In which the pond has a traditional Monday with the Major and the Oreo ...

As winter sets in, the reptiles have turned almost as lazy as the pond, and as evidence, the pond cites this...
Late yesterday arvo the pond dropped in to see how the reptiles were going, what with that brazen carry-on in the west and copped this ...
Uh huh, nattering "Ned" boring the socks and stockings off, with talk of Labor being "light on policy", and simplistic Simon saying look Bid, there's no conflict of interest here, but "plenty of ideas."
Get 'em coming and going, it's the reptile way, and yet early this morning, the pond woke to see the reptiles were doing much the same routine, the only variation being that the flying under the radar mutton Dutton had truly flew under the radar, and been replaced by traumatic polling news ...
Oh dear, and there was that other note about being 10k out of pocket...
But at least the reptiles kept that snap of former chairman Rudd in their revolving temple of pictorial doom at the top of the digital page.
As for the tree killer edition, it too was surprisingly muted ...
Use of inverted commas and a funny snap of aspiring Chairman Albo making a funny inverted fingers hand gesture, and once again no Klive kash in the reptile klaw?
Desperate times, as the pond continued its survey by taking a squiz at the comments section ...
More from simplistic Simon saying "look Bid, no conflict of interest here", and doing his best to retrieve the poll results, as a no conflict here, here no conflict of interest man would do ...
And there was the diligent bouffant one doing his usua - he's been working very hard for the money -and ancient Troy doing a learner course in semiotics by blathering about "decoding" ... plus Alice down the rabbit hole doing a timewarp ... and that was about it?
All up, it was a dismal effort, and the pond wasn't going to waste time on nattering "Ned". The pond had suffered enough of his portentous pompous musings on the weekend ...
So the pond settled back in a relaxed frame of mind for a standard reptile Monday serve, starting with a goodly, right and true bout of climate science denialism from the Major.
Sure, it's just same old, same old, but the giving the Major a squiz is like putting on a cardigan to watch the ABC, and apart from a few moths on the brain, where's the harm in that ...
Indeed, indeed, and speaking of adverse weather events, did anyone see the news and the snaps from Iraq?
More snaps at the Beeb
, and dammit ... wouldn't you know, they're linking a routine weather event with changes in the weather ...
Dust storms have become increasingly common in the Middle East, with experts blaming a combination of climate change and mismanagement of land and water.
In some places in Iraq on Saturday, visibility was limited to less than 500 metres…
…Iraq's meteorological office previously told AFP the country is likely to see more and more dust storms due to drought, desertification and declining rainfall. A lack of green areas in and around cities can also contribute to the problem.
In 2016, The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) predicted that Iraq could witness 300 dust events in a year by 2026.
Dammit, you tell 'em Major ... those fancy pants experts talking of climate change and mismanagement, go 'em Major, go 'em ... there have been dust storms doing the rounds since Christ managed to turn them into a dinkum serve of bread and fish and wine ...
Spoiler alert, there's a lovely little aside this day in the immortal Rowe ...
Eek, a rat ... so it's not just the pond suffering a plague of the things ...perhaps the pond should have put a lump of coal on the trap instead of that mix of peanut butter and cheese ...
Back to the Major, expert climate scientist that he is, much better at that game than finding long lost Order of Lenin medals ...
Yes, you can't separate the Major from his deep, abiding love of dinkum, clean, decent Oz coal, and yet for some reason the pond felt as if it was suffocating under a cloud of the usual reptile bulldust ...
Never mind, everything is hunky dory, and there was just one short bout of climate denialism to go ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond regrets that it listened to other sources, and caught news of the fires in Siberia, what with the peat deciding it could now burn all through winter, and then surface again in the spring to keep on as a raging wild fire, while that fuckwitted fascist Vlad the impaler does a Major number on Ukraine ...
And so to the bonus, and this day it's the reformed, recovering feminist.
Why just an Oreo to devour and not the Caterist? Who knows, but any day the pond can stop banging its head on a Caterist brick wall is a good day ...
Golly gee, inflation? And there was the pond thinking it was all to do with an insufficient and eternally abiding love of dinkum clean Oz coal and climate science denialism ...
The Oreo was sounding (and possibly looking, who knows?) wild-eyed with alarm about inflation and miscalculation ... and for once she might be on the money (worth one and thruppence, thrupenny if you will, by tomorrow), a lot more than the sixpence short of a quid climate science denying silly old Major ...
The Oreo was doing her best, but the pond couldn't help reverting for a moment to that other reptile story ...
Sheesh, what is it with the reptiles? Have they gone full ACTU? And dammit, it's below the belt to show the speaker in tongues contemplating a white. Why he might even be savouring the passionfruit flavour to be found in a Kiwi sav blanc, the traitor ...
Back to the Oreo patiently explaining that an emotive response is entirely wrong ...
But he does know how to appeal to the voter ... orange vest and tasting notes ...
And swilling in the best of company ...
The poor Oreo needs a stiff drink, as she has a sudden collapse in confidence ...
Um, John Howard says? Didn't he lose his seat as a farewell gesture? And what's this about giving the kid the keys to the car and walking away? Haven't we already done that? Isn't the speaker in tongues to imaginary friends an inveterate liar, and lying about his age to keep the keys to the car would be a typical routine ...
Not to worry, the pond's work is done for the day, and all that's left is to run the full immortal Rowe, with more here
...
