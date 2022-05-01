In which prattling Polonius and our Gracie lead the indie way, with a truly awesome Dame Slap bonus ...

The pond sometimes yearns for the good old days, when its Sunday meditation would feature the Pellists in the Terror.
The angry Sydney Anglicans in search of complimentary women would also get a guernsey ...
These days the pond has to settle for getting its religious kicks from watching Under the Banner of Heaven, a rather cumbersome outing making obvious points, but which the pond will stick with simply for the chance to share more moments with Mormons ...
Thus far only two episodes have dropped and the point of the exercise is painfully obvious, and in any case - spoiler alert - the outcome will be known by anyone familiar with the source Jon Krakauer book, but still there's plenty of talk of keeping women in their rightful place, more than enough to please an angry Sydney Anglican ...
Or the pond could have a mystical secular experience by reading Marina Hyde ...
How long were the last days of Rome? By some estimates, about 200 years, so I hope you’re sitting comfortably after a week in which: a female MP was baselessly branded an exhibitionist; a male MP was accused of watching porn in the Commons chamber; it was reiterated that 56 MPs are reportedly under investigation for sexual misconduct (three of them in the cabinet); and an MP recently convicted of child sexual assault was revealed to have put in a forward-dated resignation letter, ensuring he’ll collect his full April salary. Meanwhile, the prime minister remains under police investigation over a number of allegations that he broke his own laws to attend parties. Rome-wise, we could have another few thousand weeks of this. Don’t worry – it’ll feel longer...
There's always an alternative religious experience on the weekend ...
Meanwhile, it's on with Polonius, prattling in his usual anguished way about indies, the ABC, love, pain, hating the colour teal, and the whole damn thing ...
The pond must count this is a remarkable failure by Polonius. He dances around the point, but nowhere does he say that the ABC doesn't even have a single conservative voice in its ranks ...
Did the meme key on his keyboard stick, or did senility cause him to forget this week? Never mind, the reptiles could have saved some space and the pond's sense of ennui by simply poaching a Wilcox ...
Meanwhile, our Gracie also took a look at the teal, with a study of Kooyong ...
Whenever Kooyong gets a mention the pond can't help but think of the colt and his missus ...
Grand days and a Trove of memories ... and how are things going now, with old regret got clean away ...?
Sorry, with a leap and a bound, the entire concept of private ownership is magically transformed into public company ownership ...
That's how you can blather about public stockmarkets, as opposed to private hands!
And so a super fund made up of people contributing their funds becomes the devil, and people buying shares somehow the public body politic.
Only on planet Janet, way above the faraway tree, where the IPA has set up public offices too ...
The pond hasn't seen or read anything stranger or more bizarre since the days when Flinty was out and about talking about a crowned republic ...
...as a “commonwealth under the crown”, Australia is already a republic, a crowned republic.
Yes, yes and private shares sold in a private company on a stockmarket is public ownership run rampant ... and never you mind at the rorting that went on in the golden age of privatisation ... Dame Slap and her then partner did very nicely thank you, and that's what being devoted to the public good is all about ... because if it's personal good, it surely must be public good, right?
And as for the elephant in Dame Slap's IPA bedroom - unions - please, pass the privatised jam ...
And after all that the pond is glad it broke glass and saved an infallible Pope for a Sunday emergency ...
I looked at what was accessible on the Flagship site this morning - but did not see mention of the story of the millennium. How did it not take up the entire electronic front page - even edging out the Klive kurrency?ReplyDelete
It comes from a reliable source, right up there with Alan Jones in understanding the science of lasers, and a regular on Sky - who revealed on her Twitter, last night -
Prue MacSween
@macsween_prue
Another revolutionary Aussie invention. Thankfully supported by Govt. HB11 Energy, a company in Adelaide, has developed next generation laser fusion to produce unlimited safe, clean & reliable energy. Beating the world & building a huge industry to export globally. Outstanding.
- so - straight to the HB11 website to get the rest of the amazing revelation -
It tells us - ‘HB11 Energy’s research demonstrated that its hydrogen-boron energy technology is now 4 orders of magnitude away from achieving net energy gain when catalysed by a laser.’
and
‘However, the project was performed at the LFEX petawatt laser facility at Osaka University in Japan due to a lack of a local high-power laser facility, meaning Australia has a long way to go in creating sovereign capability in this critical industry, according to HB11 Energy.’
Wonderful - how do us punters get a piece of the future, with a stream of capital gains that should see us buying up the superyachts of former Russian oligarchs just to have somewhere to stay as we watch the Great Barrier Reef restore itself?
HB11 has thought of that, and in another part of their website -
‘Investor Update – Series A now open to Sophisticated Investors
Thanks to those of you who have expressed an interest in investing in HB11 Energy. We are pleased to announce that HB11 Energy is now raising capital!
We are seeking to raise USD$20m to fund the next stage of research as our global scientific team moves to meet a series of science and engineering milestones to take us closer to making nuclear fusion a commercial reality.
Note: It is difficult to do a retail offering for a company at our stage of development, so if you do not currently qualify as a Sophisticated Investor, please know that we are looking at how we can involve you in the future.’
Oh well, we might lack sophistication - but we will have electric power being generated so cheaply the companies won’t bother to meter it. A win win situation even for the unsophisticated.