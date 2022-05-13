In which the pond oversleeps and loses a few, but wins a couple of epic Henry and bromancer rants ... so much winning ...

The pond slept in this morning - it was possibly the wild-eyed excitement at the thought of reading the hole in the bucket man, or the disappointment at having missed out yesterday on the bromancer, a good groaning and the meretricious Merritt ...
What a tragedy ... the pond had just run with the Killer and then later in the day the perfidious treacherous reptiles had snuck in a good groaning about a hidden danger in plain sight, the bromancer explaining how Boris was snubbing the EU to try to save his political hide, and a Merrittorious agitation about intellectual freedom in Murdoch la la land ...
But what is done is done, and that is yesterday and the pond must plunge boldly on into the future, gaily bedight and on to the current El Dorado ... and how pleasing it is to see the reptiles still raking in Klive's golden cash in the klaw ...
How did an image of Josh get mixed up in that Ginsbergian howl of pain
Oh it was extremely tempting to go there, what with the reptiles unable to capitalise on the man who lies in the Shire and speaks to his imaginary friends in tongues on tranny bashing policy matters, but that history lesson from the hole in the bucket man called out to the pond, and how could the pond ignore the pleading?.
Ah yes, holding the falsifiers to account ....
And as we move on from preserving historical truth from the jackboots of the falsifiers ...
... the pond realised it needn't have panicked about missing the bromancer and Dame Groan because after being there yesterday, they were here again today, and suddenly the pond wished they were on the stairs and would go away ...
Luckily the groaning was in a specialist area and could be safely ignored. And while clearing the decks for a lengthy outburst, the pond could safely ignore bubble headed bigot Claire out and about with some tranny bashing in the triptych of reptile terrors ....
The gravity of her message? As in the siren song of a Deves loon calling out to a Claire de loon?
And so, with the pond exceptionally tired by the relentless tranny bashing inspired by the liar from the Shire, the way was made safe for an epic bromancer rant ...
Whenever the bromancer asks an obvious question like "is it safe?" the pond can't help but think of the bromancer starring in a movie with the same sort of scenario ...
By golly, the bromancer could show Larry a thing or two ... but back to "Is it safe?", with the answer bloody DLP obvious ...
After all that, with the DLP gloriously triumphant, it seems hardly fair to return to the actual present with an infallible Pope, but the journey has to be made ...
