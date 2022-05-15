In which Polonius sides with the buffoon, and Claire de loon offers a progressive tune ...

At last, the blessed relief of a Sunday and a chance to settle back and chew the fat with prattling Polonius ...
The lad really does keep the angry Sydney Anglicans at bay when it comes to a Sunday meditation ... and after the pond gets down with him, there's absolutely no need to worry about the supply of desiccated coconut.
It's just the usual dreary stuff, of course, the fiendish ABC,that dreadful Trioli woman and Polonius's ongoing fixation with the ABC which has long since gone beyond the valley of obsession, and travelled over the hill into fixated madness ...
It goes without saying that Polonius himself has absolutely no problem with corruption and pork barreling and all that jazz. After all, if you can't reward your boyfriend's town with a few trinkets and delights, what's the point of being in a position of power ...
Let's face it, there's a certain gauleiter madness in the air at the moment, as celebrated by the immortal Rowe in one of his cartoons within the cartoon ...
Das Boot indeed, and you can see why, when confronted by that level of hysteria, that Polonius should urge on good old fashioned pork barreling and deplore any attempt to keep check on politicians indulging in some sort of conga line of the corrupt (who else will speak up for beefy boofhead Angus?)
But before proceeding, the pond owes it to a reader, who sent a link to The Saturday Paper, and a dire announcement from the birthday cake man that we were all in the mud, including Polonius ... (sorry, no link, the paywall would just kick in) ...
Oh that's cruel, Murdoch employee and sycophant, and the sole purpose in life attacking and undermining the ABC for the pleasure of his masters ...
And yet it added a little zest, a little zing, a little ginger, black pepper, and hint of chili to the read ...
Or perhaps when you encounter a buffoon, it would be unprofessional not to call the buffoon a buffoon ...
John Hewson felt the need, because after calling Polonius a sycophant, he broadened his attack from prattling poodle to its master ...
All the fun of the fair, but after that detour the pond must get back to the sycophantic poodle, because, as the pond recalls, that talk of buffoons was a reference to buffoons in general ...AFR here ...(paywall affected) ... and so the Murdoch hack and master pleasing poodle might have taken it personally ...
And even DumbDom thought that the buffoon in chief had gone too far ...
And there's your problem in a nutshell. If the buffoon in chief is going to talk in a buffoonish way about kangaroo courts, it's a tad hard to avoid the notion that he really is a buffoon of the first water.
But Polonius must work with the clay he's given, even if it's a clay of poor plasticity, sure to lead to glaze crazing ...
As for the likes of Eddie Obeid, Ian Maconald, and our Glad shovelling gifts down the throat of her boyfriend ... nary a peep from the corruption-loving, corruption-enabling warbles of our Polonius, all in a higher cause, a cause celebrated by the immortal Rowe ...
And so to the Sunday bonus, and it was with great reluctance that the pond decided to waste its time with Claire de loon ...
It's been a rugged weekend for the pond - so many reptile fits as they hunt the snark - and the pond did its best to duck the question ...
... but it's such a fatuous question, and the notion that freedumb boy is a progressive warrior is such a fatuous form of nonsensical, meaningless stupidity that the pond was naturally compelled ...
What follows is a sob story of the first water. Let's get the song out of the way ...
And so on ...
Of course Claire de loon is just one of any number of reptiles distracted by the teal-coloured feature wall in the bedroom, when time might have been better spent on other matters ...
There's more Kudelka here, and the pond thought it might just manage to get through this bout of Claire de loon malarkey with some distracting cartoons ...
Not strictly on message, but the pond did say that it would need some cartoon help to make it through all the sobbing ...
And the same goes for freedumb boy, who remains at heart an IPA clone ...
The plea was supported by the state’s premier, Dominic Perrottet, who said voters would regret stepping away from the party if independents won seats over moderate Liberals.
Speaking alongside the Wentworth MP Dave Sharma, Kean warned that unseating moderate Liberals would leave the party lacking important perspectives, drawing parallels to the Republican party in the US.
“We’ve seen the impact of what happens when the centre-right parties lose moderate voices,” Kean said.
“Look at the Republican party. The party of Lincoln, the party that has abolished slavery, has now become the party of Trump, the party of Putin sympathisers and anti-vaxxers.
