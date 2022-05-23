In which the pond has a late arvo sup on the Oreo's tears, with the bromancer's business as usual the bonus ...

There was a lot of reptile wreckage by the pond roadside this morning, including simple Simon saying "look Bid, no conflict of interest here ..."
It said it all really, the sublime stupidity of the notion that it could be ignored ... only in reptile la la land would they come up with that sort of header and call it insight ...
And as for the rest there were many valiant contenders ...
The pond had already had the best of them, and could do without poor old Shanners blathering about balkanisation from the comfort of a News Corp bunker, but it couldn't let a serve of the Oreo go to waste (and what of her companion in arms, the cratering Caterist? Perhaps tomorrow?)
Empathy? Was it only a few sleeps ago that the Oreo was furiously scribbling about nihilism and cynicism?
It was, it was, but now we get a serve of empathy with the sugar and the flour ...
Ah,, such empathy for freedumb boy ...
And isn't it wonderful how the reptiles still think that they speak for, know and understand the zeitgeist, and so the woeful Oreo might proclaim "the priority for Australian voters", when only a short time ago, the Oreo was proclaiming that the priority was to return the liar to the Shire to parliament ...
And that's why the pond just had to moisten that Oreo biscuit serve with empathy tears ...
Personalization? How many ways can the English language be fucked? But back to the Oreo for a final serve, and of course she was using a polling fig leaf as cover for her defining of priorities, but if polling is so wise, the pond invites in this polling news, somewhat undercut by the AFR deciding to update it with the current seat allocation ...
Yep, the wonders of polling and focus group research and all that jazz ... you just need to ask the right question ...
And now that promised Oreo poll ...
Or you could just hie yourself to a nunnery ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond is still on something of a high, but in the long run, by tomorrow say, it likely will have worn off ...
And so to a bonus, because the pond is sworn to record as much as possible of the bromancer as it can find ...
The pond is pleased to see that the bromancer has got straight down to business, though it couldn't help remembering nattering "Ned" getting agitated about the desire to fly off to Japan pronto ...
Meanwhile, embedded in the bromancer's back to business spiel was a click bait video showing how the reptiles would be approaching things in the coming months..
Yes, the reptiles are going to double down on the woke wars ... while the bromancer returns to his war with China, with just an Indian fly in the ointment and Ukraine ...
Indeed, indeed, and that talk of woke and Vlad the impaler is surely worth a few closing cartoons ...
