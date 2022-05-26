In which the pond settles, with just a serve of grave Sexton and greased pig Boris ...

It must be truly weird and fully sick to wake each morning with blood on your hands, in the manner of Turtle Mitch or Cancun Ted or most of the GOP, and their cheerleaders of the News Corp kind, and all you've got to offer is the blather of thoughts and prayers ...
It was just as odd to see how the reptiles downplayed the news in the lizard Oz ... it was on the front page, but barely ...
As for the digital edition, forget the ongoing random slaughter of innocents, the comedy continued unabated ...
Yes, there was the war on China, but look, even the Leak that leaked on to the top of the page to accompany simple Simon saying "look, Bid, no conflict of interest here" mocked the news ...
As soon as someone says they'll be gentler and more caring and do a reboot, you know you're in the territory of the bulldozer ... and with as much chance of success ...
Meanwhile, everyone had started to offer remedies, prescriptions and miracle cures, including petulant Peta ...
Aware of pond reader sensitivities the pond thought there was no need to go beyond that line about the Liberal party always doing better with a genuinely conservative leader ...
The pond is always up for reptile twaddle, but really, is it useful to say anything ... when only a hollow Sierra Madre laugh is necessary?
Meanwhile, the savvy Savva was also offering a recipe, and yet the graphic tore apart the message in a nanosecond ...
The cartoonists are going to have a lot of fun with that visage, but after its initial survey, the pond found it was running short of material ...
Comrade Milner was a first class futtock before the election, and likely remains a first class futtock now; the pond has no desire to be loose with Loosely, and so on and so forth, and all that was left was the grave Sexton, also offering unguents and prescriptions ...
By golly, that's a ghoulish image to stick at the top of the grave Sexton's piece, but luckily he was done and dusted with another gobbet ...
Completely clueless, and the usual abuse of the usual suspects. Keep on dumping on people, and eventually they'll respond to the dumpings ...
So what do you do? Call on a transformed, humbler, gentler potato head plod to appeal to the routinely abused?
Sorry, the pond should have said potato head gremlin.
As for the apology, the pond doesn't mean to quibble with the infallible Pope, but really he should be saying sorry to the Twilight Zone...
Okay that Gremlin looks pretty silly, but George Miller's gremlin was closer to the mark ...
Yes, there's a passing likeness ... and that re-make also had a version of one of the pond's favourite stories, Jerome Bixby's It's a Good Life ...
And so to a bonus, and here the pond felt stuck. The reptiles had snuck on to their hot rocks and were in a deep sulk, so speaking of a good life, a life full of laughter, fucks, plonk and lies, the pond turned to a reptile report on the doings in the English empire ...
So that's what it's like to be completely shameless. Of course he's a natural born liar, of course he lied to parliament ... what's more pathetic are the lickspittle lackeys, fellow travellers and quislings so adrift that they can't call a lie a lie when they hear it from the horse's arse ...
Even poor Jacquelin can't dissemble her way through this one ... but weren't the snaps something to see, with the Gruadian running the full report here ...
So English, to blur the minions and yet show the chief in all his duplicitous glory ...
What a completely shameless greased piglet, and yet, like potato head, great cartoon material, with more Graudian cartoons here ...
The awfully agamous Sexton, atter having noted that the TPP votes of 52 percent (Labs) and 48 percent (Libs) fairly closely matched the Newspoll predictions (53 and 47 per cent respectively) showed that "the millions spent on advertising by the parties and the constant crisscrossing of the country by politicians proved to be of no significant effect." Really ? But what if the Labs hadn't spent and crisscrossed and their TPP had sunk to 48% as a consequence ? or ditto the Libs and they sunk to 45% ?ReplyDelete
And this guy is with a Party that thinks it can revise the national education curriculum.
Also: "It is true of course, that one of the major parties can make some suicidal statement, such as acknowledging plans to introduce an inheritance tax, in the course of a campaign and alienate voters who up to that time had intended to support it." Wau, but no party did that, all that happened was that the Libs told a lot of lies about the Labs which probably cost Shorten the election. Thus proving beyond doubt the winning effect of crisscrossing and spending.
And after some rambling complaints about how ungrateful "the electorate" is for the government not ruining the economy and quite unmoved by how the government spends the electorate's money, we have: "Does anyone think that the government's cut to the fuel excise in an effort ti reduce the price of petrol immediately before calling an election turned a single vote ?" No, but just think how many votes would have been turned in the other direction if it hadn't.
Finally: "they [Libs 'n' mob] will win a federal election in the immediate future [oh, really ?]. But their task is much more difficult than it was even 20 years ago." And do you maybe reckon, Sexty old mate, that much of that "difficult" comes from what the Libs have done in the last decade ? Total inability to pick a half-way decent leader, for starters, and they're still doing that. G'day to Dutton.