“That’s not in the Liberal party’s interest and that’s why we need strong voices like [federal NSW MPs] Dave Sharma, Trent Zimmerman and Jason Falinski in the Liberal party room to make sure the Liberal party remains reflective of the communities that we’re hoping to serve.”
He said it was important to keep moderates including Sharma around “if the Liberal party is going to continue to be a modern party”.
Sharma is facing a serious challenge from high-profile independent Allegra Spender, who has been campaigning strongly on climate and integrity issues.
Spender hit back against Kean’s claims, saying the party was already “much like the Republican party” and claimed Wentworth would have “more power” from the crossbench than it did from Sharma’s position on the backbench.
She pointed to Nationals senator Matt Canavan’s comments about the impacts of climate change and the debate within the Liberal party about the trans community... (Graudian here)
Oh not the old marriage values routine, down there with kissing babies. Freedumb boy is in the fight for his life, and lordy lordy is he in the wars or what ...
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has been accused of launching a tirade at a group of grandmothers outside his electoral office in the latest ugly development of his battle with independent challenger Zoe Daniel.
Mr Wilson, locked in a contest to retain the once-certain Liberal seat of Goldstein against the Climate 200-backed “teal” independent, reportedly took umbrage to the group of elderly women, who were campaigning for the “Grandmothers for Refugees” movement in front of his Brighton East office.The group claims it was the second time Mr Wilson’s tempers had flared outside his office.“Grandmothers from the electorate of Goldstein were outside the office of Tim Wilson today,” Grandmothers for Refugees tweeted on Monday afternoon.“Unfortunately they received an angry tirade from Tim himself! Second time this has happened.Members of the movement claim the MP, embroiled in an election-shaping battle, took angry exception to their presence.Mr Wilson’s battle with Ms Daniel has turned ugly in recent weeks, including vandalised signs, accusations of attacks on the Jewish community and claims “outsiders” are attempting to ruin the Goldstein community.One of Ms Daniel’s signs was recently smeared in human excrement, while Mr Wilson has responded to painting over his advertisements with stickers which read “vandalised by outsiders trying to change our community”.
The Liberal MP on Thursday claimed he’d tracked down his sign vandal.
“After the continued vandalism of our signs and my home, I am happy to report that a resident has provided details of a blue Holden Commodore with an identifiable licence plate to us,” he said in a tweet.
“They are now likely to get a ‘friendly visit’ from the (Australian Federal Police).”
Mr Wilson has also been pointing to Ms Daniel’s connection with Voices of Goldstein in recent days, a group he claims attacks the Jewish community.
The group had slammed Mr Wilson and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg for “virtue signalling” when they wore yarmulkes while visiting the Holocaust Museum.
Ms Daniel on Thursday said the Liberal Party was spreading “lies” about her in notes dropped in Goldstein letterboxes.
“To those who have received Liberal lies about me in your letterboxes today, ask yourselves what you want – more win at all costs dishonesty, or genuine representation and integrity?” she tweeted.
The pond has no dog or vote in that fight, but to go all weepy and touchy feely about a shouter at grannies, an IPA warrior, and a Gina's mob lad fighting for freedumb is a bridge too far ...
Back in 2018, when it was revealed that the IPA had trousered some $4.5 million from Gina's mob, freedumb boy was on record as still being a member of the IPA, thereby subscribing to a vast raft of regressive policies ... (New Daily here) ... and now 'feel the gayness' is the get out of jail card and the answer to the teal samples on the paint chip card?
The pond has been down that bullshit path before ...
... and if you swallow those raised hands and crossed fingers, apparently Gina is a progressive supporting progressives, especially on climate science, and if you swallow that line, the pond will join you in a ritual burning of methane gas just to hurry things along a little more ...
Oh it's a far cry from the glory days ...
And yet there's still a gobbet of keening and wailing to go ...
The pond hates to be the bearer of bad news, but it's not about what happened yesterday, it's what's going to happen tomorrow, with the allegedly reformed bulldozer back in power and feeling his diesel-fueled oats, and apparently the only impediment to a rampage of destruction are a few touchy feelie LINOs of the progressive IPA kind ...
Really? The progressive IPA?
After all that, a few more cartoons to wrap up the show and the weekend's business ...
