unions, and one inscribed 'Young Australia'. The leaders wore blue sashes and the Eureka Flag was carried. The "Labor Bulletin" reported that cheers were given for "the Union", "the Eight-hour day", "the Strike Committee" and "the boys in gaol". (wiki)
The pond hasn't even mentioned the Eureka flag, sadly much abused and misused over the years ... but still the bubble-head's sublime refusal to mention those days, or even the white supremacist riots in the goldfields, sticks in the pond's craw ...
Yes, yes, Raffaello Carboni was himself no democrat ... as can be checked thanks to the text at Project Gutenberg ...
But is it wrong to mention the times in the long forgotten past when some stood up to the squattocracy and the establishment?
Are bubble-headed boobies of the Claire kind completely bereft of Australian history?
Never mind, one more sleep and it will all be over, though the infallible Pope did remind the pond of tales of nuns who couldn't get enough of watching Muhammad Ali duke it out in the ring, with more Rowe duking here ...
The pond is always ready to dissemble, but sheesh, what if the count drags on, and there are two or even three more sleeps to go? What if it turns into a Joe Gans epic?
The boxer Joe Gans is largely forgotten today. Mild-mannered, he lacked the boisterous charisma of Jack Johnson or Muhammad Ali. But from 1902 to 1908, he was the world lightweight king, America’s first black boxing champion.
In 1906, in the 100-degree fug of the southern Nevada desert, he took on Oscar “Battling” Nelson in a legendary 42-round fight, two hours and 48 minutes, the longest bout of the 20th century. (WaPo, paywall)
Moral of the story? You need to be taught by nuns to know your boxing history ... and please, long absent lord, let it end quickly ...
"strategic sarcasm reserve". Love it ! Where can I buy some of that ?ReplyDelete
But hey, I reckon that Tuckyo has known all about that "illusory truth" stuff all his life.
Holely Henry: "...the Greens are avowed neutralists, the so-called teal independents are as naive on foreign policy as on everything else, and the political left has always had a vocal, and at times powerful, neutralist wing." Wau, the evil trio is to blame: Greens, teal independents and "political" left (does that mean there are other kinds of "left" that aren't neutralist ?).ReplyDelete
And yet indeed not one single blink of recognition of those he shares employment with - assuming that Henry is actually employed and doesn't just write this evil rubbish for the pristine enjoyment of it. Or is it that Henry is as naive about this as about "everything else" ?