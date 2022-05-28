In which the pond does the hard mutton Dutton yards with the dog botherer, Dame Slap and the Everest known as "Ned" ...

The reptiles now seem to have adjusted to their fate, gone through some kind of catharsis and now yearn for a new transcendence ... and can't shut up about it.
As a result, the pond today is a lengthy and tedious affair, but then the pond has always thought this is about the reptiles rather than stray readers. There they lie on the couch of life, pouring out their hearts, what's left of them, and it's the pond's duty to listen.
That's why the pond could cheerfully return the dog botherer to the morning slot, listening to his tale of woe, while muttering occasionally in best Sybil Fawlty style, "oh, I know, I know .... it must be terrible..."
Oh I know, I know, it must be terrible ... but please note that snap of the mutton Dutton at the start of the doggie boy's rant. It's become the new reptile treasure, and we will see its like again before this day is out ...
Meanwhile, hearken to the dog botherer's desire to maintain his climate science denialism as the way forward for party, country and planet ...
Oh I know, I know, it must be terrible, having to come up with such a tortured metaphor of the netball turning into basketball kind. Couldn't you have come up with a more manly image? Perhaps thugby union, turned into thugby league, and full of vulgar boofheads?
Oh wait, sorry, it's okay for people talking in tongues to imaginary friends to be vulgar boofheads ... sorry, do go on ... get stuck into the moderates, because your extremism has been such an astonishing electoral success ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, still blathering on about Malware? But weren't you one of the gang? Didn't you have something to do with utegate? Never mind, the irony is so rich and delicious the pond is strangely content ... n
Now let's have a snap of the real problem. Bloody women ...
Ah it's the new reptile theme song. If we must do zero, we must nuke the planet ... and so to stick up for the Canavan caravan in the Sky after dark way ... perhaps even a snap of the brave lad looking weirdly scientific and blessed with ultra high tech gear?
Oh I know, I know, it must be terrible, fancy, being a climate science denialist, and then called a climate science denialist and then dressing up the science as a form of theology so that you can bray like a donkey about heresy, where will it all end?
Well it could end by having a read of the venerable Meade's richly amusing Toto Albanese steals the post-election show as News Corp front pages do an about-face, but there's no about face for the dog botherer, just a short final gobbet ...
Speaking of the hard man talking the hard talk, and making the doggie boy very, very hard, Dame Slap was also out and about, and by golly, she's found a new Christ to worship ... water into wine, bread into fish, the whole damn thing ...
Oh wait, what was that the pond said about that snap turning up again?
So soon? It's never too soon for the reptiles, because indoctrination must start at an early age ...
Sure, it's going to be a tough makeover, but by golly, Dame Slap is just the right person to do it ...
Oh, I know, I know, and it's not for the pond to wonder why the liar from the Shire's children were dressed like refugees from an Amish colony on the big night, it's on with more of the make-over ...
Oh I know, I know, it's terrible, fancy giving potato head plod a hard time ...it's a sure sign he's the new messiah and will give those sandgropers a terrible what for ...
Truly he's a veritable genius this new Messiah, unlike the old Messiah, who is now so yesterday ... and luckily Cathy Wilcox generously suggested ways to help with the makeover ...
Be pictured with your family? We can tick that one off, because the reptiles have already done the family snap twice, and surely that's more than enough?
Oh and Wilcox forget the other tip: get Dame Slap to write glowing things about you and denounce pussies, wet lettuce leafs, wimps, crybabies, sooks, whiners, moaners, squawkers, headless chooks, bawlers, bellyachers and snivellers ...
Still haunted by Malware, both Dame Slap and the dog botherer, and yet such is the ongoing confusion in the reptile ranks, they don't know what to say about the shameless self-serving Sharma ... is he capable of open and honest debate, per the dog botherer, or is he just a sniveling crybaby sook, dribbling snot all over the place?
There came no answer in the final gobbet, just more patented Dame Slap rage ...
Oh I know, I know, it's terrible, but thank the long absent lord that blather about open and honest debate gave way to an incandescent rage, and a desire to own the libs and send the left apoplectic. May the reptile wars continue until the planet is completely destroyed, and then we will have saved the village ...
And so to the most onerous pond duty of them all, the scaling of the nattering "Ned" Everest.
The pond never shirks from its duty, its wild ambition, but will understand if even the thought of an infallible Pope or an immortal Rowe is enough to stay reading. Why not just skip to the illustrations? No need to read the article, that's the way it was done in the 1950s ... a cartoon-led recovery ...
Alright the pond has given everyone the chance to just look at the cartoons, now it's on with the Everest ...
It's going to be a long one, but might the pond pause to welcome back one of the old cult masters and that keen portrait of a robotic Albo, though it doesn't quite suit the tone the reptiles struck, per the venerable Meade at the link above ...
Perhaps next time Tom ditch the sunnies and go the rumpled, crumpled PJs?
Sorry, sorry, it's going to be a long one, and the Ancient Mariner has the floor ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, the greenies marching together like the mutton Dutton and his family? What form of cruel mockery or infinite jest is this? Quick, we need a snap of some bloody woman as a distraction from "Ned's" blather ...
You see? The pictures can help, and perhaps that's why the reptiles stuck in a click bait video, and the pond naturally defanged it ...
Some might be wondering why there's that neutered click bait video, instead of a player with "Ned" reading his own words in a sonorous tone, but the pond likes to think everyone can imagine a quavering
"Ned" delivering his hellfire and damnation words, praising the righteous and the just, and smoting the wicked and the ungodly ...
Fuck it, I know, I know, it's terrible, cast into the wilderness and everything broken, and is there another click bait video in the house? You know, given that "Ned" is in the job of prediction, but is strangely unable to predict, exactly or otherwise ..
Yes, the reptiles will still have China ...
Sorry, but the pond did promise the odd cartoon as a distraction ...
"Ned" never gets tired of teh doom and the gloom and the deadly, but lo, there came again the Messiah, and for the third time this very day, the reptiles ran that snap of the Messiah ...
Three times in one pond outing the new Messiah strutted with his family, and the reptiles were mightily pleased ...he's not just a naughty boy ...
Meanwhile, speaking of naughty boys and derelict ruins ...
Oh that, the shameful, appalling ploy by the liar from the Shire?
Please, infallible Pope, that's definitely not reptile business, and that is only right and fair, because whatever it takes is the reptile mantra ...send folks apoplectic and you can do what you like ...
And now how time flies when you're not having fun, and here's the last "Ned" gobbet and mercifully it's a short one ...
So much blather, so little time, but at least time for a final immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
Ah a flying bull ...
That reminds the pond of its unfinished thesis, the flying cow in cinema ...
... to be followed by the flying cow in art ...
