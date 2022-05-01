Sunday, May 01, 2022

In which prattling Polonius and our Gracie lead the indie way, with a truly awesome Dame Slap bonus ...

 


The pond sometimes yearns for the good old days, when its Sunday meditation would feature the Pellists in the Terror. 

The angry Sydney Anglicans in search of complimentary women would also get a guernsey ...

These days the pond has to settle for getting its religious kicks from watching Under the Banner of Heaven, a rather cumbersome outing making obvious points, but which the pond will stick with simply for the chance to share more moments with Mormons ...

Thus far only two episodes have dropped and the point of the exercise is painfully obvious, and in any case - spoiler alert - the outcome will be known by anyone familiar with the source Jon Krakauer book, but still there's plenty of talk of keeping women in their rightful place, more than enough to please an angry Sydney Anglican ...

Or the pond could have a mystical secular experience by reading Marina Hyde ...

How long were the last days of Rome? By some estimates, about 200 years, so I hope you’re sitting comfortably after a week in which: a female MP was baselessly branded an exhibitionist; a male MP was accused of watching porn in the Commons chamber; it was reiterated that 56 MPs are reportedly under investigation for sexual misconduct (three of them in the cabinet); and an MP recently convicted of child sexual assault was revealed to have put in a forward-dated resignation letter, ensuring he’ll collect his full April salary. Meanwhile, the prime minister remains under police investigation over a number of allegations that he broke his own laws to attend parties. Rome-wise, we could have another few thousand weeks of this. Don’t worry – it’ll feel longer...

There's always an alternative religious experience on the weekend ...

Meanwhile, it's on with Polonius, prattling in his usual anguished way about indies, the ABC, love,  pain, hating the colour teal, and the whole damn thing ...






Ah yes, the bloody ABC and the besotted Polonius, who spends way too much time watching the ABC. So much tiresome pedantry, and so little time ...

Couldn't he just switch off every so often? What is it with this bizarre paranoid obsessive compulsive desire to watch the ABC endlessly, and then blather on about all the subtle plot points? Couldn't he have just settled for watching Neighbours and setting up a fan page? Soon it too will be an antique and worthy of an antiquarian's attention ...







As usual, Polonius's obsession with Godwin's Law, the ABC, the colour teal and all that stuff fails to note that his own chums thought nothing of breaking the law ...













After that little effort, is it any wonder that Godwin's Law retreated to a cupboard and wasn't seen or heard from again, until Polonius decided to drag it out and dust off the Sydney mould and the moths ... and so on with the heretic hunt ...






The pond must count this is a remarkable failure by Polonius. He dances around the point, but nowhere does he say that the ABC doesn't even have a single conservative voice in its ranks ... 

Did the meme key on his keyboard stick, or did senility cause him to forget this week? Never mind, the reptiles could have saved some space and the pond's sense of ennui by simply poaching a Wilcox ...






Meanwhile, our Gracie also took a look at the teal, with a study of Kooyong ...

Whenever Kooyong gets a mention the pond can't help but think of the colt and his missus ...








Grand days and a Trove of memories ... and how are things going now, with old regret got clean away ...?







Why it almost sounds like our Gracie was in on the fix ... and especially pleasing to the pond, because when in Melbourne, the pond started in North Fitzroy, before spending time in Toorak, so all this is evocative stuff ...








Oh dear along with all that talk of terrible Josh, the reptiles had to insert a shot of comical Josh? Dear sweet long absent lord, what desperate politicians will do to attract attention ...













And so to our Gracie, not quite calling the race, but hinting it might be worth placing a small bet on an outsider long shot, because you never know in the lucky country...






A close one for the new colt from Kooyong? Ah well, there's always sheets that need to be advertised ...

And so to a genuine delight, an astonishing pleasure, for the pond's bonus ... Dame Slap getting agitated about public assets, in a way only an IPA chair could manage ...






Well that's not quite right, thanks to the LCP, Darwin's port was leased to Chinese interests, but back to the truly sublime comedy about publicly owned assets and here you need to head back to Crikey, 8th September 2002 ...






