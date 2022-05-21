In which the pond offers a fish and chip man to the gulls for yet another gulling...

And so to a late arvo peck with the dog botherer ... knowing that everything he scribbles will soon be made irrelevant by what is taking place this day ...
Meanwhile, on another planet ... best to vote for a worse climate ...
And so on and on, and so on with the dog botherer ... and what do you know, it's all the fault of identity politics, though the pond is inclined to think fuckwits of the dog botherer kind might have something to do with it ...
Meanwhile, on another planet ...
And so back to the dog botherer, and the pond doesn't know whether it was whimsy or a final homage to Klive, a thank you for his kash in the reptile klaw that saw this illustration jut into the dog botherer's blathering ...
Want further proof of the dog botherer's loonacy? Apart from the reptiles thinking it right and just to slip in a silly lesser Kelly poster? It seems a pity to waste a cartoon on this fish and chips guff ...
Sorry, there's an end to it. There's just a short gobbet of chip taunting dog botherering to go, and as usual, it's more of the same, because the dog botherer is the Johnny one note of the reptile flock ...
Diesel certitude? Yep, the planet is fucked ... but here's a bulldozer to help with the fucking ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.