In which the pond abides with the venerable Sexton for a late arvo outing ...

The pond was as full as a teal goog this morning, what with the Major, the Caterist and the reformed, recovering feminist all obsessing over the teal wallpaper, and regrettably that left no room for the venerable Sexton musing about The Economist ... so the pond thought it should whip up a late arvo slot ... perhaps beginning with a shot of the venerable Sexton being startled by an Economist goblin ...
The pond has no problem with those terms and conditions, being too lazy to head off to get its own snap of Phiz, so there's your plug for the Victorian web, and if you want to enlarge the image, you need to head off here ... where there are other images of that terrifying goblin ...
And now on to the venerable Sexton being terrified by the Economist goblin ... and woke goblins in general ...
Democratically elected? Well that depends, if you read Politico on Hungary, or the NY Times on Hungary, or dozens of other stories about the fix being in, but what transfixed the pond was the way that the venerable Sexton managed to completely ignore the elephant in the Ukraine room ... and the way that Vlad the impaler had used the free trade mantra to get Europe on the hook, and in urgent need of regular fixes of assorted Russian drugs...
Would Vlad the impaler even cop a mention in the next gobbet? Nope, just the usual blather about Brexit, though every junkie has seen the setting sun and the damage done ...
Ah, it goes without saying that the venerable Sexton would approve of shipping people off to Rwanda ... after all, we don't have a patent on the humane treatment of refugees, and have set a splendid example to the world ... and where better than Rwanda?
Of course it's all a meaningless distraction and a thought bubble by the Boris, who has managed in more recent times to produce a Sinn Fein victory in northern Ireland ...
Great stuff, and as for that Rwanda scheme?
Fewer than 200 people who came to the UK without authorisation would have been sent to Rwanda last year, analysis of government figures has found.
The Refugee Council said 172 people could have been sent to the east African country had a deal been in place. It estimates that this year the number is not likely to be much higher.
The figures cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s claim that “tens of thousands” of people who have arrived in the UK without authorisation could be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda.
People eligible for removal to Rwanda will be those judged “inadmissible” under the rules of the UK asylum system. The rules, introduced in January 2021, apply to those who arrived in the UK via another “safe” country, such as France, and therefore their asylum claim is considered their responsibility.
So far only 2% of people considered under the rules are ultimately served with decisions classifying them as inadmissible, Home Office figures unearthed by the Refugee Council show.
Of the 8,593 people considered under the rules by the Home Office last year, only 172 would be deemed inadmissible, according to the analysis.
Johnson claimed this month that he expected many people to be flown 4,500 miles to Rwanda. “The deal we have done is uncapped, and Rwanda will have the capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead,” he said. (Graudian here)
Well he would claim that, wouldn't he, being in deep, compounding council shit of late, and yet with suckers out there ready to fall for any Boris bullshit or bridge ...
Graudian it here ... the pond just wanted to slip it in, because the pond can't recall mentioning Boris's bridge, which in its day was a truly visionary distraction, at least until the level of delusion was realised ... and yet who knows, one day, thanks to Boris, there might be a bridge built to a united Ireland ...
So the venerable Sexton had sent some truly wondrous hares running and the pond regretted it had only one lamentation about the woke to go, and that spectre of the goblin Economist, and sssh, no mention of that war in Ukraine or the entirely politically respectable Vlad the destroyer ...
Ah yes, there's nothing like the political correctness of Vlad the impaler raging around Europe to set the fire loose in the venerable Sexton's loins ... and now, since we've been celebrating assorted rogues and charlatans, why not a Boris cartoon for a closer, with more Graudian cartoons here ...
So Mike Sexton: "I've been reading The Economist for almost 50 years but it may be that the time has come to move on." But "move on" to what ? Does anybody really think that "trade" is "free" any longer ? Or that it really ever was if we are talking about two-way mutually beneficial trade rather than either exploiting or dumping.ReplyDelete
Anyway, I know approximately nothing about Mike Sexton, and I'd be very happy for matters to stay that way.