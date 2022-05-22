In which the pond faithfully and loyally records the thoughts of prattling Polonius and Dame Slap, whatever the outcome ...

You see, perforce, if you're a genuine independent, and you want to win a seat, by definition you must be anti-Liberal and anti-Labor, you must think you're offering something that the old brands don't offer ... and while that's a cue for an offering of a baby formula cartoon, why not a cartoon full of policies ...
And with that it's just a hop and a jump and a mathematical calculation to the last Polonial gobbet ...
And there's the tragedy. "Whatever the outcome" ... scribbling in the dark for a Saturday deadline, with whatever the outcome yet to come out ... the bulldozer dozed and replaced ...
And now the pond must apply the same formula to its Dame Slap outing... because she too starts off with a disclaimer ... a minor variation along the lines of "regardless of which political party wins ...", a desperate ploy to stay relevant ... knowing that a night is an eternity in politics, and perhaps now is not the time to don a MAGA cap and step out in the sodden Sydney climate to celebrate ...
Is there an irony here? Well you require something of a long memory
There were other reasons, sorry, excuses for this offering of a plum perk ...
Ms Albrechtsen has been featured by the ABC's Media Watch, which accused her of plagiarism. Ms Albrechtsen once said the program used "reprehensible means to shut down debate and smear the reputations of those with opinions it dislikes".
Ms Albrechtsen was also notoriously described as a "skanky ho" by former Labor Opposition leader Mark Latham.
Ms Albrechtsen told The Age she was delighted to accept the appointment. "I hope that with my having extensive experience as a newspaper columnist, I will have an informed view in areas that are very relevant to the ABC," Ms Albrechtsen said. "As a former lawyer, I am also in a position to assist the ABC on matters related to corporate governance."
Ms Albrechtsen said it was inappropriate for her now to offer an opinion on the ABC.
But the pond would probably prefer another cartoon ...
Some might wonder why Dame Slap is so keen to slap opportunities for other women down, but on planet Janet, there can only be room for one chairman of the IPA, the voice for freedumb ... but please don't ask the pond what's going on there ...
Nope, sorry, there's a new gun in freedumb town ... and they haven't even got a snap of him ... but somehow he's a director who makes announcements as the chairman ...
Head to the people list at the IPA
, and Dame Slap has been disappeared ... she's not even a distinguished fellow, onion muncher style, or an emeritus fellow, or an adjunct fellow ...
That's got to be worth a cartoon ...
Sure it's silly but the pond needs a break from all the Dame Slapping ...
Ergo, Dame Slap is right for a slot on the ABC board, and to be chairman of the IPA, dressed down and showing she lives on struggle street ...
Don't ask the pond what's going on at the IPA, just admire that vase of flowers ...
There's a lot of lifestyle suffering there, and perhaps she's right, because that ABC job for the conservative gal, and that IPA show pony routine haven't much helped anyone, and all it did for the pond was sharpen the desire for another cartoon or two ...
By golly, it's working, the pond can feel the regulation kicking in, with just a couple of Slapping gobbets to go ...
It would be wrong of the pond to enter into actual debate with Dame Slap and note that the bill was a dead duck from the get go, as per the LA Times
The law was signed by outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018 but was effectively powerless by 2022, according to employees at the secretary of state’s office who testified during the trial.
Companies that did not meet the requirements faced potential fines of $100,000 for a first violation and $300,000 for a second, but no company was ever fined for being out of compliance and the state did not plan to enforce the mandate, said Betsy Bogart, chief of business programs at the secretary of state’s office.
In signing the law, Brown acknowledged potentially “fatal” legal problems in the measure but said it was “high time” to force action by corporations.
Before the bill was signed, then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla told Brown it would be difficult to enforce.
“Any attempt by the secretary of state to collect or enforce the fine would likely exceed its authority,” Padilla wrote to Brown in a letter that was introduced during the trial.
Luckily Dame Slap still has her mates, and so other gigs will come along, while the pond can enjoy other cartoons ...
And so to the last gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, and there's no reason to suggest any reason why Dame Slap should have been appointed to the ABC, or any study explaining how she helped that institution
... except perhaps to go a little wild and native ... captured by cardigan mind think ...
Next week, Dame Slap tears strips off board appointments for mates and lickspittle fellow travellers and talks of board appointments on merit, and celebrates the colour teale, and if believe that, the pond has a board position for you ...
And so to end with a ritual donning of Dame Slap's MAGA cap ...
And a few more, because they don't mention the election either ...
