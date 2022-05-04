In which the pond has to resort to all sorts of tricks to make it to the end with nattering "Ned", a short groaning and a longer slapping...

So the Taliban have seized control of an important American institution.
The only surprise for the pond is that anybody is surprised. The likes of Alito, Thomas and his influential partner are ideological demagogues, while the newcomers are theological ratbags dressed in court plumage. And now they've done a handmaiden hatchet job which would earn the respect of Islamic fundamentalists the world over ... but then there's never been much difference between Islamic and Xian fundamentalists.
Never mind, the good news is that today the reptiles have returned to sucking on Clive's teat, or in the pond's way of putting it, taking Klive's kash in the klaw ...
That kash in the klaw should stave off reptile fears of inflation, but do note that whiff of reptile panic in the talk of whipping up homeowner hysteria being a risk for Labor.
The same routine was at the top of the digital edition, and lordy, lordy, the furious scribbling came from simplistic Simon saying, "look Bid, no conflict of interest here, here no conflict of interest Bid" ...
Who are those men on the stair? Come on down Hughes Mearns ...
Yesterday, upon the stair,
The pond saw two man who weren't there
They weren’t there again today
The pond wishes, oh how it wishes they’d go away...
Whoever was against having a long election campaign will win the pond's vote.
Frankly this tedious, endless campaign has sent the reptiles into a tither and a dither and a state of sounding the alarums on a daily basis, and so the pond has to put up wth hysterical hand-wringing from the likes of "Ned", wild-eyed and feverish and sackcloth wearing on a Wednesday ...
As a general rule about problems, anyone who scribbles about "the real problem" is the real problem ...
Speaking of tribalism, did anyone notice this piece in Crikey, (paywall), dead to the pond except when it's not ...
It began with a handy illustration ...
...and then offered this ...
There's more of course, but all the pond could do was thank the long absent lord, someone else went there and saved the pond the trouble.
Never mind, speaking of decrepit lunatics, as the pond often does, back for a final gobbet of "Ned" blathering away, imagining he's Yeats and scribbling furiously how the centre will not hold, as wild, ravaging beasts of the Murdochian kind lurch toward Bethlehem ...
So now climate scientists are just part of a tribe?
Count the pond as basically hostile ... but at the same time shocked at how pitiful the rants from decrepit lunatics have become ...
Cameron Milner the new reptile voice on Labor? So pathetic, and poor Shanners in a funk, and it's all the RBA's fault, and what's this, a groaning on a Wednesday?
The pond knew it had to pay attention because some love a good groaning, only to be bitterly disappointed. First came the still ...
And then came this ...
That's not a good groan, that's not even a pocket knife, that's barely a whimper ... here, have an immortal Rowe instead, and let galley slaves around the country be inspired ...
Hanging over all this was a terrifying cloud of knowing, because the pond knew where it must go, but it grew faint of heart ...
Ah yes, the bloody ABC. Luckily you won't get News Corp doing any journalism, or digging too deeply. That would be offensive and deeply mortifying.
It goes without saying that politicians are entirely innocent and put upon ...
Meanwhile, apparently this is also the fault of the ABC ...
Don't ask the pond how or why, let's just accept that the ABC is responsible for just about everything wrong in the world.
What's that you say? Let's be fair, Dame Slap did endorse one great politician ...
And so to a final Dame Slap gobbet ...
It goes without saying that after all that, the pond has hired a lawyer, a real good one, and also has medical evidence, from a doctor, a real good one, that the pond has suffered irretrievable harm over the years reading IPA inspired tosh from Dame Slap ... and as for gaming the system ... can the pond do a strategic buyout on that one, and take Dame Slap into private ownership?
Yes, it takes a good grifter to recognise a good grift ...
What else? Well the infallible Pope has been lying low, but it seems that the cartoon in this tweet trended on Musk central, so perhaps there's still some use for it ... with some urban sketching in Melbourne's plein air ...
Devotees admired the detailing...
And it's true the detailing was a delight, what with Barners and the Canavan caravan as graffiti ... and other little moments ...
But surely this was best of all ...
