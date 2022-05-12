In which the pond takes a time out with a cartoon-led recovery ...

While the pond does appreciate the surge in comments, it's going to be a quiet one for the pond this day ...
Once again the pond missed the debate and is out of the loop and isn't really interested in a parade of domestic politics, even as the reptiles reach a fever pitch ... the pond doesn't tell passing readers what to do with their vote, and doesn't much care for reptile proselytising ...
All the pond needs to note is the reassuring news that the reptiles are still taking Klive's kash in their klaw ...
Simplistic Simon offering some coaching, and the bouffant one acting in his usual rabid one-eyed cheerleader way, and quisling white ant Cameron Milner and a couple of doom and gloomers?
That only left the Killer, and the pond knew at once it should also get to the immortal Rowe quickly, with a quick link to more here ...
Ah, the loose units, and speaking of loose units, with a heavy heart and a complete lack of interest, the pond turned to the Killer ...
Why is the Killer making the pond waste time on a conspiracy theory? Oh wait, there's an upside because the pond can run a few cartoons ...
Speaking of disinformation, it's back to the Killer, spreading the malarkey ...
Something doesn't add up? Killer might have mentioned the recent spate of headlines featuring a grovelling OAN ...
Instead note the cunning road Killer took in that gobbet, moving from a blatantly stupid conspiracy theory to blatantly obvious fear mongering and doubt spreading, with blather about the integrity of US elections being a long-standing problem. What's the bet that won't include suppressing the vote, gerry mandering and all the rest of the patented tricks?
What's that, the pond had promised a cartoon-led recovery? Well as there's only one gobbet of Killer nonsense to go, why not ...
So desperate was the pond that for a nanosecond it thought of turning to the angry Sydney Anglicans ... back in the news again with the usual serve of bigotry ...
And there was this at bigotry central ...
Actually a moment of angry Sydney Anglican bigotry was lost, but speaking of useless bigots, the pond should really kill off the last Killer gobbet ...
Whatever the merits? Provocative film? Well the pond supposes that Chariots of the Gods was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature, so anything is possible ...
What a wanker he is, and the pond could barely rouse a flicker of interest, and then it only came with that Killer mention of the Stalin quote ...
USA Today said it was a fraud ...
And it's true that Politifact had some thoughts on the quote ...
And Snopes did its level best to give the quote credence, amidst a flurry of other quotes ...
What sayeth Politifact to that?
The pond has a simpler test.
Much as with that bullshit about electoral fraud, if it's been quoted by the Killer it's probably apocryphal bullshit, though who knows, maybe aliens did transform life on earth way back when ...
And so to a special cartoon dedicated to the Killer ...
Good one Killer, keep those killing fields going ...
And here's a couple more to help the pond with its cartoon-led recovery ... beginning with a reference to one of the pond's favourite films ...
KillerC: "Trump's star rising..." Most likely because he was kicked off twitter and people have lost touch with what he is. Maybe the best is if Musk drags him back into twitter so people can remind themselves just what he is.ReplyDelete