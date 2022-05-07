In which "Ned", the Bjorn-again one, and the Angelic one remind the pond that a walk with reptiles is actually a stroll with dinosaurs ...

Could the pond be brave enough to plunge right in and begin the climbing of "Ned" the Everest... right from the get go?
The pond trembled at the edge of the precipice, jumped off, and soared into the wide teal yonder ...
Hang on, hang on, did someone mention climate change? How could the pond have overlooked the latest climate science denialist effort from the reptiles? Why hadn't the pond started with the Bjorn-again one?
Ah yes, it's all the fault of mobile phones, and possibly click bait videos, but already the pond was feeling better, and up for another gobbet of denialism ... "Ned" just a distant dream, or more likely a teal feature wall nightmare ...
Note the glib way that statistics trip off the Bjorn-again one's keyboard, and that's why the pond feels no shame in interrupting one pompous bore by flinging in another disingenuous bore blathering about comprehensive studies without naming, citing or otherwise dealing with the source.
That's how any reptile party can maintain its comprehensive fizz ...
Oh okay, the pond should play fair by "Ned" and carry on bravely, as "Ned" natters away, having a paranoid fit about the deadly effects of climate science and the colour teal ... but be warned, it's a long and deadly trek, without the relief of the click bait videos that the reptiles routinely deploy as a distraction ...
Integrity in action? So that's what the pompous bore rushing to the aid of the liar from the Shire thinks he's showing, when he's just a Murdochian hack of the most pathetic and tedious kind ... (and did the pond mention pompous and portentous?)
Actually you do get something more self-serving than that, at least when you read a droning "Ned" squawking with anxiety ...
The reason's clear enough when you look at what the attack dogs came up with this day ...
No, not the old saw about turbo charged deficits, look over on the far right to see simplistic Simon saying yet again, "no conflict of interest here Bid" ...
What simple Simon is saying becomes a little clearer in the digital edition ... yet again he's confounded, as he consorts with Liberal strategists ...
There you go, flip-flopping voters confounding the reptiles (and the Liberal party), and so nattering "Ned" assigned to the task to sort out the flip-floppers...
Such a sublime parrot, capable of parroting anything that jolly Josh might say ...
Oh indeed, indeed, and now might be the time to finish off that outing with the Bjorn-again one, because the pond forgot to include the coda, with more fully ripe statistics about how to sustain a full life ...
Just 0.008 per cent, and guaranteed reliable because he used his mobile phone calculator.
And so to the last gobbet from "Ned" which naturally begins with a snap of the threatening horde ...
Fuck, he's a tedious, wretched bore, and predictable too, and sometimes the pond only stays in the game of herpetological studies for the cartoons, and what a ripper the infallible Pope delivered on his return ...
That suddenly turned the pond away from the dull pomposity of "Ned" and produced teals of laughter ...
What else? Well the pond can't close without saying that once again it's sent the dog botherer off to a late arvo slot, but never fear, there's always a handy supply of fundamentalist bigotry to hand for a bonus ...
The pond sometimes forgets that the Angelic one is a barking mad Catholic fundamentalist, as far out there as Killer Creighton, the GOP and the Taliban, but this serves as a useful reminder ...
If you were wondering whether gay marriage might be the next target of the bigots, first study the mindset of the Angelic one's bigotry ...
Yes, we're not very far from the handmaiden's tale with this one ... and the sooner we return to the glorious age of the coat hanger in the back alley, the better for the Angelic one ... and you can take your fancy pants talk of marriage and gender and such like with you ...
It's important to be occasionally reminded of just how corrosive, regressive and vile the reptile hit squad is, and the pond reckons this day's trifecta of "Ned", the Born-again one, and the Angelic one have done it nicely ... and as the pond noted earlier, some days it's only in it for the cartoons, and thank the long absent lord that the immortal Rowe is to hand, as he often is here ...
