In which the pond sips the tears of the Caterwaulist, and endures

No Major! The pond's world trembled a little at the thought of the Major, disconsolate, perhaps shattered, inconsolable, wandering out of the tent, muttering that he might be a little while ... but as the wheel and the world turns, so things quickly turned around.
There were still reptile tears to sip, with the Caterist returning to a sobbing, neigh a caterwauling ... as in that dictionary example for the world, "he seems to think that singing soulfully is to whine and caterwaul tunelessly ..."
Oh there's even talk of Custer, a fatuous fop, now unilaterally promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to General ...
The pond wouldn't mind a little comedy as it sips on the Caterist tears, apparently oblivious to the famous tale of Colonel Custard's last stand... and offers this ...
No doubt she meant well with that line about Queensland cops, but the pond couldn't resist the obvious ...
Of course the days of Joh are gone, and how can a cockroach with memories of Roger Rogerson and the Blue Murder
gang still in mind take cheap shots at Queensland, not to mention Victorians, saddled with assorted chips and the Armed Robbery squad in its hey day ... but it was good to be reminded that this was the day that the mutton Dutton would finally ascend, and the fate of Barners would be decided - did anybody read the pure comedy in the Graudian about the Dungowan dam? Barnaby Joyce's dam water set to cost 100 times more than market rates ...
Oh it's good to stay in touch with all the best in Tamworth ...
And now, distractions done, back to sipping on those teal-coloured Caterist tears...
Silly old departed Sharma. The moment you start talking about climate science as a religion, you lose the pond. Climate science isn't a matter of faith or believing, you don't believe, you accept the evidence as it stands ... or you join the Canavan caravan and become a cultist devoted to clean, dinkum, innocent, pure Oz coal ...
But then even the wet Liberals have famously been fatuous about climate science, not helped by the Caterist, in mourning for the seat of Ming the merciless ...
Oh yes, the heartland is shifting, and it's got the heart of a Queensland cop ... or is that Harry Potter?
And so to a bonus, which perforce is the Oreo, but with the domestic reptile world lost to that dreadful teal colour, the reformed, recovering feminist decided a little travel would help broaden the paranoia ...
Again the pond would rather be talking about that bizarre mix that gave Colbert a light-hearted moment ...
Grotesque in every sense of the word, but the pond can't set the reptile agenda, nor determine the shape of the Oreo's paranoia, though clearly she's over the colour teal, and is now seeing red ...
There you go ... so many levels of irony, not least blather about the language of colonialism, and talk of the "most powerful atheist organisation in the world."
If only the Oreo could stick to simple descriptions, like authoritarian dictatorship, of the kind General Franco arranged ... because a belief or a lack of belief in imaginary friends doesn't have to get in the road of being a repressive dictatorship.
All the same it's turning into a dull read, and the pond wished that the Oreo had speculated about the domestic scene this day ... then the immortal Rowe
would have been relevant to the text ...
Instead the pond has to be content with the reformed, recovering feminist doing a "Ned", imitating a headless chook or a Chicken Little, as the sky falls ... you know, those atheist Commie bastards ... leaving the pond wondering how 'atheist' got into the mix, because there are many ways to skin that cat ...
Is such propaganda likely to succeed? Past history suggests that it will not, and adherence to traditional articles of faith still remains strong in Tibet and Xinjiang. Moreover, recent studies have concluded that when belief in a counter-narrative is strong, it tends to persist despite any level of coercion or propaganda.
My recent book analyses CCP propaganda and the strategies of resistance employed by Tibetan Buddhists in response. During recent visits to the region, I have experienced a climate of fear far exceeding anything I have encountered before, and attacks on religion have become more intrusive and widespread. But Tibetans’ faith appears to remain strong, and religious practice has become an act of resistance against the state.
The CCP’s efforts to subvert religion and force believers to adopt versions of their faiths that narrowly equate them with Chinese patriotism have clearly failed to achieve their objective. However, the Party is an authoritarian organisation, and its leaders have seldom demonstrated an ability to change course when policies fail. So it is likely that the repression will continue, and those religious adherents who bear the brunt of the coercion will become increasingly resistant to their government’s message. Given this, perhaps it is not surprising that the Party views the persistence of such beliefs as an existential threat. (here)
As any sensible atheist knows, you can argue until you're teal in the face with those who want to believe in imaginary friends, and pie in the sky in the bye and bye, and the more an authoritarian dictatorship tries to impose its will, the more it creates a countervailing force ...
And that's what the reformed, recovering feminist has reduced the pond to ...
In all this strangely the Oreo hasn't mentioned that other alleged religion, because when it comes to climate science, the Chinese Communist party has been a dismal failure, and you'd have to be a particularly gullible islander to believe otherwise ...
The pond would rather be speculating about hidden messages in that Rowe cartoon ...
What a strange marking. A bit like that monolith in 2001, poised above the mutton Dutton's head ...
Never mind, back to climate science.
Perhaps it'll get a mention in the Oreo's final gobbet ...
... or perhaps not. Perhaps instead there'll be blather about the choice of right over might, as opposed to the visceral sense of a sinking feeling in the Pacific ...
Completely clueless as to how to win friends and influence people ...
Not to worry, the pond can't remember if it ran this immortal Rowe, designed to stoke the fears of the paranoid Oreo, but what the heck, if dementia has taken the pond, it's worth a run ...
"Custer, a fatuous fop, now unilaterally promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to General "ReplyDelete
Well, he was sort of a general before he was a Lt. Colonel:
"He was a brevet Brigadier General of volunteers by the end of the Civil War; after the War he was a Captain in the Regular Army; after about a year he was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel as part of the new U.S. 7th Calvary; influential friends he made during the War lobbied on his behalf to receive this promotion. He was a Lt. Colonel when he was killed at Little Big Horn."
In town early, so stocked-up on popcorn, in anticipation of several more days of entertainment. The very absence of the Major is amusing - one can run various mental sit-com simulations in which the Major agonises over what to write, where none of his regular themes can serve. Difficult to reflect on the deterioration of what he has been presenting as the decline of journalism when the patent examples from the Flagship have all been navigating in the wrong direction. It is tempting to make a convoluted reference to their paying no attention to the Compass - but Compass Polling is more the tool of the Cater than the Major.ReplyDelete
This time the Cater offered us revelations like ‘the arrival of a third force that defies the two-dimensional continuum to which we normally turn to get our bearings’.
Now - a ‘two-dimensional continuum’ may be taken as a reference to the magnetic compass, at least in the context of turning to it to ‘get our bearings’, but the arrival of a third force takes the Cater past the strong and the weak forces into recent speculations about how beauty quarks might decay in ways that have not previously been predicted.
Or he could just be jumbling words in the hope of appearing to have insights denied we mere mortals who did not study sociology at a minor university in the UK.
The Cater does remain steadfastly Sydney-centric. He managed his little digression into Green country without drawing attention to the three seats in older, definitely leafier, parts of Brisbane, that tipped out both Liberals, and a Labor member, to de-smug the ‘opinions’ of writers for the Flagship, and the ‘Curious Snail’, about the fundamental political instincts of residents of Queensland.
All so entertaining, particularly as it purports to be more intellectual than the increasingly puerile content of Sky.