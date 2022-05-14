In which the dog botherer is in the late arvo climate science denialist slot, but at least there are cartoons ...

The pond sent the dog botherer off to a late arvo slot because that climate science denialist bumble bee began buzzing around in his noggin again ...
The delusional lad once scribbled words to the effect "I'm no climate scientist", and every time he scribbles furiously about climate, he proves that he can get at least one thing right ... though the pond would have been more reassured if he'd said "I'm no climate scientist, but I am a complete fuckwit ... let me show you how ...would you like to know more?"
Really? Okay, show us how, tell us more, even if it's for the umpteenth time ...
Um actually when the pond thinks of climate science, the pond tends to think of climate scientists ... but as the dog botherer wouldn't know climate science from the back end of his arse, it's hardly surprising he wants to shift the debate away from the science ...
Indeed, indeed, who would want to save the planet?
As for the Joe Friday references to the facts and the science, might not Australia be a leader rather than a black sheep laggard? Nope, your average dog botherer is all in with the likes of back sliders like Putin and Xi and other fuckers determined to fuck the planet ...
Of course hidden behind all this is what really matters for the dog botherer ... a deep fear of teal-coloured wallpaper, and the fate of the bulldozer, who doesn't much care about climate policies, because he knows that the rapture is just around the corner, and he's certain to be chosen, so sucks boo to all those left behind in the satanic hellfire ...
Yep indoody, blow it all up, and speaking of that, can we sack the reptile who inserted an image of hellfire that goes right against the dog botherer's preaching?
And there you have it. "Mine is not an argument for doing nothing..."
Yes it is you idle pontificating fuckwit, at least get your arguments in some sort of coherent order ...doing nothing is the reptile way, in much the same way that Killer Creighton routinely refuses to do anything ...
And so at last the pond has reached the final gobbet ...
What on earth does that final sentence mean? Fucked if the pond knows, but then the pond has always had trouble trying to decipher the weirder fringes of the dog botherer's mind ...
"Yes, so long as there's a reptile doing the rounds, we'll have to live with Covid and climate science denialism ... " You covered that point pretty much completely, DP. But then Doggy Bov has been sprouting the same atrocious nonsense for yonks now.ReplyDelete
Though I do have to say that if I went out and committed a few murders it would only add a really, really small percentage to the total global count of murders. So I might as well then because anything I can do just won't be noticed in the full view of things.
But just consider: "Australia's annual 433 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions are dwarfed 25 tomes over by China's 11,500 million tonnes." Ok, so China's contribution is 25*1.2% = 30%. So, correct me if I'm wrong, but that makes for 70% of carbon dioxide emissions come from outside China. So if China reduced its emissions to zero by year's end, there would still be a massive outpouring of atmospheric CO2 and that even China can't do it all on its lonesome.
So the sooner we can get everybody else reducing emissions, the sooner we might start to fix things - or at least stop things getting worse. And that "everybody else" includes us.
Noting the names he quotes though: Simon Holmes a Court, Mike Cannon-Brookes, Allegra Spender et al, he doesn't mention Twiggy Forrest who is doing more than any of them by working to set up, for one major thing, a hydrogen export industry in Australia. Maybe because Twiggy isn't falling for the nuclear power bullshit ?