And then why not leap forward to Crikey on 13th September 2007 ...










Talk about the good old days when privatisation was all the go and some made out like bandits ... but now on with the delicious irony ...








Say what? Sydney airport was in public ownership? You mean Max the axe ran a public monopoly, as opposed to running its users into the ground?

Where did all this academic blather come from?









Silly academics ... that should have been public ownership impact ... please, allow Dame Slap to explain ...





Did Dame Slap suddenly repent of her many sins? Did she don sackcloth and ashes? Has she gone full socialist, or at least is giving a clarion cry to the joys of public ownership of assets? Will she go fully rogue by calling on the government to step in and take action?

Oh bliss, oh poop, can it get any better? Yes, we must have government action. Enough of that talk of government getting in the way. Please Ronny Raygun, get out of the way, in Dame Slap's present crisis, government is the solution to her problem ...






Sorry, with a leap and a bound, the entire concept of private ownership is magically transformed into public company ownership ... 

That's how you can blather about public stockmarkets, as opposed to private hands!

And so a super fund made up of people contributing their funds becomes the devil, and people buying shares somehow the public body politic.

Only on planet Janet, way above the faraway tree, where the IPA has set up public offices too ...

The pond hasn't seen or read anything stranger or more bizarre since the days when Flinty was out and about talking about a crowned republic ...

...as a “commonwealth under the crown”, Australia is already a republic, a crowned republic.

Yes, yes and private shares sold in a private company on a stockmarket is public ownership run rampant ... and never you mind at the rorting that went on in the golden age of privatisation ... Dame Slap and her then partner did very nicely thank you, and that's what being devoted to the public good is all about ... because if it's personal good, it surely must be public good, right?

And as for the elephant in Dame Slap's IPA bedroom - unions - please, pass the privatised jam ...

And after all that the pond is glad it broke glass and saved an infallible Pope for a Sunday emergency ...








Posted by at

1 comment:

  1. ChadwickMay 1, 2022, 9:36:00 AM

    I looked at what was accessible on the Flagship site this morning - but did not see mention of the story of the millennium. How did it not take up the entire electronic front page - even edging out the Klive kurrency?

    It comes from a reliable source, right up there with Alan Jones in understanding the science of lasers, and a regular on Sky - who revealed on her Twitter, last night -


    Prue MacSween
    @macsween_prue
    Another revolutionary Aussie invention. Thankfully supported by Govt. HB11 Energy, a company in Adelaide, has developed next generation laser fusion to produce unlimited safe, clean & reliable energy. Beating the world & building a huge industry to export globally. Outstanding.

    - so - straight to the HB11 website to get the rest of the amazing revelation -

    It tells us - ‘HB11 Energy’s research demonstrated that its hydrogen-boron energy technology is now 4 orders of magnitude away from achieving net energy gain when catalysed by a laser.’

    and

    ‘However, the project was performed at the LFEX petawatt laser facility at Osaka University in Japan due to a lack of a local high-power laser facility, meaning Australia has a long way to go in creating sovereign capability in this critical industry, according to HB11 Energy.’

    Wonderful - how do us punters get a piece of the future, with a stream of capital gains that should see us buying up the superyachts of former Russian oligarchs just to have somewhere to stay as we watch the Great Barrier Reef restore itself?

    HB11 has thought of that, and in another part of their website -

    ‘Investor Update – Series A now open to Sophisticated Investors

    Thanks to those of you who have expressed an interest in investing in HB11 Energy. We are pleased to announce that HB11 Energy is now raising capital!

    We are seeking to raise USD$20m to fund the next stage of research as our global scientific team moves to meet a series of science and engineering milestones to take us closer to making nuclear fusion a commercial reality.

    Note: It is difficult to do a retail offering for a company at our stage of development, so if you do not currently qualify as a Sophisticated Investor, please know that we are looking at how we can involve you in the future.’

    Oh well, we might lack sophistication - but we will have electric power being generated so cheaply the companies won’t bother to meter it. A win win situation even for the unsophisticated.

    ReplyDelete

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)